Human Identification Market: Long-Term Value & Growth Seen Ahead| Promega Corporation, Agilent Technologies

According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Human Identification market to witness a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period of 2024-2028”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Human Identification market to witness a CAGR of 9.2% during forecast period of 2024-2028. Global Human Identification Market Breakdown by Application (Forensic Identification, Human Remains Identification, Paternity and Relationship Testing, Others) by Specimen (Blood Samples, Saliva and Buccal Swabs, Fingerprints, Others) by End User (Law Enforcement and Forensic Labs, Healthcare and Hospitals, Research and Academia, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Human Identification market size is estimated to increase by USD 1.9 Billion at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2018 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 1.7 Billion.
The Human Identification market, also known as the Forensic DNA Analysis market, is a specialized sector within the biotechnology and forensic science industries. It involves the development, production, and application of techniques, technologies, and products aimed at identifying individuals based on their unique genetic profiles, typically through the analysis of DNA (Deoxyribonucleic Acid). Human identification is crucial in various fields, including law enforcement, criminal investigations, paternity testing, disaster victim identification, and anthropology.
Market Drivers
• Law enforcement agencies use human identification technologies to solve criminal cases, identify suspects, and establish evidence for prosecution
Major Highlights of the Human Identification Market report released by HTF MI
Global Human Identification Market Breakdown by Application (Forensic Identification, Human Remains Identification, Paternity and Relationship Testing, Others) by Specimen (Blood Samples, Saliva and Buccal Swabs, Fingerprints, Others) by End User (Law Enforcement and Forensic Labs, Healthcare and Hospitals, Research and Academia, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Informational Takeaways from the Market Study: The report Human Identification matches the completely examined and evaluated data of the noticeable companies and their situation in the market considering impact of Coronavirus. The measured tools including SWOT analysis, Porter's five powers analysis, and assumption return debt were utilized while separating the improvement of the key players performing in the market.
Key Development's in the Market: This segment of the Human Identification report fuses the major developments of the market that contains confirmations, composed endeavours, R&D, new thing dispatch, joint endeavours, and relationship of driving members working in the market.
