Free online course on Ukrainian Civil Society history – from early 1990s to nowadays

The European Union Delegation to Ukraine invites everyone to register for the online course ‘History of Ukrainian Civil Society’.

The course helps to understand the socio-political events and processes that have shaped modern Ukraine and its people since the early 1990s. The course also covers the emergence of independent Ukrainian media, the political and civic activism of Crimean Tatars, and Russian crimes in the annexed peninsula, and the history of civic movements in eastern Ukraine.

This course is designed for representatives of the public sector, state and local authorities, educators, and active youth. It will also be useful for anyone interested in the history of Ukrainian society. 

The course has been developed as part of the Phoenix Project, implemented by the East Europe Foundation with the financial support of the European Union. The course was prepared in partnership with the Ukrainian Institute – Український інститут and with the participation of GOVISUAL.

