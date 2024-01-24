AIM ImmunoTech Receives Erasmus Medical Center Ethics Board Authorization for Phase 2 Study of Ampligen® for the Treatment of Locally Advanced Pancreatic Cancer

Subject enrollment is expected in Q1 2024

OCALA, Fla., Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) (“AIM” or the “Company”) today announced that it has received authorization from the Erasmus Medical Center (“Erasmus MC”) Ethics Committee to open a European site for the ongoing Phase 2 study (“AMP-270”) of Ampligen as a therapy for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.



“Approval from the governing ethics board is an important step toward enrolling subjects in the European arm of the AMP-270 clinical trial for locally advanced pancreatic cancer,” stated Prof. Casper H.J. van Eijck, MD, PhD, Pancreato-biliary Surgeon at Erasmus MC in the Netherlands. “Erasmus MC is tracking several cancer patients that we are hopeful will be enrolled in AMP-270.”

AMP-270 is a randomized, open-label, controlled, parallel-arm clinical trial with the primary objective of comparing the efficacy of Ampligen versus a no treatment control group following FOLFIRINOX for subjects with locally advanced pancreatic adenocarcinoma. Secondary objectives include comparing safety and tolerability. AMP-270 is expected to enroll approximately 90 subjects in the United States and Europe.

For more information about AMP-270, please visit ClinicalTrials.gov and reference identifier NCT05494697.



AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders and viral diseases, including COVID-19. The Company’s lead product is a first-in-class investigational drug called Ampligen® (rintatolimod), a dsRNA and highly selective TLR3 agonist immuno-modulator with broad spectrum activity in clinical trials for globally important cancers, viral diseases and disorders of the immune system.



