Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business celebrates five award recipients at the 40th Anniversary Gala Award Dinner

Toronto, ON, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business (CCAB) is proud to announce they will be presenting five national awards to five esteemed recipients who are leaders in business and continue to push for Indigenous success at CCAB’s 40th Anniversary Gala Award Dinner this May.

For 40 years CCAB has continued to grow a diverse and prosperous economy by building bridges between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people, communities and businesses. For the first time ever, CCAB will be celebrating all five recipients of their prestigious awards as they celebrate the significant milestone of 40 years at CCAB’s Anniversary Celebration on May 28 at the Westin Harbour Castle in Toronto.

CCAB’s awards honour the excellence of Indigenous entrepreneurs and businesses, business leaders, and communities across Canada. Each award recognizes a leader in Indigenous business in a variety of categories that highlight youth, women, community, and business relationships, all with the common goal of achieving Indigenous success. CCAB’s five awards are:

The Aboriginal Business Lifetime Achievement Award sponsored by ESS Support Services Worldwide

The Young Aboriginal Entrepreneur Award sponsored by ESS Support Services Worldwide

Indigenous Women in Leadership (IWIL) Award sponsored by LNG Canada

The Award for Excellence in Aboriginal Relations sponsored by Sysco

Aboriginal Economic Development Corporation (AEDC) Award sponsored by Rio Tinto

“This year the five incredible award recipients, who provide representation from across the landscape of Canada, will be recognized at the largest celebration in the history of CCAB,” says CCAB President and CEO Tabatha Bull. “Each one has invested their time, talents, resources and passion to advance the Indigenous economy, and we are eager to honour each of them at this once-in-a-lifetime event.”

CCAB is proud to announce that the recipients of CCAB’s 2024 awards are:

Aboriginal Business Lifetime Achievement Award

Hilda Broomfield Letemplier

Pressure Pipe Steel Fabrication

Happy Valley-Goose Bay, NL

Young Aboriginal Entrepreneur Award

Nyden Iron-Nighttraveller

Amarok Scaffolding

Kehewin Cree Nation, AB in Treaty 6 Territory

Indigenous Women in Leadership (IWIL) Award

Annette Morgan

Dze L K’ant Friendship Centre

Smithers, BC

Award for Excellence in Aboriginal Relations

Mark Little

Jotson Inc

Calgary, AB

Aboriginal Economic Development Corporation (AEDC) Award

Det’on Cho Group of Companies

Yellowknife, NT

For more information about each award and award recipient, please visit https://www.ccab.com/awards/

All recipients will be honoured at CCAB’s 40th Anniversary Gala Dinner on May 28 following the 40th Anniversary Celebration. Learn more at https://www.ccab.com/events/

Quotes available from all recipients and sponsors upon request.

About Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business

CCAB is committed to the full participation of Indigenous peoples in Canada’s economy. As a national, non-partisan association, its mission is to promote, strengthen and enhance a prosperous Indigenous economy through the fostering of business relationships, opportunities, and awareness. CCAB offers knowledge, resources, and programs to its members to cultivate economic opportunities for Indigenous peoples and businesses across Canada. For more information visit www.ccab.com.

