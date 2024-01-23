bdtronic and Broken Arrow Economic Development Corporation Announce 60 New Jobs Coming to Broken Arrow

The Broken Arrow Economic Development Corporation announces that bdtronic, the leading global supplier of automated production machines, is creating 60 new jobs over the next five years with an average wage of $66,000 at the company’s Broken Arrow facility.

The jobs announcement qualifies bdtronic for the Oklahoma Department of Commerce’s Quality Jobs Incentive.

“With bdtronic’s leading position as a supplier to this market, we have undertaken a rapid growth strategy and are pleased to partner with Oklahoma in being approved for the Quality Jobs Incentive,” says Michael Yarnall, President of bdtronic.

Yarnall says the 60 new positions highlight expertise in project management and engineering, machine controls software, mechanical and electrical assembly technicians, and support administration over the next 5 years.

Hopper Smith, executive director of the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, praises the announcement.

“As a leader and supplier in a highly specialized sector, the expansion of bdtronic is a huge win for Broken Arrow and Oklahoma,” Smith says. “bdtronic has proven its commitment to the local community with the addition of 60 high-quality jobs and Commerce is pleased to be the agency that offers incentives that allow for growth and retention of our existing companies.”

Broken Arrow leaders praised the announcement as a boon for the local economy.

“The City Council and I could not be more excited about bdtronic’s commitment to expand its operations and provide more job opportunities here in Broken Arrow,” says Broken Arrow City Manager Michael Spurgeon. “This is yet another example of the private sector believing in the growth and prosperity that is happening in Broken Arrow and showing its commitment to our community by enhancing its workforce. Congratulations, bdtronic!”

Jennifer Conway, President and CEO of the BAEDC, says the investment will contribute to the prosperity of BA’s residents and further solidifies the community as a hub for innovation and economic development.

“bdtronic’s receipt of the Quality Jobs Incentive is not just a win for their company, but a resounding victory for Broken Arrow,” Conway says. “The creation of 60 high-quality jobs over the next five years is a testament to the company’s commitment to growth.”