PSB Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share; Capital Up 6.2% From Prior Quarter

WAUSAU, Wis., Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSB Holdings, Inc. (“PSB”) (OTCQX: PSBQ), the holding company for Peoples State Bank (“Peoples”) serving Northcentral and Southeastern Wisconsin reported fourth quarter earnings ending December 31, 2023 of $0.55 per common share on net income of $2.3 million, compared to $0.29 per common share on net income of $1.2 million during the third quarter ending September 30, 2023, and $0.80 per common share on net income of $3.5 million during the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2022.

PSB’s fourth quarter 2023 operating results reflected the following changes from the third quarter of 2023: (1) lower tax expense related to a change in Wisconsin tax law passed in July 2023 that eliminated state taxes on certain qualified assets; (2) lower non-interest income due to losses on the sale of investment securities; (3) lower non-interest expense related to lower salary and benefit expenses; (4) lower accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (“AOCI”) due to a decrease in intermediate interest rates; (5) stronger capital ratios supported by additional earnings, AOCI improvements and lower total assets; and (6) an increase in insured and collateralized core deposits.

“We are seeing the decline in our net interest margin stabilize, non-performing assets remain low and overhead expenses contained at an acceptable level. With the challenging economic and interest rate environment experienced in 2023, we delivered a return of 9.62% on common tangible shareholder equity. Though different challenges may arise during 2024, we are proud of the commitment our team has to deliver strong returns to shareholders. Our organization is filled with strong personnel dedicated to making good decisions and building the best bank for the communities we serve,” stated Scott Cattanach, President and CEO. “We bring conservative growth expectations into 2024, but if industry credit conditions remain good and we return net interest margin to historical levels in excess of 3.00%, we expect our earnings in 2024 to exceed 2023 levels.”

December 31, 2023, Highlights:

  • Net interest income was unchanged at $9.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 as increases in funding costs were offset by increases in asset yields.
  • The effective tax rate declined to 26.7% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 compared to 63.8% the prior quarter and 24.1% one year earlier. The current quarter includes additional impacts from continued adoption of the 2023 changes in Wisconsin tax law. The prior quarter reflected recognition of an allowance against Wisconsin deferred tax assets, including those assets related to accumulated other comprehensive income. During calendar 2023, adoption of the Wisconsin tax change increased tax expense by $1.9 million.
  • Tangible book value per common share increased 7.1% to $23.84 at December 31, 2023 compared to $22.25 one quarter earlier. During the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023, tangible book value was positively influenced by net income, intangible asset amortization and lower accumulated other comprehensive loss.
  • Return on tangible common equity was 9.64% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 compared to 5.17% the prior quarter and 15.23% one year earlier.
  • Loans decreased $19.5 million in the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023, to $1.1 billion. Allowance for credit losses increased to 1.13% of gross loans.
  • Noninterest income was $1.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 compared to $1.7 million the prior quarter. The current quarter reflected lower mortgage banking income and a $297,000 loss on the sale of investment securities.
  • Noninterest expenses decreased $96,000 in the fourth quarter of 2023, to $7.4 million from $7.5 million the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily related to lower salaries and benefit expenses.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality Review

Total assets decreased slightly to $1.42 billion at December 31, 2023, from $1.44 billion at September 30, 2023. Cash and cash equivalents increased $6.51 million, to $27.8 million at December 31, 2023 compared to $21.3 million the previous quarter. The higher cash and cash equivalent level primarily reflects proceeds from loan payoffs. Investment securities available for sale increased slightly to $164.0 million at December 31, 2023 from $160.9 million one quarter earlier. During the fourth quarter, $4.0 million available for sale securities were sold with the proceeds reinvested into higher yielding investments. Total collateralized liquidity available to meet cash demands was approximately $363 million at December 31, 2023 with an additional $310 million that could be raised in a short timeframe from the brokered CDs market.

Despite 2023 full year loan growth of 12.1%, total loans receivable decreased $19.5 million to $1.08 billion at December 31, 2023, from $1.10 billion at September 30, 2023. Commercial real estate loans decreased $8.0 million to $617.9 million at December 31, 2023 from $625.9 million the prior quarter. Commercial non-real estate loans decreased $16.9 million to $161.0 million at December 31, 2023 from $177.9 million one quarter earlier. Residential real estate loans increased $1.36 million from the prior quarter to $338.2 million from $336.8 million. The loan portfolio remains well diversified with commercial real estate loans totaling 55.1% of gross loans followed by residential real estate loans at 30.2% of gross loans, commercial non-real estate loans at 14.4% and consumer loans at 0.3%.

The allowance for credit losses increased slightly to 1.13% of gross loans at December 31, 2023 from 1.10% the prior quarter. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans were zero for the fourth and third quarters ended December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023 compared to net charge-offs of 0.03% one year earlier. Non-performing assets remained at 0.42% of total assets at December 31, 2023. For the fourth consecutive quarter, the Bank did not own any foreclosed real estate.

Total deposits decreased $30.4 million to $1.14 billion at December 31, 2023 from $1.17 billion at September 30, 2023. The decline in deposits reflects pay down of $18.3 million in maturing brokered deposits and national CDs and a $22.5 million decline in uninsured deposits. Insured core and time deposits increased $10.4 million during the fourth quarter.

The composition of deposits continued to change during the fourth quarter of 2023 as customers continue to seek higher deposit rates. At December 31, 2023, money market deposits and retail time deposits increased to 40.6% of deposits, compared to 39.2% at September 30, 2023. Uninsured and uncollateralized deposits represented 20.9% of total deposits at December 31, 2023 compared to 22.2% at September 30, 2023.

FHLB advances increased to $134.0 million at December 31, 2023 compared to $128.0 million at September 30, 2023. FHLB advances were used to fund repayment of certain brokered deposit maturities. Other borrowings increased by $2.4 million to $8.1 million at December 31, 2023.

Tangible stockholder equity as a percent of total tangible assets was 7.49% at December 31, 2023, compared to 6.98% at September 30, 2023 and 7.42% at December 31, 2022.

Tangible net book value per common share increased $2.47, or 11.6% to $23.84 at December 31, 2023, compared to $21.37 one year earlier. Relative to the prior quarter, tangible net book value per common share increased $1.59, or 7.1% due to continued earnings and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $5.5 million. Lower interest rates and new security purchases increased the market value on the available for sale securities portfolio during the fourth quarter.

Operations Review

Net interest income remained at $9.6 million (on a net margin of 2.88%) for the fourth quarter of 2023, equal to $9.6 million (on a net margin of 2.88%) for the third quarter of 2023, and $10.6 million (on a net margin of 3.41%) for the fourth quarter of 2022. Earning asset yields increased 21 basis points to 4.99% during the fourth quarter of 2023 from 4.78% during the third quarter of 2023, while deposit and borrowing costs increased 28 basis points to 2.79% compared to 2.51% during the third quarter of 2023.

The increase in earning asset yields was primarily due to higher yields on loan originations and renewals during the quarter. Taxable security yields were 2.72% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to 2.55% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, up 17 basis points. Loan yields increased during the fourth quarter to 5.43% from 5.23% for the third quarter of 2023, up 20 basis points as loans repriced to higher market rates and increased credit spreads.

Rising deposit costs for savings and demand deposits, money market deposits, time deposits and FHLB advances were responsible for the rise in the Bank’s cost of funds. The overall cost of deposits was 1.91% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 compared to 1.66% the prior quarter, up 25 basis points. FHLB advance costs rose to 4.01% during the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023 from 3.90% the prior quarter.

Total noninterest income decreased for the fourth quarter of 2023 to $1.10 million, from $1.68 million for the third quarter of 2023, due primarily to a loss on the sale of investment securities during the fourth quarter of $297,000. Additionally, mortgage banking income declined by $98,000, or 28%. At December 31, 2023, the Bank serviced $366.6 million in secondary market residential mortgage loans for others which provides fee income. Total mortgage banking income was $247,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 compared to $345,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Noninterest expenses decreased to $7.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $7.5 million for the third quarter of 2023. The fourth quarter of 2023 included lower salary and benefit expenses relative to the prior quarter.

Taxes decreased $1.5 million during the fourth quarter to $878,000 from $2.38 million one quarter earlier. The decrease reflects a prior quarter charge of $2.8 million related to a Wisconsin state tax change signed by the Governor in July 2023, effective January 1, 2023. Due to the tax change, the Company does not expect to incur Wisconsin state income tax during 2024.

About PSB Holdings, Inc.

PSB Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Peoples State Bank. Peoples is a community bank headquartered in Wausau, Wisconsin, serving northcentral and southeastern Wisconsin from eleven full-service banking locations in Marathon, Oneida, Vilas, Portage, Milwaukee and Waukesha counties. Peoples also provides investment and insurance products, along with retirement planning services, through Peoples Wealth Management, a division of Peoples. PSB Holdings, Inc. is traded under the stock symbol PSBQ on the OTCQX Market. More information about PSB, its management, and its financial performance may be found at www.psbholdingsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about PSB’s business based, in part, on assumptions made by management and include, without limitation, statements with respect to the potential growth of PSB, its future profits, expected stock repurchase levels, future dividend rates, future interest rates, and the adequacy of its capital position. Forward-looking statements can be affected by known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including, but not limited to, strength of the economy, the effects of government policies, including interest rate policies, risks associated with the execution of PSB’s vision and growth strategy, including with respect to current and future M&A activity, and risks associated with global economic instability. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which they are made and PSB does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Investor Relations Contact
PSB Holdings, Inc.
1905 Stewart Avenue
Wausau, WI 54401
888.929.9902
InvestorRelations@bankpeoples.com

 
PSB Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
December 31, September 30, June 30, and March 31, 2023, unaudited, December 31, 2022 derived from audited financial statements
           
  Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)    2023     2023     2023      2023     2022  
           
Assets          
           
Cash and due from banks $ 20,887   $ 12,881   $ 27,409   $ 13,336   $ 28,561  
Interest-bearing deposits   1,431     668     892     538     758  
Federal funds sold   5,462     7,764     16,138     25,766     90  
           
Cash and cash equivalents   27,780     21,313     44,439     39,640     29,409  
Securities available for sale (at fair value)   164,024     160,883     167,382     190,738     192,197  
Securities held to maturity (fair values of $82,514, $75,236, $81,489, $82,610 and        
$80,926 respectively)   87,081     86,908     87,335     87,889     87,816  
Equity securities   1,474     2,273     2,178     2,070     2,032  
Loans held for sale   230     971     151     -     -  
Loans receivable, net (allowance for credit losses $12,302, $12,267, $11,922,        
$11,593 and $12,293 respectively)   1,078,475     1,098,019     1,048,322     973,270     961,865  
Accrued interest receivable   5,136     4,716     4,274     4,062     4,006  
Foreclosed assets   -     -     -     -     160  
Premises and equipment, net   13,098     13,242     13,256     13,406     13,164  
Mortgage servicing rights, net   1,664     1,684     1,666     1,682     1,610  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost)   6,373     6,373     6,359     4,620     2,516  
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance   24,085     23,931     23,776     25,078     24,922  
Core deposit intangible   273     297     321     348     382  
Goodwill   2,541     2,541     2,541     2,541     2,541  
Other assets   11,866     14,094     14,933     14,444     15,069  
           
TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,424,100   $ 1,437,245   $ 1,416,933   $ 1,359,788   $ 1,337,689  
           
Liabilities          
           
Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 266,829   $ 288,765   $ 282,153   $ 267,836   $ 292,338  
Interest-bearing deposits   874,973     883,474     860,981     839,757     856,417  
           
Total deposits   1,141,802     1,172,239     1,143,134     1,107,593     1,148,755  
           
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   134,000     128,000     133,000     113,000     43,000  
Other borrowings   8,058     5,660     5,730     5,033     12,985  
Senior subordinated notes   4,774     4,772     4,771     4,769     5,549  
Junior subordinated debentures   12,921     12,896     12,870     12,844     12,819  
Allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments   577     512     712     762     -  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   12,681     10,258     11,783     10,576     12,639  
           
Total liabilities   1,314,813     1,334,337     1,312,000     1,254,577     1,235,747  
           
Stockholders' equity          
           
Preferred stock - no par value:          
Authorized - 30,000 shares; no shares issued or outstanding          
Outstanding - 7,200, 7,200, 7,200, 7,200, and 7,200 shares, respectively   7,200     7,200     7,200     7,200     7,200  
Common stock - no par value with a stated value of $1.00 per share:          
Authorized - 18,000,000 shares; Issued - 5,490,798 shares          
Outstanding - 4,164,735, 4,174,197, 4,190,252, 4,241,501 and          
4,297,279 shares, respectively   1,830     1,830     1,830     1,830     1,830  
Additional paid-in capital   8,460     8,421     8,382     8,311     8,300  
Retained earnings   132,666     131,624     130,396     128,968     126,003  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax   (20,689 )   (26,190 )   (23,240 )   (22,515 )   (24,220 )
Treasury stock, at cost - 1,326,063, 1,316,601, 1,300,546, 1,249,297 and          
1,193,519 shares, respectively   (20,180 )   (19,977 )   (19,635 )   (18,583 )   (17,171 )
           
Total stockholders' equity   109,287     102,908     104,933     105,211     101,942  
           
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,424,100   $ 1,437,245   $ 1,416,933   $ 1,359,788   $ 1,337,689  
           


PSB Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
  Quarter Ended     Year Ended
(dollars in thousands, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31,   December
except per share data - unaudited) 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022   2023 2022
                 
Interest and dividend income:                
Loans, including fees $ 14,888   $ 14,263 $ 12,709   $ 11,773   $ 11,251   $ 53,633   $ 39,825  
Securities:                
Taxable   1,147     1,114   1,327     1,331     1,218     4,919     3,817  
Tax-exempt   532     533   535     537     539     2,137     2,149  
Other interest and dividends   320     238   145     148     141     851     398  
                 
Total interest and dividend income   16,887     16,148   14,716     13,789     13,149     61,540     46,189  
                 
Interest expense:                
Deposits   5,526     4,817   3,661     2,989     2,060     16,993     4,439  
FHLB advances   1,349     1,321   1,200     547     167     4,417     779  
Other borrowings   54     51   48     62     38     215     58  
Senior subordinated notes   59     59   58     62     55     238     139  
Junior subordinated debentures   254     255   242     234     224     985     771  
                 
Total interest expense   7,242     6,503   5,209     3,894     2,544     22,848     6,186  
                 
Net interest income   9,645     9,645   9,507     9,895     10,605     38,692     40,003  
Provision for credit losses   100     150   100     100     -     450     -  
                 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   9,545     9,495   9,407     9,795     10,605     38,242     40,003  
                 
Noninterest income:                
Service fees   360     349   378     361     381     1,448     1,570  
Mortgage banking income   247     345   311     325     235     1,228     1,215  
Investment and insurance sales commissions   100     158   287     365     498     910     1,715  
Net loss on sale of securities   (297 )   -   (279 )   -     -     (576 )   -  
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance   154     155   149     157     157     615     616  
Life insurance death benefit   -     -   533     -     -     533     -  
Other noninterest income   540     675   605     742     553     2,562     2,328  
                 
Total noninterest income   1,104     1,682   1,984     1,950     1,824     6,720     7,444  
                 
Noninterest expense:                
Salaries and employee benefits   4,244     4,514   4,884     5,006     4,700     18,648     17,940  
Occupancy and facilities   675     689   698     699     641     2,761     2,622  
Loss (gain) on foreclosed assets   1     -   4     (50 )   2     (45 )   -  
Data processing and other office operations   1,001     953   951     880     910     3,785     3,589  
Advertising and promotion   244     161   166     162     180     733     690  
Core deposit intangible amortization   24     24   27     34     34     109     153  
Other noninterest expenses   1,169     1,113   1,202     1,073     1,219     4,557     4,522  
                 
Total noninterest expense   7,358     7,454   7,932     7,804     7,686     30,548     29,516  
                 
Income before provision for income taxes   3,291     3,723   3,459     3,941     4,743     14,414     17,931  
Provision for income taxes   878     2,374   652     941     1,143     4,845     4,294  
                 
Net income $ 2,413   $ 1,349 $ 2,807   $ 3,000   $ 3,600   $ 9,569   $ 13,637  
Preferred stock dividends declared $ 122   $ 122 $ 122   $ 122   $ 81   $ 486   $ 81  
                 
Net income available to common shareholders $ 2,291   $ 1,227 $ 2,685   $ 2,878   $ 3,519   $ 9,083   $ 13,556  
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.55   $ 0.29 $ 0.64   $ 0.67   $ 0.80   $ 2.16   $ 3.07  
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.55   $ 0.29 $ 0.64   $ 0.67   $ 0.80   $ 2.16   $ 3.07  
                 


PSB Holdings, Inc.
Quarterly Financial Summary          
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter ended
    Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31,
Earnings and dividends:   2023     2023     2023     2023     2022  
             
  Interest income $ 16,887   $ 16,148   $ 14,716   $ 13,789   $ 13,149  
  Interest expense $ 7,242   $ 6,503   $ 5,209   $ 3,894   $ 2,544  
  Net interest income $ 9,645   $ 9,645   $ 9,507   $ 9,895   $ 10,605  
  Provision for credit losses $ 100   $ 150   $ 100   $ 100   $ -  
  Other noninterest income $ 1,104   $ 1,682   $ 1,984   $ 1,950   $ 1,824  
  Other noninterest expense $ 7,358   $ 7,454   $ 7,932   $ 7,804   $ 7,686  
  Net income available to common shareholders $ 2,291   $ 1,227   $ 2,685   $ 2,878   $ 3,519  
             
  Basic earnings per common share (3) $ 0.55   $ 0.29   $ 0.64   $ 0.67   $ 0.80  
  Diluted earnings per common share (3) $ 0.55   $ 0.29   $ 0.64   $ 0.67   $ 0.80  
  Dividends declared per common share (3) $ 0.30   $ -   $ 0.30   $ -   $ 0.25  
  Tangible net book value per common share (4) $ 23.84   $ 22.25   $ 22.64   $ 22.43   $ 21.37  
             
  Semi-annual dividend payout ratio   38.14 % n/a   27.38 % n/a   15.27 %
  Average common shares outstanding   4,168,924     4,186,940     4,218,226     4,275,160     4,377,330  
             
             
Balance sheet - average balances:          
  Loans receivable, net of allowances for credit loss $ 1,081,851   $ 1,076,158   $ 1,000,349   $ 964,029   $ 945,551  
  Assets $ 1,424,240   $ 1,425,522   $ 1,367,363   $ 1,336,511   $ 1,321,776  
  Deposits $ 1,148,399   $ 1,149,624   $ 1,098,039   $ 1,124,091   $ 1,146,066  
  Stockholders' equity $ 105,060   $ 105,758   $ 106,762   $ 103,406   $ 100,037  
             
             
Performance ratios:          
  Return on average assets (1)   0.67 %   0.38 %   0.82 %   0.91 %   1.08 %
  Return on average common stockholders' equity (1)   9.29 %   4.94 %   10.82 %   12.13 %   14.66 %
  Return on average tangible common          
  stockholders' equity (1)(4)   9.64 %   5.17 %   11.23 %   12.63 %   15.23 %
  Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1)   0.00 %   0.00 %   -0.07 %   -0.02 %   0.03 %
  Nonperforming loans to gross loans   0.54 %   0.55 %   0.60 %   0.62 %   0.64 %
  Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.42 %   0.42 %   0.45 %   0.45 %   0.48 %
  Allowance for credit losses to gross loans   1.13 %   1.10 %   1.12 %   1.18 %   1.26 %
  Nonperforming assets to tangible equity          
  plus the allowance for credit losses (4)   5.40 %   5.90 %   6.00 %   5.80 %   6.22 %
  Net interest rate margin (1)(2)   2.88 %   2.88 %   2.98 %   3.21 %   3.41 %
  Net interest rate spread (1)(2)   2.20 %   2.27 %   2.46 %   2.77 %   3.10 %
  Service fee revenue as a percent of          
  average demand deposits (1)   0.52 %   0.50 %   0.58 %   0.52 %   0.50 %
  Noninterest income as a percent          
  of gross revenue   6.14 %   9.43 %   11.88 %   12.39 %   12.18 %
  Efficiency ratio (2)   67.04 %   64.58 %   68.09 %   65.02 %   61.06 %
  Noninterest expenses to average assets (1)   2.05 %   2.07 %   2.33 %   2.37 %   2.31 %
  Average stockholders' equity less accumulated        
  other comprehensive income (loss) to          
  average assets   8.88 %   9.00 %   9.33 %   9.32 %   9.23 %
  Tangible equity to tangible assets (4)   7.49 %   6.98 %   7.22 %   7.54 %   7.42 %
             
Stock price information:          
             
  High $ 22.30   $ 22.50   $ 21.38   $ 25.75   $ 22.74  
  Low $ 20.10   $ 20.35   $ 19.75   $ 20.00   $ 21.50  
  Last trade value at quarter-end $ 22.11   $ 21.15   $ 20.35   $ 21.15   $ 21.90  
             
(1) Annualized          
(2) The yield on federally tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.
(3) Due to rounding, cumulative quarterly per share performance may not equal annual per share totals.
(4) Tangible stockholders' equity excludes goodwill and core deposit intangibles.
 


PSB Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
                 
        Quarter Ended
        Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31,
(dollars in thousands - unaudited)   2023     2023     2023     2023     2022  
                 
Net income $ 2,413   $ 1,349   $ 2,807   $ 3,000   $ 3,600  
                 
Other comprehensive income, net of tax:          
                 
  Unrealized gain (loss) on securities available        
    for sale   5,323     (3,085 )   (1,168 )   1,601     (116 )
                 
  Reclassification adjustment for security          
    loss included in net income   235     -     202     -     -  
                 
  Amortization of unrealized loss included in net        
    income on securities available for sale          
    transferred to securities held to maturity   91     91     107     129     93  
                 
  Unrealized gain (loss) on interest rate swap   (109 )   79     161     (1 )   11  
                 
  Reclassification adjustment of interest rate          
    swap settlements included in earnings   (39 )   (35 )   (27 )   (24 )   (8 )
                 
                 
Other comprehensive income (loss)   5,501     (2,950 )   (725 )   1,705     (20 )
                 
Comprehensive income (loss) $ 7,914   $ (1,601 ) $ 2,082   $ 4,705   $ 3,580  
                 


PSB Holdings, Inc.          
Nonperforming Assets as of:          
  Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31,
(dollars in thousands)   2023     2023     2023     2023     2022  
           
Nonaccrual loans (excluding restructured loans) $ 5,596   $ 5,807   $ 6,000   $ 5,773   $ 5,879  
Nonaccrual restructured loans   34     42     50     57     62  
Restructured loans not on nonaccrual   310     256     261     265     270  
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more   -     -     -     -     -  
           
Total nonperforming loans   5,940     6,105     6,311     6,095     6,211  
Other real estate owned   -     -     -     -     160  
           
Total nonperforming assets $ 5,940   $ 6,105   $ 6,311   $ 6,095   $ 6,371  
           
Nonperforming loans as a % of gross loans receivable   0.54 %   0.55 %   0.60 %   0.62 %   0.64 %
Total nonperforming assets as a % of total assets   0.42 %   0.42 %   0.45 %   0.45 %   0.48 %
Allowance for credit losses as a % of nonperforming loans   207.10 %   200.93 %   188.91 %   190.21 %   197.92 %
           


PSB Holdings, Inc.      
Nonperforming Assets >= $500,000 net book value before specific reserves    
At December 31, 2023      
(dollars in thousands)      
    Gross Specific
Collateral Description Asset Type Principal Reserves
       
Real estate - Buffet Style Restaurant Nonaccrual $ 2,676   $ 935  
Real estate - Independent Auto Repair Nonaccrual   654     21  
       
       
Total listed nonperforming assets   $ 3,330   $ 956  
Total bank wide nonperforming assets   $ 5,940   $ 1,340  
Listed assets as a % of total nonperforming assets     56 %   71 %
       


PSB Holding, Inc.          
Loan Composition by Collateral Type          
Quarter-ended (dollars in thousands) Dec 31,
2023		 Sep 30,
2023		 Jun 30,
2023		 Mar 31,
2023		 Dec 31,
2022
           
Commercial:          
Commercial and instrustrial $ 117,207   $ 138,299   $ 145,434   $ 133,427   $ 129,640  
Agriculture   12,304     12,464     13,326     12,434     12,979  
Municipal   31,530     27,186     25,222     6,430     9,915  
           
Total Commercial   161,041     177,949     183,982     152,291     152,534  
           
Commercial Real Estate:          
Commercial real estate   536,209     539,488     490,657     469,395     471,225  
Construction and development   81,701     86,456     99,769     103,108     100,775  
           
Total Commercial Real Estate   617,910     625,944     590,426     572,503     572,000  
           
Residential real estate:          
Residential   274,453     274,632     274,692     261,415     253,740  
Construction and development   33,960     33,141     41,485     26,480     24,367  
HELOC   29,766     29,044     26,220     25,001     24,173  
           
Total Residential Real Estate   338,179     336,817     342,397     312,896     302,280  
           
Consumer installment   4,357     4,350     4,142     4,079     4,734  
           
Subtotals - Gross loans   1,121,487     1,145,060     1,120,947     1,041,769     1,031,548  
Loans in process of disbursement   (31,359 )   (35,404 )   (61,308 )   (57,448 )   (57,963 )
           
Subtotals - Disbursed loans   1,090,128     1,109,656     1,059,639     984,321     973,585  
Net deferred loan costs   649     630     605     542     573  
Allowance for credit losses   (12,302 )   (12,267 )   (11,922 )   (11,593 )   (12,293 )
           
Total loans receivable $ 1,078,475   $ 1,098,019   $ 1,048,322   $ 973,270   $ 961,865  
           


PSB Holding, Inc.
Selected Commercial Real Estate Loans by Purpose
  Dec 31,   Sep 30,   June 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,
 (dollars in thousands)   2023       2023       2023       2023       2022  
                             
  Total Exposure % of Portfolio (1)   Total Exposure % of Portfolio (1)   Total Exposure % of Portfolio (1)   Total Exposure % of Portfolio (1)   Total Exposure % of Portfolio (1)
Multi Family $ 132,386 13.2 %   $ 133,466 13.3 %   $ 119,573 12.4 %   $ 121,559 13.0 %   $ 120,232 13.1 %
Industrial and Warehousing   83,817 8.3       88,906 8.9       84,049 8.7       78,934 8.5       76,536 8.3  
Retail   35,419 3.5       35,281 3.5       34,004 3.5       34,427 3.7       32,587 3.5  
Hotels   36,100 3.6       31,819 3.2       33,329 3.5       31,069 3.3       32,940 3.6  
Office   6,701 0.7       6,746 0.7       8,395 0.9       8,544 0.9       8,652 0.9  
                             
(1) Percentage of commercial and commercial real estate portfolio and commitments.
               


PSB Holdings, Inc.
Deposit Composition
                     
Insured and Collateralized Deposits December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
(dollars in thousands)   2023     2023     2023     2023     2022  
  $ % $ % $ % $ % $ %
                     
Non-interest bearing demand $ 197,571 17.3 % $ 209,133 17.8 % $ 201,351 17.6 % $ 205,350 18.6 % $ 203,115 17.7 %
Interest-bearing demand and savings   317,984 27.8 %   307,620 26.3 %   310,006 27.1 %   329,364 29.7 %   345,854 30.1 %
Money market deposits   142,887 12.5 %   135,910 11.6 %   126,851 11.1 %   128,576 11.6 %   131,400 11.4 %
Retail and local time deposits <= $250   149,145 13.1 %   144,733 12.3 %   140,572 12.3 %   136,090 12.3 %   130,205 11.3 %
                     
Total core deposits   807,587 70.7 %   797,396 68.0 %   778,780 68.1 %   799,380 72.2 %   810,574 70.5 %
Retail and local time deposits > $250   23,000 2.0 %   22,750 1.9 %   20,250 1.8 %   17,000 1.5 %   14,500 1.3 %
Broker & national time deposits <= $250   3,470 0.3 %   3,222 0.3 %   3,965 0.3 %   5,953 0.5 %   6,451 0.6 %
Broker & national time deposits > $250   70,020 6.1 %   88,614 7.6 %   93,956 8.2 %   74,485 6.8 %   82,439 7.2 %
                     
Totals $ 904,077 79.1 % $ 911,982 77.8 % $ 896,951 78.4 % $ 896,818 81.0 % $ 913,964 79.6 %
                     
                     
PSB Holdings, Inc.                    
Deposit Composition                    
                     
Uninsured Deposits December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
(dollars in thousands)   2023     2023     2023     2023     2022  
  $ % $ % $ % $ % $ %
                     
Non-interest bearing demand $ 69,258 6.1 % $ 79,632 6.8 % $ 80,802 7.1 % $ 62,486 5.6 % $ 89,223 7.7 %
Interest-bearing demand and savings   20,316 1.8 %   22,847 1.9 %   22,604 2.0 %   24,854 2.2 %   49,917 4.3 %
Money market deposits   124,518 10.9 %   133,653 11.4 %   127,871 11.2 %   109,894 10.0 %   84,673 7.4 %
Retail and local time deposits <= $250   - 0.0 %   - 0.0 %   - 0.0 %   - 0.0 %   - 0.0 %
                     
Total core deposits   214,092 18.8 %   236,132 20.1 %   231,277 20.3 %   197,234 17.8 %   223,813 19.4 %
Retail and local time deposits > $250   23,633 2.1 %   24,120 2.1 %   14,906 1.3 %   13,541 1.2 %   10,978 1.0 %
Broker & national time deposits <= $250   - 0.0 %   - 0.0 %   - 0.0 %   - 0.0 %   - 0.0 %
Broker & national time deposits > $250   - 0.0 %   - 0.0 %   - 0.0 %   - 0.0 %   - 0.0 %
                     
Totals $ 237,725 20.9 % $ 260,252 22.2 % $ 246,183 21.6 % $ 210,775 19.0 % $ 234,791 20.4 %
                     
                     
PSB Holdings, Inc.                    
Deposit Composition                    
                     
Total Deposits December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
(dollars in thousands)   2023     2023     2023     2023     2022  
  $ % $ % $ % $ % $ %
                     
Non-interest bearing demand $ 266,829 23.4 % $ 288,765 24.7 % $ 282,153 24.7 % $ 267,836 24.2 % $ 292,338 25.4 %
Interest-bearing demand and savings   338,300 29.6 %   330,467 28.2 %   332,610 29.1 %   354,218 32.0 %   395,771 34.5 %
Money market deposits   267,405 23.4 %   269,563 22.8 %   254,722 22.3 %   238,470 21.5 %   216,073 18.8 %
Retail and local time deposits <= $250   149,145 13.1 %   144,738 12.4 %   140,572 12.3 %   136,090 12.3 %   130,205 11.3 %
                     
Total core deposits   1,021,679 89.5 %   1,033,533 88.1 %   1,010,057 88.4 %   996,614 90.0 %   1,034,387 90.0 %
Retail and local time deposits > $250   46,633 4.1 %   46,870 4.0 %   35,156 3.1 %   30,541 2.8 %   25,478 2.2 %
Broker & national time deposits <= $250   3,470 0.3 %   3,222 0.3 %   3,965 0.3 %   5,953 0.5 %   6,451 0.6 %
Broker & national time deposits > $250   70,020 6.1 %   88,614 7.6 %   93,956 8.2 %   74,485 6.7 %   82,439 7.2 %
                     
Totals $ 1,141,802 100.0 % $ 1,172,239 100.0 % $ 1,143,134 100.0 % $ 1,107,593 100.0 % $ 1,148,755 100.0 %
                     


PSB Holdings, Inc.                      
Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates                  
(dollars in thousands)                      
                         
                         
    Quarter ended December 31, 2023   Quarter ended September 30, 2023   Quarter ended December 31, 2022
    Average   Yield /   Average   Yield /   Average   Yield /
    Balance Interest Rate   Balance Interest Rate   Balance Interest Rate
Assets                      
Interest-earning assets:                      
   Loans (1)(2) $ 1,094,152   $ 14,974 5.43 %   $ 1,088,137   $ 14,337 5.23 %   $ 957,926   $ 11,266 4.67 %
   Taxable securities   167,366     1,147 2.72 %     173,287     1,114 2.55 %     197,070     1,218 2.45 %
   Tax-exempt securities (2)     80,922     673 3.30 %     81,327     675 3.29 %     82,074     682 3.30 %
   FHLB stock   6,373     158 9.84 %     6,368     127 7.91 %     2,516     32 5.05 %
   Other   11,846     162 5.43 %     8,195     111 5.37 %     14,131     109 3.06 %
                         
   Total (2)   1,360,659     17,114 4.99 %     1,357,314     16,364 4.78 %     1,253,717     13,307 4.21 %
                         
Non-interest-earning assets:                    
   Cash and due from banks     16,243           19,299           18,941      
   Premises and equipment,                    
      net   13,243           13,266           13,123      
   Cash surrender value ins     23,990           23,840           24,822      
   Other assets   22,406           23,782           23,548      
   Allowance for credit                      
      losses   (12,301 )         (11,979 )         (12,375 )    
                         
   Total $ 1,424,240     $ 1,425,522     $ 1,321,776  
                         
Liabilities & stockholders' equity                    
Interest-bearing liabilities:                    
   Savings and demand                      
      deposits $ 327,036   $ 1,296 1.57 %   $ 335,214   $ 1,198 1.42 %   $ 376,075   $ 690 0.73 %
   Money market deposits   272,087     1,820 2.65 %     255,823     1,489 2.31 %     224,701     601 1.06 %
   Time deposits   273,332     2,410 3.50 %     279,971     2,130 3.02 %     241,290     769 1.26 %
   FHLB borrowings   133,560     1,349 4.01 %     134,386     1,321 3.90 %     35,522     167 1.87 %
   Other borrowings   6,999     54 3.06 %     5,681     51 3.56 %     11,307     38 1.33 %
  Senior sub. notes   4,773     59 4.90 %     4,772     59 4.91 %     4,522     55 4.83 %
   Junior sub. debentures   12,909     254 7.81 %     12,883     255 7.85 %     12,806     224 6.94 %
                         
   Total   1,030,696     7,242 2.79 %     1,028,730     6,503 2.51 %     906,223     2,544 1.11 %
                         
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                    
   Demand deposits   275,944           278,616           304,000      
   Other liabilities   12,540           12,431           11,516      
   Stockholders' equity   105,060           105,745           100,037      
                         
   Total $ 1,424,240     $ 1,425,522     $ 1,321,776  
                         
Net interest income   $ 9,872       $ 9,861       $ 10,763  
Rate spread     2.20 %       2.27 %       3.10 %
Net yield on interest-earning assets   2.88 %       2.88 %       3.41 %
                         
(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding.     
(2) The yield on federally tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.  
                         


PSB Holdings, Inc.
Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates
(dollars in thousands)
  Year ended December 31, 2023   Year ended December 31, 2022
  Average   Yield/   Average   Yield/
  Balance Interest Rate   Balance Interest Rate
Assets              
Interest-earning assets:              
Loans (1)(2) $ 1,043,144   $ 53,824 5.16 %   $ 927,720   $ 39,871 4.30 %
Taxable securities   183,984     4,919 2.67 %     204,630     3,817 1.87 %
Tax-exempt securities (2)   81,481     2,705 3.32 %     82,977     2,720 3.28 %
FHLB stock   5,304     386 7.28 %     2,597     114 4.39 %
Other   9,073     465 5.13 %     20,848     284 1.36 %
               
Total (2)   1,322,986     62,299 4.71 %     1,238,772     46,806 3.78 %
               
Non-interest-earning assets:              
Cash and due from banks   17,110           18,772      
Premises and equipment,              
net   13,294           12,988      
Cash surrender value ins   24,331           24,591      
Other assets   23,136           20,896      
Allowance for credit              
losses   (12,079 )         (12,347 )    
               
Total $ 1,388,778     $ 1,303,672  
               
Liabilities & stockholders' equity            
Interest-bearing liabilities:              
Savings and demand              
deposits $ 344,906   $ 4,582 1.33 %   $ 381,849   $ 1,251 0.33 %
Money market deposits   249,079     5,328 2.14 %     223,409     1,210 0.54 %
Time deposits   261,595     7,083 2.71 %     227,570     1,978 0.87 %
FHLB borrowings   116,282     4,417 3.80 %     49,784     779 1.56 %
Other borrowings   7,061     215 3.04 %     7,439     58 0.78 %
Senior sub. notes   4,927     238 4.83 %     3,010     139 4.62 %
Junior sub. debentures   12,870     985 7.65 %     12,768     771 6.04 %
               
Total   996,720     22,848 2.29 %     905,829     6,186 0.68 %
               
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:            
Demand deposits   274,273           285,261      
Other liabilities   12,397           11,330      
Stockholders' equity   105,388           101,252      
               
Total $ 1,388,778     $ 1,303,672  
               
Net interest income   $ 39,451       $ 40,620  
Rate spread     2.42 %       3.10 %
Net yield on interest-earning assets   2.98 %       3.28 %
               
(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding.  
(2) The yield on federally tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.
               


You just read:

PSB Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share; Capital Up 6.2% From Prior Quarter

