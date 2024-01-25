Submit Release
Electric Vehicle Convoy Coming to East Texas

Tour Educates East Texas on Electric Transportation and Funding Opportunities

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Next week, Texas Electric Transportation Resources Alliance (TxETRA), Conservative Texans for Energy Innovation, and Texas Electric School Bus Project are bringing a convoy of electric vehicles (including an electric school bus!) to East Texas from January 29-31.

The tour aims to inform the East Texas community about electric transportation resources and encourage applications for available grants and incentives.

At each stop, we invite the media and community to learn more about electric vehicles, charging station infrastructure, clean school buses, and the future of electric transportation in Texas. Plus, media can join in on a ride-and-drive experience!

"Bringing EVs to East Texas is a game-changer for our roads and communities," said Buzz Smith from the Texas Electric Transportation Resource Alliance. "We're not just showing off electric cars, including a cool electric school bus, but we're laying out a plan to electrify our state, right here in East Texas. We're here to boost our local economy, work with our neighbors, and show everyone the real deal about EVs."

WHAT:
An electric vehicle (EV) convoy is touring through East Texas to highlight the need for additional EV charging stations and funding opportunities for the electrification of city fleets, businesses, schools, and more.

DETAILS:

Beaumont
Monday, January 29
9:00 A.M. CT
Beaumont Chamber of Commerce
1110 Park St, Beaumont, TX 77701

Longview
Tuesday, January 30
1:00 P.M. CT
Longview Chamber of Commerce Board
410 N Center St, Longview, TX 75601

Texarkana
Wednesday, January 31
9:00 A.M. CT
The Convention Center
2910 S. Cowhorn Creek Loop, Texarkana, TX 75503

###

Tariq Thowfeek
Seeker Strategies
press@seekerstrategies.com

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Environment, Technology


