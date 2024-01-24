Submit Release
MDC and partners host warm-season grass establishment workshop in California on Feb. 15

CALIFORNIA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and partners invite the public to a warm-season grass establishment workshop in California on Feb. 15 from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the Centennial Hall at the Moniteau County Fairgrounds. Native warm-season grasses have deep root systems which make more efficient use of water and soil nutrients. They can grow and thrive during the summer when cool-season grasses cannot, and they tend to need less fertilizer and lime than cool-season grasses.

Participants of this workshop will discuss the benefits and economics of establishing warm-season grasses, establishment techniques, how to manage these grasses, and programs available for adding warm-season grasses to your property. The workshop is free to the public, and lunch will be provided.

The doors will open at 9:30 a.m. and registration is required by Feb. 7. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4mY. Questions about these workshops can be directed to Ashleigh McCullough at Ashleigh.McCullough@mdc.mo.gov or Lucas Brass at lucas.brass@usda.gov.  

Centennial Hall is located at 610 E. South Street in California.

