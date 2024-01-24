HCM City's leader meets with German President

VIETNAM, January 24 - HCM CiITY — Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCM City Phan Văn Mãi on January 24 met with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier who is paying a two-day state visit to Việt Nam from January 23.

Mãi expressed his hope that the President will continue encouraging German enterprises to expand cooperation and investment in the city in the fields where Germany has strengths such as manufacturing technology, infrastructure and renewable energy, thus contributing to HCM City’s sustainable development.

HCM City pledges to continue improving its investment environment, and creating favourable conditions for foreign investors, including those from Germany, he stressed.

The official also proposed President Steinmeier encourage and support German educational organisations and businesses to strengthen cooperation with the city in education and vocational training for students, and exchange experiences in educational management and innovation.

Mãi expected that the German Government will continue to further promote people-to-people exchanges between German localities and HCM City.

President Steinmeier spoke highly of the city's dynamic development which has contributed to the overall development of Việt Nam over the past years.

During his stay in HCM City, he is scheduled to attend a roundtable meeting with German businesses, and visit the Vietnamese-German University in the neighbouring province of Bình Dương. — VNS