500th Use of the Galaxy System™ in the United States Conducted at CHI Memorial in Tennessee

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical robotics innovator Noah Medical today announced that the 500th use of its Galaxy System in the United States was conducted at CHI Memorial in Chattanooga by Dr. Krish Bhadra. CHI Memorial is also the first hospital in Tennessee to adopt the Galaxy technology. The procedure marks an important step for Noah in the commercial rollout of its image-integrated robotic assisted bronchoscopy system in the U.S.



Designed in collaboration with physicians, the Galaxy System features a groundbreaking combination of innovative new technologies and features, including proprietary integrated tomosynthesis (TiLT+ Technology™) with augmented fluoroscopy, a disposable single-use bronchoscope with always-on vision, and a small, compact footprint that allows for easy integration into most bronchoscopy suites. Recent results have shown the Galaxy Systems’ ability to achieve 100% successful navigation to lesion, 100% diagnostic yield and 95% tool-in-lesion accuracy in a preclinical trial, and 100% tool-in-lesion accuracy and 90-95% diagnostic yield in a human trial .

The system has experienced quick deployment and uptake since its first-in-human trial at Macquarie University Hospital in Sydney, Australia and the first U.S. procedure occurring at University of Chicago Medicine in early 2023.

“Finding and successfully performing a biopsy in the lung with current tools and first-generation robotics can sometimes feel like flying an airplane blindfolded,” said Dr. Krish Bhadra of CHI Memorial. “The Galaxy System fundamentally changes the game, making our work clear and obvious. Congratulations to the Noah Medical team on achieving this important milestone. I’m excited that CHI Memorial can be a part of it and is the first hospital to make this available to Tennesseans – it will dramatically reshape how we fight this disease.”

“Congratulations to Dr. Bhadra and the team at CHI Memorial for adopting and advancing image-integrated robotic assisted bronchoscopy,” said Jian Zhang, PhD, Noah Medical founder and CEO. “Our journey to 500 successful cases in the U.S. using the Galaxy System is just the beginning. We are improving patient care, transforming clinical workflow, and contributing to the future of healthcare.”

The Galaxy System is Noah Medical’s first commercial robotic system. The company’s mission is to deliver adoptable clinical solutions through innovative endoluminal technologies to enhance the quality of life for patients globally.

