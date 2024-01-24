Innovation and Growth: Experior Financial Group, Inc.’s 2023 Annual Recap
CHEEKTOWAGA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 -- Experior Financial Group, Inc., a leading financial services provider, proudly presents its remarkable achievements in the Year in Review 2023. Experior welcomed Shawn Redford to the team as our Chief Business Development Officer along with several additional head office support staff filling roles to better serve our agents in New Business, Compliance, and Broker Support departments. With a steadfast commitment to innovation and growth, Experior Financial Group has not only exceeded industry standards but also showcased its unwavering dedication to clients on both sides of the border.
Key Financial Highlights:
In 2023, Experior Financial Group experienced substantial growth in insurance premiums and investment/annuity volumes, solidifying its position as a serious player in the financial services industry. Here are the key financial figures:
Insurance Premiums:
Canada: $29,038,818
USA: $19,090,189
Total Combined: $48,129,007
Investment/Annuity Volume:
Canada: $141,543,320
USA: $58,755,919
Total Combined: $200,299,239
Client Impact:
Experior Financial Group takes pride in serving a substantial number of clients, embodying its commitment to making a positive impact on individuals and families. In 2023, the company served a total of 30,110 customers, with 23,752 in Canada and 6,358 in the USA.
Organizational Growth:
Experior Financial Group's organizational strength is reflected in its growing team of Executive Directors. The company now boasts a total of 317 Executive Directors, with 191 in Canada and 126 in the USA.
Recognition and Achievements:
The dedication of Experior Financial Group's team members is evident in the recognition and milestones achieved in 2023:
21 New Legacy Ownerships Earned
27 New Ring Earners
First All Expenses Paid Trip to Mexico
Network Expansion:
In line with its commitment to providing excellent service, Experior Financial Group expanded its presence with a total of 36 branch offices across both Canada and the USA.
Agent Network:
Experior Financial Group's extensive agent network is a testament to its commitment to empowering financial professionals. The total licensed agent count at the end of the year was:
Canadian Agents: 2,379
US Agents: 1,148
Total Licensed Agents: 3,827
Social Responsibility:
Experior committed 1 Million Dollars over the next 5 years to the Shine foundation to make an impact in the lives of children and young people living with severe physical disabilities. Experior’s commitment to their financial services agents and families echoes their donation commitment to Shine Foundation. Together, we can empower young people aged 11-21 living with severe disabilities across Canada by making their dreams a reality.
As Experior Financial Group, Inc. reflects on the successes of 2023, it anticipates continued growth and innovation in the coming years. The company remains dedicated to its mission of providing unparalleled financial services and making a positive impact on the lives of its clients and partners.
