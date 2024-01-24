AUA, SUO Release Amendment to Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Guideline

BALTIMORE, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the American Urological Association (AUA), in partnership with the Society of Urologic Oncology (SUO), released the 2024 clinical practice guideline amendment for the diagnosis and treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Bladder cancer continues to be a significant health issue in the United States, with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) accounting for approximately 75% of the estimated 82,000 new cases diagnosed in 2023. According to recent data, bladder cancer affects men more frequently than women, with a ratio of approximately 3:1. There were an estimated 16,000 deaths from bladder cancer in 2023. These alarming statistics highlight the urgent need for improved treatment options for this prevalent disease.

“One of the fastest growing spaces in Urologic Oncology is in the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer,” said Dr. Jeffrey M. Holzbeierlein, SUO president and chair for the guideline amendment. “The updated guideline incorporates the latest data and outcomes regarding a number of new treatments and is intended to help navigate one of the most complex conditions we treat as urologists.”

Amendment highlights include:

Text supporting statements on Variant Histologies, Urine Markers After Diagnosis of Bladder Cancer, Intravesical Therapy, BCG/Maintenance, Chemotherapy/BCG Combinations, and Enhanced Cystoscopy was updated to include newly available data.

Recommendations were updated for patients with persistent or recurrent high-grade disease following completion of adequate BCG therapy.

The Future Directions section was revised to include additional text on novel urinary biomarkers, agents to improve BCG efficacy/manage BCG failure, and imaging.

This amendment is a comprehensive update to the original 2016 guideline, incorporating revisions made in 2020 and 2024. The document underwent a rigorous peer review process involving experts from various professional backgrounds, as conducted by the AUA. After meticulous evaluation, the amendment received final approval from the AUA Board of Directors.

The full updated guideline is now available at AUAnet.org/NMIBCGuideline

A summary of the Guideline also appears at:

Holzbeierlein J, Bixler BR, Buckley DI, et al. Diagnosis and treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer: AUA/SUO guideline: 2024 amendment. J Urol. 2024;10.1097/JU.0000000000003846.

https://www.auajournals.org/doi/10.1097/JU.0000000000003846

Please use this reference to cite the guideline.

