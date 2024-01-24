Market Spotlight: Multiplex Assay Technologies Redefine Biomarker Analysis | Market CAGR of 7.8%

The development of innovative technologies or the improvement of existing multiplexed assay instrument & kits platforms have experienced delays during recession

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth of the multiplex assay market size is driven by increase in R&D activities by using multiplex assay technique, rise in awareness regarding use multiplex assay kits for diagnosis of disease, and rise in prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, which further increases the demand for multiplex assay products and services. For instance, according to the report published by WHO in July 2023, each year there are an estimated 374 million new infections with 1 of 4 curable, more than 500 million people 15–49 years of age are estimated to have a genital infection with herpes simplex virus (HSV or herpes). The global multiplex assay market was valued at $3.6 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $7.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2032.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1921

There are several advantages to using multiplex assays. They are time-efficient and can analyze multiple biomarkers in a single run, reducing the amount of sample needed and minimizing the chance of errors or variability. Additionally, multiplex assays can provide a more comprehensive view of the molecular pathways involved in a disease, enabling the identification of potential biomarkers and therapeutic targets.

Major market players covered in the report, such as -

Luminex Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Illumina Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Abcam PLC

Seegene Inc.

Meso Scale Diagnostics LLC

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/195eea3886b232538d85462be8508416

Key Benefits for Stakeholders -

• The report provides quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, strategies and potential of Multiplex Assay Market research to identify potential Multiplex Assay Market opportunities in genetics.

• In-depth analysis of this sector helps identify current market opportunities.

• Market analysis and information related to key drivers, restraints and opportunities are provided. • Porter's Five Forces Analysis identifies the capabilities of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profitable business decisions and strengthen the network of buyers.

• The largest countries in each region are listed according to their contribution to the global market.

• Focusing on market players makes benchmarking easier and provides a clear understanding of the current market situation.

• The report includes regional and global Multiplex Assay Market analysis, key players, market segments, application areas and Market growth strategies.

Here is an example scenario of how a multiplex assay could be used in biomedical research:

A group of researchers are studying a specific disease, such as cancer, and are interested in identifying potential biomarkers that could be used for early detection and treatment monitoring. They decide to use a multiplex assay to simultaneously measure the levels of several proteins that are known to be involved in the disease process.

The researchers collect blood samples from a group of patients with the disease and a group of healthy individuals as controls. They process the samples and use a microarray-based multiplex assay to measure the levels of the target proteins in each sample.

After analyzing the results, the researchers find that several of the target proteins are significantly elevated in the patients with the disease compared to the healthy controls. They also find that the levels of these proteins correlate with disease stage and response to treatment.

Based on these findings, the researchers conclude that these proteins could serve as potential biomarkers for the disease. They could be used for early detection, monitoring disease progression, and evaluating treatment response. The researchers may also use this information to develop new therapies that target these proteins and improve patient outcomes.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 -

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1921

Frequently Asked Questions?

Q1. Which is base year calculated in the Global Multiplex assay Market report?

Q2. What is the estimated industry size of Multiplex Assay in 2022?

Q3. What are the upcoming trends of Multiplex Assay Market in the world?

Q4. What would be forecast period in the market report?

Q5. What is the estimated industry size of Multiplex Assay in 2032?

Q6. What is the leading application of Multiplex Assay Market?

Q7. Which is the largest regional market for Multiplex Assay?

Q8. Which are the top companies to hold the market share in Multiplex Assay?

About Us -

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every us companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate y data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.