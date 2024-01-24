Media Release: One Week Left to Nominate a Teacher for Maine Teacher of the Year

Nominate Someone Today at mainetoy.org/nominate

Current County Teachers of the Year Release Video Encouraging Nominations

Maine communities have one week left to nominate a teacher for 2024 County Teacher of the Year and 2025 State Teacher of the Year. Maine’s County and State Teachers of the Year serve as advocates for teachers, students, and public education in Maine.

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) and Educate Maine announced that nominations were open at the start of the month and have already received hundreds of nominations from across the state. Maine’s current County Teachers of the Year released a new video on social media encouraging people to nominate an outstanding teacher today. You can view the video here.

“Maine is home to amazing teachers who educate, inspire, innovate, nurture, and go above and beyond each and every day for their students, schools, and communities. The Maine Teacher of the Year program recognizes the extraordinary contributions of educators across our state and gives them a megaphone to share the great things happening in Maine public schools. Please nominate an outstanding teacher in your life today,” said Maine Education Commissioner Pender Makin.

Nominations can be made through a form on the Maine Teacher of the Year Website through 5:00 pm on January 31, 2021. Nominations will be accepted from students, parents, caregivers, community members, school administrators, colleagues, college faculty members, and associations/organizations (self-nominations, and nominations from family members are not accepted).

Requirements:

Hold the appropriate professional certification for their teaching position;

Be a certified, in good standing, PK-12 teacher in a state-accredited public school, including a career and technical education and adult education center, a public charter school, or a publicly supported secondary school (a private school that enrolls 60 percent or more publicly funded students, sometimes referred to as “town academies”);

Be actively teaching students at least fifty percent of the workday at the time of nomination and during their year of recognition.

Maintain their teaching position and remain in the county for which they are selected throughout the year of recognition.

Have a minimum of five years of teaching – three of which are in Maine.

“I can’t begin to tell you what an incredible journey this has been for me. More than once I’ve said, ‘Every educator should have this experience.’ Everyone knows an outstanding teacher. Nominate them and change their lives,” said Sharon Gallant, teacher at Gardiner Area High School and 2023 Kennebec County Teacher of the Year.

“Being nominated for Lincoln County Teacher of the Year began a journey that changed my life and celebrated my school and my district. There are so many astoundingly wonderful teachers in Maine. Nominate one and start the journey afresh,” said Edith Berger, a teacher at Miller School in RSU 40/MSAD 40 and 2023 Lincoln County Teacher of the Year.

“This process has been one of the most unimaginable ones I’ve ever had the opportunity to be a part of. I’m endlessly thankful to be a part of this outstanding family since May 10th, 2023. These people are extraordinary in every way possible. I’m sure you know a wonderful educator–nominate them today! Help recognize the stellar work happening in Maine classrooms,” said Miranda Engstrom, a teacher at Lamoine Consolidated School and 2023 Hancock County Teacher of the Year.

“This experience has completely changed the way I think about myself as a teacher. It forced me to step out of my comfort zone, helped me find my voice, and introduced me to some of the most amazing educators and friends that I have ever met. I’m so excited to meet, support, and learn from the 2024 cohort of Maine County Teachers of the Year,” said Lacey Todd, a teacher at Mountain Valley Middle School and 2023 Oxford County Teacher of the Year.

“Life changing. Seriously life changing. Nominate an amazing teacher today,” said Joshua Chard, a teacher at East End Community School in Portland and Maine’s 2024 Teacher of the Year.

Beyond serving as advocates for education, Maine’s County and State Teachers serve as advisors to the Maine DOE and state-level education stakeholders across Maine. Additionally, County and State Teachers of the Year join a cohort of teacher leaders who actively work together for the betterment of education in Maine. They also receive ongoing professional learning and participate in many state and county leadership opportunities.

The 2024 County Teachers of the Year will be announced in May. The 2025 Maine Teacher of the Year will be selected from the 16 county honorees. Through a selection process designed by educators, the field will be narrowed to semi-finalists and then state finalists before the Maine Teacher of the Year is announced by Maine’s Education Commissioner at a school assembly in the fall. Each year, State and County Teachers of the Year are honored at the annual Teacher of the Year Gala also held in the fall.

On behalf of, and in partnership with Maine Department of Education, the Maine Teacher of the Year program is administered by Educate Maine, a business-led organization whose mission is to champion college, career readiness, and increased educational attainment. Funding is provided by Bangor Savings Bank, Dead River Co., Geiger, Hannaford, the Maine Lottery, the Silvernail Family, and Unum, with support from the State Board of Education and the Maine State and County Teacher of the Year Association.

“Educate Maine is proud to administer the Maine Teacher of the Year program in partnership with the Maine Department of Education,” said Dr. Jason Judd, Educate Maine Executive Director. “Our County and State Teachers of the Year represent the outstanding work taking place in classrooms across our state. This program is dedicated to celebrating educators, enhancing their recognition, cultivating a network of teacher leaders, and amplifying their voices to strengthen the teaching profession in Maine.”

The Maine Teacher of the Year program is committed to a nomination and selection process that ensures people of all backgrounds are represented. Educate Maine and the Maine Department of Education champion that commitment by encouraging the nomination of educators from all culturally diverse experiences and backgrounds.

Through the generous support of Maine businesses, there is no cost to the local district when the Teacher of the Year is out of the classroom on their official duties, which includes representing educators state-wide and nationally through safely distanced in-person and virtual events that highlight the important work of Maine schools, communities, and educators.

For more information about the Maine Teacher of the Year program, visit the Maine Teacher of the Year website. Help us promote the Teacher of the Year Program by using the promotional materials on our website!