VIDEO: Cornyn Introduces Nominees for Western District of Texas in Judiciary Hearing

WASHINGTON – Today in the Senate Judiciary Committee, U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) introduced Judge Leon Schydlower and Ernesto “Ernest” Gonzalez, judicial nominees for the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas (WDTX) in El Paso and Del Rio, respectively. Excerpts of Sen. Cornyn’s remarks are below, and video can be found here.

“Thank you, Mr. Chairman, for allowing me to introduce these two outstanding consensus nominees from Texas, Judge Leon Schydlower and Ernest Gonzalez.”

“El Paso and Del Rio have some heavy dockets because of their proximity to the U.S.-Mexico border, so these are very important positions that are being nominated today.”

On the nomination of Judge Leon Schydlower for the WDTX in El Paso:

“This nominee has a unique and extremely impressive resume that illustrates his long-standing commitment to the rule of law and the people of this great country.”

“As a magistrate judge, he has helped resolve complex discovery matters, held hundreds of hearings, and earned the respect of the El Paso Bar for his work. As though being a magistrate judge isn’t enough responsibility, especially one located on the U.S.-Mexico border, Judge Schydlower has also served in the U.S. Air Force Reserve Judge Advocate [General’s] Corps since 2010.”

“I enjoyed speaking to the Judge about his military service and hearing about the service of his father, who I understand is watching from home. Judge Schydlower’s father retired as a Colonel in the United States Army… and Judge Schydlower saw a living example of what it means to serve the country with distinction.”

On the nomination of Ernest Gonzalez for the WDTX in Del Rio:

“He served for two decades as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Eastern District of Texas, where he managed one of the largest dockets of any federal prosecutor in the Department of Justice. With over 230 jury trials, Mr. Gonzalez investigated and prosecuted some of the most dangerous cartel members around the world. He became one of the nation’s most prolific cartel prosecutors in the process.”

“One of the things I appreciate about Mr. Gonzalez is his commitment to helping train young prosecutors and law enforcement personnel.”

“His temperament, knowledge of the law, and ability to handle a large docket will serve the Del Rio division, the Western District well.”