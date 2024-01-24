Scott Etheridge steps into Makosi CEO role as Darren Isaacs turns attention to driving innovation for the industry

Scott Etheridge steps into Makosi CEO role

I’m very excited to welcome & work alongside Scott as he adds a new set of skills & perspectives, & I believe with Scott leading the team at Makosi, we will help our customers achieve great things.” — Darren Isaacs

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Makosi, a global variable workforce provider in the accounting and advisory industry, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Scott Etheridge as its new Chief Executive Officer. Scott brings over 25 years of global financial and operational experience within numerous verticals including tech-enabled services, gig economy, work from home, global business process outsourcing, sports, entertainment, and retail in both Fortune 500 and private equity owned businesses.

In his most recent role as CEO of Arise Virtual Solutions, he led the disruptive gig platform company to record performance, which included the doubling of revenue and increasing profitability 3x while increasing Customers, Geographies, and Services Partners leveraging the Arise platform. He remains on the board of Arise Virtual Solutions and joined the Makosi Board of Directors in September of 2023.

Co-founder and former CEO of Makosi, Darren Isaacs, will turn his focus back to his Makosi founding roots and lead the product and innovation functions of the business in addition to serving as the Executive Chairman of the Board. “I am grateful for Darren’s passion for innovation and creating new solutions that our customers can benefit from and that is a driving force behind the change in leadership structure.” Etheridge says. “I look forward to continuing to build upon the amazing culture that Darren and the incredible team at Makosi has built.”

In the midst of the persistent talent shortage crisis in the accounting and advisory industry, Makosi remains dedicated to identifying avenues for transformative solutions. Our commitment is unwavering as we strive to help firms attain their business objectives. These role changes signify Makosi's heightened focus on accelerating innovation, ensuring that we continue to provide the exceptional service our customers have come to expect.

“Scott is a laser-focused leader and winner.” Makosi co-founder Darren Isaacs says. “I’m very excited to welcome and work alongside Scott as he adds a new set of skills and perspectives, and I believe with Scott leading the team at Makosi, we will help our customers achieve great things.”

“Makosi has a fascinating story of impressive growth, a top-notch culture, and an ambitious vision to tackle the accounting industry’s biggest challenges.” Etheridge says. “It’s a challenge that this leadership team is committed to, and I could not be more excited about working alongside them and continuing to make major positive impacts for our clients and the industry.”

About Makosi:

For over 15 years, Makosi has met the just-in-time staffing needs of audit firms worldwide. Makosi's global workforce model helps clients to remove the burdensome growth ceiling so common in the current marketplace, by reinventing workforce strategy. Known for quality consultants, meticulously curated teams, superb culture fit, next-level service, and doing everything it takes to prepare its audit talent for success, Makosi creates ROOM TO GROW for both their people and clients.