Việt Nam looks to strengthen cooperation with Germany in digital transformation, circular economy: PM

VIETNAM, January 24 - HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is ready to step up cooperation with Germany in digital transformation, circular economy, as well as science, technology and innovation, said Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính during his talks with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Wednesday.

The Vietnamese leader thanked Germany for supporting Việt Nam with a large number of vaccines to help the country quickly push back COVID-19 and recover its socio-economy after the pandemic.

He affirmed that Việt Nam always attaches importance to the role and position of Germany in the region and the world, and wishes to further deepen the bilateral relations in all fields.

Sharing with the German President Việt Nam’s outstanding socio-economic and international integration achievements after nearly 40 years of đổi mới (reform), Chính said going forward, Việt Nam will focus on implementing strategic breakthroughs to perfect institutions, develop infrastructure, human resources and restructure the economy with growth model innovation.

During their talks, the two leaders agreed to increase the delegation exchange at all levels, especially high-level ones, helping to uphold political trust, mutual understanding and create new momentum for the bilateral cooperation.

They also vowed to continue to coordinate and support each other at multilateral forums such as the United Nations, and the ASEAN - Germany and ASEAN - EU cooperation frameworks.

Affirming that economic, trade and investment cooperation are the pillars of Việt Nam-Germany relations, PM Chính and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier pledged to encourage German businesses to invest in Việt Nam, especially in fields of German strength such as energy, railways, medical equipment, pharmaceuticals and infrastructure.

The Vietnamese Cabinet leader proposed that Germany soon ratify the Việt Nam - EU Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) and continue to cooperate with Việt Nam to effectively implement the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) in which Germany is a participant.

This aims to help Việt Nam achieve its emission reduction goals as committed at COP26, as well as effectively implement Germany-funded development cooperation projects in infrastructure construction, sustainable development and renewable energy.

The two leaders agreed to promote training cooperation and develop high-quality human resources.

The German President expressed his hope that the Vietnamese workforce will soon have the opportunity to work in Germany, positively improving the labour shortage in Germany.

Chính proposed the German President continue to support and create favourable conditions for the community of more than 200,000 Vietnamese people in Germany to successfully integrate and contribute to the host country’s socio-economic development.

Discussing international and regional issues of mutual concern, they emphasised the need to maintain peace, stability and resolve disputes by peaceful means in accordance with international law.

Both sides highlighted supporting freedom of navigation and aviation in the East Sea (internationally known as South China Sea) on the basis of international law and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). — VNS

​