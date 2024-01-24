SDG Corporation Named 2024 Great Place To Work for 6th Consecutive Year
Leading cybersecurity & risk management solution provider acknowledged for its sixth consecutive year as a workplace with a culture of high trust & performanceNORWALK, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the sixth consecutive year, SDG Corporation has been honored as a Great Workplace by the Great Places to Work Institute. This recognition comes after the institute's annual study of workplace culture, which identifies top-notch workplaces and employers globally. Regarded as the gold standard in workplace culture assessment, the award is bestowed upon companies that embody credibility, respect, fairness, pride, camaraderie, and a culture of High-Trust and High-Performance™.
SDG, a leader in technology and managed service solutions, empowers some of the world's foremost brands to mitigate cyber risk to critical corporate information and IT infrastructure, thereby helping them achieve their business objectives.
"We are proud to receive the Great Place to Work recognition for the 6th consecutive year,” said Ajay Gupta, President and CEO of SDG. “This achievement reflects our ongoing commitment to fostering a workplace built on trust, collaboration, and passion for the impactful solutions we provide our clients. My gratitude extends to the exceptional individuals and teams at SDG whose dedication and talent continue to make our company an outstanding place to work."
About SDG Corporation:
SDG is a leading provider of technology, consulting, and managed services that enable organizations to confidently execute cybersecurity, identity, cloud, and risk management solutions to protect assets, mitigate risk, and grow securely. SDG professionals have delivered cybersecurity, identity, and risk solutions across the globe for over 30 years.
For more information about SDG's award-winning consulting and technology solutions, visit sdgc.com. Explore career opportunities at SDG by visiting sdgc.com/careers.
