The Banks Law Firm Welcomes Jesse Rigsby as its Newest Principal

Durham, North Carolina, USA, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Banks Law Firm, P.A. (“TBLF”) is excited to announce the promotion of Jesse Rigsby, IV to the position of Principal.

Mr. Rigsby primarily practices as a litigator focused on business, commercial, employment, and personal injury disputes. Jesse represents local governmental entities, municipal corporations, businesses, higher education institutions, non-profits, and individuals in matters ranging from employment discrimination and retaliation, wrongful termination, disability discrimination, contract disputes, and other employment and commercial matters to serious personal injury claims involving premises liability, negligence, and products liability. Jesse also serves as the Firm’s research attorney and advises clients on numerous legal matters.

“We typically identify Principals for their expertise in one practice area. Jesse is unusual because he has developed excellent research skills in several practice areas which is why he is known as the Firm Professor. We are excited to recognize him with this promotion to Principal for his contributions to TBLF and its clients” said Sherrod Banks, TBLF Founding Principal.

Mr. Rigsby graduated Phi Beta Kappa and magna cum laude from Vanderbilt University with a Bachelor of Arts in political science and a minor in philosophy. Jesse received his Juris Doctor from Duke University School of Law, where he graduated with high honors and was selected to the Order of the Coif. Jesse additionally holds a LLM in European Business Law (Juris masterexamen i Europeisk handelsrätt) from Lund University in Sweden and a Master of Arts degree in the Social Sciences from The University of Chicago.

Jesse lives in the Durham area with his wife and works in the TBLF Durham office.

The Banks Law Firm, P.A. (“TBLF”) is a minority owned and operated boutique firm representing clients throughout the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. TBLF has established most of the practice areas of a general civil litigation and transactional law practice. TBLF has offices in Atlanta, Georgia, Durham, North Carolina and Houston, Texas.

