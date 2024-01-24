Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC:SONG) Unveils Strategic Milestones, Demonstrating Robust Growth and Vision

Naples, Florida, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC:SONG) is thrilled to share an in-depth update on recent achievements and future plans, showcasing its dedication to creating shareholder value through thoughtful and strategic initiatives.

Buyback Plans Yielding Positive Results:

Music Licensing, Inc. is delighted to announce the successful receipt of its initial royalty payment, totaling $6,345.97 USD, from the royalty stake acquired in late November 2023 for $160,000 USD. With an expected annual yield of 15.864925%, 25% of this amount is earmarked for an open market buyback, pending finalization by the Board of Directors and adherence to regulatory requirements.

Licensing Enforcement and Collection Campaign:

In pursuit of fair compensation for artists and rights holders, Music Licensing, Inc. has launched a proactive licensing enforcement and collection campaign. The Collection law firm has reached out to the majority of licensees, and the company is actively involved in skip traces. Anticipating the filing of hundreds of lawsuits in the coming days and weeks, 25% of net collectibles will be allocated to an open market buyback, subject to finalization by the Board of Directors and compliance with regulatory standards.

Expansion of Royalty Stake Acquisitions:

Building on the success of its first royalty stake acquisition, Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC:SONG) is strategically positioning itself to acquire approximately $5,000,000 USD worth of royalty stakes. Detailed calculations reveal the transparency of this move: $5,000,000 USD divided by $160,000 equals 31.25. Multiplying this by the quarterly royalty payment of $6,345.97 results in $198,311.5625 USD. When considering four payments a year, the projected annual positive cash flow amounts to $793,246.25 USD. Notably, 25% of this projected positive cash flow is earmarked for an open market buyback, pending finalization by the Board of Directors and compliance with regulatory requirements. The company believes that if executed successfully, this revenue stream could be instrumental in meeting listing requirements, paving the way for a potential uplisting to the NYSE American.

Stock Consolidation Considerations:

The company recently received information from FINRA regarding the possibility of a 14+ months timeline for the stock consolidation process. While exploring various avenues, including the possibility of legal action, Music Licensing, Inc. is also considering the option of canceling the stock consolidation altogether. The company is actively exploring all possibilities to cancel the need for the Stock Consolidation, believing that such an outcome could be in the best interest of shareholders, including the potential acquisition of one or multiple other publicly traded vehicles.

Exploring Proprietary Trading Opportunities:

In a strategic move towards diversification, Music Licensing, Inc. is engaged in discussions with Jake P. Noch Family Office, LLC. to explore the potential launch of a proprietary trading subsidiary. The company is in the testing phase for automated trading systems and is diligently evaluating regulatory requirements. This initiative aligns with the company's vision of staying at the forefront of innovative business practices.

Diversified Holding Company with Profit Focus:

As a diversified holding company, Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC:SONG) reiterates its unwavering commitment to generating profit through any lawful means without limitation. The company remains dedicated to creating long-term value for shareholders while actively pursuing opportunities that align with its strategic objectives.

About Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) (ProMusicRights.com)

Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) a diversified holding company, also known as Pro Music Rights, is the 5th public performance rights organization (PRO) to be formed in the United States. Its licensees include notable companies such as TikTok, iHeart Media, Triller, Napster, 7Digital, Vevo, and many others. Pro Music Rights holds an estimated market share of 7.4% in the United States, representing over 2,500,000 works that feature notable artists such as A$AP Rocky, Wiz Khalifa, Pharrell, Young Jeezy, Juelz Santana, Lil Yachty, MoneyBagg Yo, Larry June, Trae Pound, Sause Walka, Trae Tha Truth, Sosamann, Soulja Boy, Lex Luger, Trauma Tone, Lud Foe, SlowBucks, Gunplay, OG Maco, Rich The Kid, Fat Trel, Young Scooter, Nipsey Hussle, Famous Dex, Boosie Badazz, Shy Glizzy, 2 Chainz, Migos, Gucci Mane, Young Dolph, Trinidad James, Chingy, Lil Gnar, 3OhBlack, Curren$y, Fall Out Boy, Money Man, Dej Loaf, Lil Uzi Vert, and countless others, as well as Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) Created Music. Additionally, Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) owns royalty stakes in musical works by artists such as Elton John, Lil Nas X, Miley Cyrus, Lil Wayne, XXXTentacion, Halsey, and numerous others.

