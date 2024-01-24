MDC and partners host warm-season grass establishment workshops in northeastern Missouri
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and partners invite the public to a series of warm-season grass establishment workshops around northeastern Missouri. Native warm-season grasses have deep root systems which make more efficient use of water and soil nutrients. They can grow and thrive during the summer when cool-season grasses cannot, and they tend to need less fertilizer and lime than cool-season grasses.
These workshops will discuss the benefits and economics of establishing warm-season grasses, establishment techniques, how to manage these grasses, and programs available for adding warm-season grasses to your property. Each workshop is free to the public, and lunch will be provided. For all workshops, the doors will open at 9:30 a.m. and the event will run from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Registration is required by Feb. 7 and can be done at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4mY. Available workshops in northeastern Missouri are as follows:
- Feb. 21 in Shelbina at the First Baptist Church (125 W. Chestnut Street)
- Feb. 22 in Elsberry at the Plant Materials Center (2803 MO Hwy 79)
- Feb. 27 in Milan at the Milan Communications Center (205 N. Market Street)
- Feb. 28 in Chillicothe at the Litton Ag-Center (10780 Liv 235)
Questions about these workshops can be directed to Lucas Brass at lucas.brass@usda.gov.