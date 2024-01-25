Omelette, club sandwich, salad and Provolone Valpadana PDO: simple and quick recipes for holidays on the road

CREMONA, ITALY, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Some fresh e tasty suggestions on the www.borntobeauthentic.eu portal, created exclusively by the Consorzio Tutela Provolone Valpadana, following the rhythm of the holiday

It's holiday time, to be slow paced, and share more as a couple and with the family, but also for simple and equally tasty ways to cook and eat outdoors.

It is important to have a small supply of genuine and versatile ingredients, such as Provolone Valpadana PDO, which surprises, every time, with its ability to adapt and enhance, with its lively character, the most varied pairings.

So, for those who are already on the road with a minivan or staying in campsites or holiday homes, choosing autonomy also from the culinary point of view, the 'Born to Be Authentic - Provolone Valpadana, a PDO cheese from Europe' project offers some easy and easily prepared suggestions to get organised and enjoy a well-deserved holiday.

Whether one opts for adventures in the Australian outback or ocean splashes along spectacular coastal roads, egg dishes, club sandwiches and salads are great quick fixes to make one's holiday breaks appetising.

To fill up on protein with eggs, a quick omelette with cooked ham and mild Provolone Valpadana PDO is an excellent idea, as well as a hearty bruschetta of bread topped with spinach, poached egg and strong Provolone Valpadana PDO.

Even the iconic club sandwich, king of multi-layered sandwiches, becomes a meal for holidaymakers on the road: it is possible to choose the version with tomato, lettuce, chicken, mayonnaise, and mild Provolone Valpadana PDO or the bolder filling with fried egg, bacon, avocado, mayonnaise and strong Provolone Valpadana PDO.

For those who do not want to give up the pleasure of a fresh salad, the Caesar Salad with the original addition of strong Provolone Valpadana PDO proves to be an excellent solution for dealing with the sunny atmospheres of the season.

These recipes, and many others, with the full preparation and the chef's advice, can be found on the project's official website “Born to Be Authentic – Provolone Valpadana, a PDO cheese from Europe” www.borntobeauthentic.eu.

For information and contacts

BLANCDENOIR COMMUNICATION AGENCY