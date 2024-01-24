MDC and partners host warm-season grass establishment workshops in northeastern Missouri

Body

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and partners invite the public to a series of warm-season grass establishment workshops around northeastern Missouri. Native warm-season grasses have deep root systems which make more efficient use of water and soil nutrients. They can grow and thrive during the summer when cool-season grasses cannot, and they tend to need less fertilizer and lime than cool-season grasses.

These workshops will discuss the benefits and economics of establishing warm-season grasses, establishment techniques, how to manage these grasses, and programs available for adding warm-season grasses to your property. Each workshop is free to the public, and lunch will be provided. For all workshops, the doors will open at 9:30 a.m. and the event will run from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Registration is required by Feb. 7 and can be done at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4mY. Available workshops in northeastern Missouri are as follows:

Feb. 21 in Shelbina at the First Baptist Church (125 W. Chestnut Street)

Feb. 22 in Elsberry at the Plant Materials Center (2803 MO Hwy 79)

Feb. 27 in Milan at the Milan Communications Center (205 N. Market Street)

Feb. 28 in Chillicothe at the Litton Ag-Center (10780 Liv 235)

Questions about these workshops can be directed to Lucas Brass at lucas.brass@usda.gov.