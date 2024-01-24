ACGME and Docs with Disabilities Initiative Partner for Disability Hub Sponsored by the Josiah Macy Jr. Foundation Catalyst Award

Chicago, IL, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME), in partnership with the Docs with Disabilities Initiative (DWDI), is a recipient of the Josiah Macy Jr. Foundation Catalyst Award for Transformation in Graduate Medical Education for their project, Multimedia Resource Hub for Disability Inclusion in Graduate Medical Education. The aim of the project is to support education and enhance disability inclusion, learner safety, and accessibility in the clinical learning environment for residents and fellows.

“Our Catalyst Awards winners presented admirable projects that will enhance the clinical learning environment,” said Dr. Holly J. Humphrey, president of the Josiah Macy Jr. Foundation. “We are proud to support innovative initiatives that equip learners with the tools, skills, and strategies to flourish in graduate medical education.”

Partners on this project from the ACGME are Dr. William McDade, chief diversity, equity, and inclusion officer, and Dr. Pilar Ortega, vice president, diversity, equity, and inclusion. The team from the DWDI includes co-directors Dr. Lisa Meeks, who is an associate professor of learning health sciences and family medicine at the University of Michigan, and Dr. Justin Bullock, a nephrology fellow at the University of Washington; as well as co-investigators Dr. Nalinda Charnsangavej, co-chair of the Docs With Disabilities Disability in Graduate Medical Education (DIGME) program and pediatrics program director at the Dell College of Medicine at the University of Texas, and Dr. Zoie Sheets, DWDI Trainee Advisory Board Chair and resident physician at the University of Chicago.

Capitalizing on their collective expertise as learners, clinicians, educators, advocates, and leaders in undergraduate and graduate medical education, as well as their lived experiences across traditionally marginalized identities, the collaborative team will develop the Multimedia Resource Hub for Disability Inclusion in Graduate Medical Education. The hub will host a broad range of resources on topics such as normalizing disability inclusion, creating safe environments for disclosing disabilities, and meeting legal obligations for disability inclusion that span undergraduate and graduate medical education.

The Multimedia Resource Hub for Disability Inclusion in Graduate Medical Education will be added to the content portfolio available on the ACGME’s distance learning portal, Learn at ACGME. The ACGME Equity Matters® program supports the development of innovative resources that increase workforce diversity, encourage adoption of equity practices, and foster inclusive learning environments.

“The ACGME is committed to eliminating health care inequities through medical education, and this project brings the critical topic of disability to the forefront. We are proud to help amplify the voices and the vast experiences of the physician workforce,” Dr. Ortega said.

“Advancing disability equity in graduate medical education is a paramount concern. We are excited to collaborate with learners and leaders who bring diverse perspectives, addressing a crucial gap in education. Our strategic alliance with the ACGME serves as a pivotal element, ensuring the hub's maximum reach and impact,” added Dr. Meeks.

Calls for community involvement and inclusion in the hub will be forthcoming.

The Josiah Macy Jr. Foundation is the only national foundation dedicated solely to improving the education of health professionals. The Catalyst Awards projects explore innovative strategies to help learners combat microaggressions, harassment, bias, and discrimination in the clinical learning environment. Working together, faculty members and learners pool their experiences and discoveries to evolve a set of best practices and actionable steps to support all learners.

The ACGME is a private, non-profit, professional organization responsible for the accreditation of more than 13,066 residency and fellowship programs and the approximately 886 institutions that sponsor these programs in the United States. Residency and fellowship programs educate approximately 158,079 resident and fellow physicians in 182 specialties and subspecialties. The ACGME's Mission is to improve health care and population health by assessing and enhancing the quality of resident and fellow physicians’ education through advancements in accreditation and education.

Docs With Disabilities Initiative collaborates with clinicians, students, and leaders with disabilities to engage in research, co-develop educational resources, amplify first-person narratives, and challenge ableism. Together, the organization strives for a collective objective of fostering inclusive environments for students and clinicians with disabilities.

Susan Holub Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education sholub@acgme.org