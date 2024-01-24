FT Portfolios Canada Co. Announces Cash Distributions for Its Exchange Traded Funds

TSX: FUD, FSL & ETP



Cboe CA: FJFB

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FT Portfolios Canada Co. is pleased to announce cash distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and Cboe Canada for the month ending January 31, 2024.

The cash distributions are payable on February 7, 2024 to Unitholders of record on January 31, 2024 with an ex-dividend date of January 30, 2024.

Details for the per unit distribution amounts are shown below:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Cash Distribution

Amount First Trust Value Line® Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) FUD $0.0500 First Trust Senior Loan ETF (CAD-Hedged) FSL $0.1050 First Trust Global Risk Managed Income Index ETF ETP $0.0500 First Trust JFL Fixed Income Core Plus ETF FJFB $0.0450

About First Trust

First Trust Canada is the trustee, manager and promoter of the First Trust ETFs. First Trust Canada and its affiliates First Trust Advisors L.P. (“FTA”), portfolio advisor to the First Trust ETFs, an Ontario Securities Commission registered portfolio manager and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission registered investment advisor, and First Trust Portfolios L.P. (“FTP”), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately US $211 billion as of December 31, 2023 through exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts.

Further information about the First Trust ETFs can be found at www.firsttrust.ca .

For further information, please contact: FT Portfolios Canada Co.

416-865-8065/877-622-5552