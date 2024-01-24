Questex’s Sibec EMEA Brings the Fitness Industry High Rollers to Monte Carlo this Fall

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Sibec EMEA, Europe’s longest running one-to-one event for the fitness industry, will return for its 26th edition 4-7 November 2024 at the Fairmont Monte Carlo, Monaco.



"Sibec EMEA is a powerful, productive event for professionals in the fitness industry,” said Rob Shannon, Global Event Director, Sibec Events. “Through our unique platform, we foster relationships with a perfect combination of one-on-one meetings and networking to promote enduring business connections.”

For two and a half days, leading global fitness suppliers and major owners and operators from health, fitness, and leisure in Europe, the Middle East and Africa will discover one of the most opulent and sophisticated destinations in Europe, while conducting their business in an intimate, unparalleled networking experience pioneered by Sibec.

Attendees will participate in a minimum of 16 one-to-one appointments, pre-selected based on criteria best suited for their individual businesses. Throughout the event, suppliers will have the chance to meet with all buyers in attendance via meals, organized networking activities and events, cultural receptions organized around the host destination, and valuable education, all of which encourages relationship building, and personal and professional growth.

For more information on Sibec EMEA, click here. Suppliers interested in reserving a place, please click here. Buyers interested in a fully hosted position should click here to apply.

Stay connected on: LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and Instagram

About Sibec

Organized by Questex, Sibec events are the longest running one-to-one events for professionals in the fitness industry and reach a wide cross‐section of participants from fitness and wellness products, manufacturers and distributors to club owners, directors, and managers. With a minimum of 16 one-to-one appointments, multiple networking opportunities, and education, Sibec events provides the perfect meeting ground for the world’s most elite and qualified buyers of fitness equipment and supply looking to meet the top global companies.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality, and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Carrie Harper

Marketing Manager

Charper@questex.com