Shapiro Administration Invests in Ralph S. Alberts Co. to Expand Manufacturing Operations in Lycoming County, Creating and Retaining Over 110 Jobs

The 60-year-old custom molding manufacturer is investing $2.3 million to purchase and renovate a facility in Montoursville.

Today’s announcement is the latest example of the Shapiro Administration’s commitment to strengthening the Commonwealth’s manufacturing industry.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro announced the Commonwealth is investing $72,000 in Ralph S. Alberts Co. to support the custom molding manufacturer’s growth in Lycoming County. The company’s $2.3 million expansion project will create at least 24 new jobs and retain 88 existing jobs.

Located at 60 Choate Circle in Montoursville, the Ralph S. Alberts Co. is purchasing and renovating an existing facility on an adjacent property at 50 Choate Circle to increase production capacity of its composite and fiberglass division. When complete, the facility will house multiple new fiberglass production technologies, along with additional warehousing space, along with supporting small tools and warehousing storage.

“My Administration is committed to investing in Pennsylvania manufacturing, helping companies plant a flag and grow their roots here in our Commonwealth,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “The Ralph S. Alberts Company has been a staple of Lycoming County’s economy for more than six decades. Our investment in this veteran- and woman-owned company will help them grow, create jobs, and remain a cornerstone of manufacturing in their community.”

Today’s announcement builds on the continued focus on economic growth under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, including the recent announcement that Excelitas Technologies Corp., a leader in photonics technology, is relocating its headquarters to Pittsburgh from Massachusetts. Excelitas will create at least 250 new jobs and invest more than $2.3 million in the project. Since January 2023, Governor Shapiro has announced more than $1.2 billion in new private sector investment in Pennsylvania as a direct result of his Administration’s work.

Ralph S. Alberts Co. received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $72,000 Pennsylvania First grant, which will offset some of the company’s training, machinery and equipment costs.

“Manufacturing is critical to Pennsylvania’s economy, and our investments in businesses like the Ralph S. Alberts Co. are keeping manufacturers here and boosting this vital industry,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “This is also an important example of how the Shapiro Administration’s investments in manufacturing strengthen the Commonwealth’s economy and supply chain, as the Ralph S. Alberts Co. utilizes more than 330 Pennsylvania vendors and suppliers for their work each year.”

Founded in 1963, the Ralph S. Alberts Co. has been a full-service, multifaceted custom molding operation for over 60 years. Today, the third-generation, family-owned company operates seven departments providing uniquely designed, molded and manufactured components to meet the needs of its customers. The company provides custom molding services to those in the amusement, medical, recreation, military, industrial, material handling, telecommunications, packaging, automotive, aerospace, and aviation industries.

The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the Governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.

“The Shapiro Administration was extremely helpful through this entire process,” said Seth Alberts, President and CEO of the Ralph S. Alberts Co. “We are grateful to have the support of our Commonwealth, the county, and our local community. Not only will this expansion project help us better support our customers, but it will also allow us to provide additional financial security for individuals through job creation and retention. We’d like to thank all those who played a role in helping us make this a reality.”

“This investment by Governor Shapiro and DCED will assist Ralph S. Alberts Co. in growing their production capabilities and employee base,” said Jason Fink, President/CEO, Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce. “It exemplifies the Shapiro Administration’s commitment to growing all of Pennsylvania and we look forward to working with them on other projects in Lycoming County.”

