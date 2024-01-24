F&G Citizens Shooting Range Advisory Committee to meet Jan. 30 at 6 p.m. MST in Boise and virtually

The Idaho Fish and Game Citizens Shooting Range Advisory Committee will hold a meeting on Jan. 30 at 6 p.m. MST at Fish and Game's headquarters building at 600 S. Walnut St. in Boise. The meeting will be streamed live via Zoom, however, members of the public in attendance or online can observe the meeting; but there will be no opportunities for public comment or interaction with the committee during the meeting.

Agenda items include:

Introduce members that were not present at previous meeting Review of available funds for FY25 Grant Cycle Discuss and review range FY25 grant applications

This will be the second of four range grant meetings this winter. The remaining meetings will be held at the same location on Feb. 6 and 21.

Individuals with disabilities may request meeting accommodations by contacting the Director’s office at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game directly at 208-334-5159 or through the Idaho Relay Service at 1-800-377-2529 (TDD).