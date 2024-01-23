Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,620 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,359 in the last 365 days.

IPI joins more than 100 organisations demanding sweeping changes to global cybercrime treaty

IPI joins more than 100 organisations demanding sweeping changes to global cybercrime treaty

IPI today joined more than 100 civil society organizations around the world calling for sweeping revisions to the pending UN Cybercrime Treaty, as final negotiations for the convention begin next week in New York. Without such reforms, the treaty risks becoming a powerful global surveillance tool that will be abused by governments around the world to target and punish journalists, civil society, and critics both at home and abroad.

The latest draft text has failed to incorporate the robust and detailed recommendations and input provided by civil society and industry experts across six rounds of negotiations over two years. Signatories emphasize that unless significant revisions to the treaty text are made in line with this input, states should reject this convention, which threatens to undermine existing human rights treaties and obligations.

Read the joint advocacy statement in full.

IPI-Admin2024-01-24T16:38:18+01:00

You just read:

IPI joins more than 100 organisations demanding sweeping changes to global cybercrime treaty

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more