Cellulose Film Packaging Market expected to reach US$ 1,374.2 million by 2034, expanding at a 4.9% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc. Study

According to Future Market Insight's research study, Cellulose Film Packaging Market thrives on eco-conscious consumer trends, offering sustainable, biodegradable alternatives. Regulatory support and ongoing innovations propel its growth.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cellulose film packaging market is estimated to be worth US$ 853.1 million in 2024 and is projected to be valued at US$ 1,374.2 million in 2034. Between 2024 and 2034, the industry is expected to advance at a CAGR of 4.9%. Growing demand for cellulose film packaging is observed in key end-use industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and consumer goods.



The surge in environmental awareness and heightened consciousness among consumers has fueled a growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions. Cellulose film, sourced from renewable materials such as wood pulp, stands out as an eco-friendly alternative to conventional plastic packaging due to its biodegradable and compostable nature.

Manufacturers are increasingly turning to cellulose film packaging to align with the evolving preferences of consumers who prioritize sustainability. The shift in consumer mindset towards eco-friendly options has prompted brands to adopt cellulose film, recognizing its environmentally conscious attributes, as a strategic choice to not only meet demand but also elevate their brand image.

Governments and regulatory bodies are implementing policies and regulations that encourage the use of sustainable packaging materials. This support creates a favorable environment for the growth of cellulose film packaging. Ongoing research and development efforts are leading to innovations in cellulose film technology, improving its performance characteristics and expanding its range of applications, further driving market growth.

Key Takeaways

From 2019 to 2023, the cellulose film packaging market was valued at a CAGR of 2.9%

Based on the source, the wood segment is expected to account for a share of 76.7% in 2024.

Global cellulose film packaging in China is predicted to account for a CAGR of 5.5% in 2024.

In the United States, the cellulose film packaging industry is expected to account for a CAGR of 2.3% in 2024.

Germany is projected to expand by a value CAGR of 2.5% between 2024 and 2034.

The cellulose film packaging market in France is anticipated to record a CAGR of 3.1% in 2024.

“The growing environmental concerns globally and growing preference among consumers and businesses for packaging materials that are environmentally friendly and sustainable is anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period." Says Senior Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competitive Landscape

Leading players are investing in eco-friendly cellulose film packaging solutions to meet consumer demands for environmentally conscious products. Leading companies may invest in marketing campaigns and educational initiatives to increase awareness among consumers and businesses about the benefits of cellulose film packaging.

Sappi Limited is a global company known for producing dissolving wood pulp, which is a key component in cellulose film production. The company's growth may be influenced by its ability to supply high-quality raw materials to the cellulose film industry.

Tembec Inc., a Canadian company, is involved in the forest products industry. Its growth in cellulose film packaging may be linked to its expertise in producing cellulose pulp, a primary raw material for such films.

Key Companies Profiled

Futamura Group Celanese Corporation Hubei Golden Ring Co. Ltd. Rotofil Srl Weifang Henglian Cellophane Co. Ltd. Chengdu Huaming Cellophane Co. Ltd. Eastman Chemical Company Sappi Limited Tembec Inc. Rhodia Acetow GmbH

Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global cellulose film packaging market, providing historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics between 2024 and 2034.

To understand opportunities in the cellulose film packaging industry, the industry is segmented based on film type (transparent cellulose film, colored cellulose film, and metalized cellulose film), source (wood and cotton), application (bags & pouches, labels, tapes, release liners, and wrapping films) and end-use Industry (food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, personal care, homecare, and retail) across seven regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, and the Middle East and Africa).

Key Segments:

By Film Type:

Transparent Cellulose Film

Colored Cellulose Film

Metalized Cellulose Film



By Source:

Wood

Cotton

By Application:

Bags & Pouches

Labels

Tapes

Release Liners

Wrapping Films



By End-Use Industry:

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Homecare

Retail



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa





Author

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

