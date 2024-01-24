Apex CIPP Becomes Picote Dealer and Certified Service Center
Industry-Leading Pipe Rehab Machines & Tools Making A Splash At The WWETT Show. More than 12,000 Expected To Attend
The WWETT Show is the world's largest annual trade show for the wastewater industry, now valued at USD 295 billion.”UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Apex CIPP, a leader in pipe rehabilitation equipment, service, and training, announces they are now a Picote® dealer and certified service center. The company sells plumbing, pipelining, and drain cleaning tools throughout North America.
“We have always wanted to carry Picote products,” says Craig Underwood, general manager of Apex CIPP. “We used and recommended Picote equipment long before we started selling it.” He goes on to explain that the Picote brand is highly regarded by pipe rehab contractors, especially for performing backend reinstatements.
Pipe miller/cutting machines
Drain cleaning tools & grabber attachments
Smart, multi-function tools
Failed liner or concrete removal
Brush coating systems
CIPP lining equipment
“More often than not, there’s a Picote Miller on a trenchless pipe repair jobsite,” Walter McMillan estimates. He’s the training manager for Apex CIPP. “Picote is known for their milling machines that can do anything from drain cleaning to grabbing items lodged inside pipes. The value is in their versatility and durability.” The Millers are available in a range of sizes and power types, some having a rechargable battery option.
In addition to the milling machines, Picote products include a full catalog of pipe repair and maintenace tools. Apex CIPP will service and repair the equipment from their Sarasota, FL headquarters. They promise fast turnaround since they know the importance of keeping plumbing jobs on schedule.
“Our Picote debut will be at The WWETT Show at The Indianapolis Convention Center January 25-27.” The WWETT Show is the world's largest annual trade show for the wastewater industry, now valued at USD 295 billion. The show had over 12,000 participants in 2023. Apex will display Picote and other rehab equipment while showcasing digital and live product demonstrations.
“We’re excited to see new and familiar faces at The WWETT Show,” states Underwood. “We’ll have demos of UV LED light curing and a hands-on station where attendees can try robotic pipe cutting.”
The company ships nationwide from their online store apexcipp.com and also accepts phone orders. They offer expert consultations and free training at their headquarters. Underwood suggests that those considering new equipment or having questions about their existing machines give them a call or visit them in booth #6340 during the WWETT Show.
Apex CIPP is an independently owned and operated pipe repair equipment, materials and training company. They bring together some of the world’s finest industry products and place customer service as their first priority. To learn more visit apexcipp.com or call 941-300-0441.
About Picote
Picote Solutions redefines pipeline rehabilitation by providing reliable and multi-use high-speed machines and tools for operators working in small-diameter pipes. As the Finnish forerunner in trenchless technologies, they focused on the renewal of pipes using inexpensive, sustainable, and minimally disruptive methods. Visit picotegroup.com to learn more.
About The WWETT Show
The WWETT Show - Water & Wastewater Equipment, Treatment & Transport Show - is the world's largest annual trade show for wastewater and environmental service professionals. The event offers an unmatched educational program, a full slate of live demos, an array of networking opportunities, and an extensive expo floor where buyers and sellers come together to see and experience the latest product innovations and technology. For more information, visit wwettshow.com
