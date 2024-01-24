FinovateEurope 2024: The Future of Fintech Unveiled with 35+ Live Demos and 100+ Expert Speakers

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Informa PLC (“ Informa ”), a leading global events production, digital services, and academic research agency, is pleased to announce it will host FinovateEurope 2024, the premier innovative fintech conference focused on the digital future of financial institutions. The in-person event is scheduled for February 27-28, 2024, at the Intercontinental O2 Hotel, London, England.



FinovateEurope 2024 is meticulously designed to deliver a high density of expert insights, create environments conducive to effective networking, and optimize agendas for business efficiency. The event will bring together over 1000 innovators, with 500 attendees from banks and financial institutions. Notably, senior leadership from major banks will attend including Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citi, Fidelity Investments, HSBC, ING, J.P. Morgan, and Llyods among many others. C-suite executives, directors, company presidents and vice presidents, department heads, venture capitalists and investors, along with representatives from the media and government, plus 100 expert speakers and thought leaders will all be in attendance.

FinovateEurope differentiates itself through its highly efficient format, high-quality educational experiences, top-class audience, one-on-one connections using an intelligent networking app, plus a unique perspective for industry professionals exploring the broader landscape or seeking specific solutions.

For over a decade, Finovate has attracted the elite and influential across the financial landscape. The event will feature more than 35 interactive demo sessions where C-level executives will showcase cutting-edge technological breakthroughs and their vision for the future. The carefully curated presenting companies include innovative firms from Austria, England, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Lithuania, Serbia, Switzerland, and the USA.

Keynote speakers at the event include Rik Coeckelbergs , Founder and Managing Director of The Banking Scene; Ken Hughes , Consumer Behaviouralist, The King of Customer Experience; Lindsay Lehr , Managing Director, Payments and Commerce Market Intelligence (PCMI); Aurelie L'Hostis , Principal Analyst, Forrester; and Zil Bareisis , Head of Retail Banking, Celent, among others. Greg Palmer , Vice President of Finovate, will deliver the welcome address on both days.

The conference will kick off with an invite-only pre-event Briefing and Cocktail Reception on February 26, providing a unique opportunity for industry connections. The pre-event will include sessions with Greg Palmer, Vice President, Finovate; David Barton-Grimley , Fintech Strategy Director, 11:FS; Indrek Vainu , Head of Conversational AI, Zurich Insurance Company; and a Fireside Chat with Manas Chawla , CEO, London Politica, and David Penn , Research Analyst, Finovate. The evening will conclude with drinks and networking for all attendees.

FinovateEurope emphasizes networking opportunities, including high-impact meet-and-greet sessions and 1-on-1 conversations with experts. The event is supported by Finovate’s state-of-the-art networking tool, optimizing the experience for attendees seeking to redefine the future of financial services.

To view the list of speakers and the detailed agenda for both days, visit https://informaconnect.com/finovateeurope/agenda/2/

To register for the in-person event, visit https://informaconnect.com/finovateeurope/purchase/select-package/

About Finovate

A subsidiary of Informa Connect, Finovate is a research and events firm focused on innovation in financial and banking technology. Its team runs the Finovate conference series and authors the popular Finovate blog. Finovate is the only conference series focused exclusively on showcasing the best and most innovative new financial and banking technologies. Finovate conferences consistently attract large, high-impact audiences of senior financial and banking executives, venture capitalists, press, industry analysts, bloggers, regulators and entrepreneurs. For more information visit www.finovate.com .

General Contact

Finovate

www.Finovate.com

(800) 418-0980

Info@Finovate.com

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 17+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP) , IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions ; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer