Edmunds Top Rated Awards 2024: Honoring the Best Vehicles on Sale Today

Kia EV9 wins Edmunds Top Rated Best of the Best as the first mainstream three-row EV SUV on the market

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The car shopping experts at Edmunds today announced the winners of the Edmunds Top Rated Awards 2024. Presented annually, the awards recognize the best vehicles on sale today — irrespective of when they were launched — and represent the pinnacle of Edmunds’ industry-leading testing efforts. Each year, the Edmunds editorial team tests 300-plus vehicles, driving more than 500,000 miles to deliver the definitive Edmunds Rating, the foundation of the Edmunds Top Rated Awards.

The winners of the Edmunds Top Rated Awards 2024 are:

The list of Edmunds Top Rated Awards 2024 winners includes a wide array of body and powertrain types, from sedans to large SUVs and trucks, and from pure-gas to hybrid and all-electric. The list also includes makes at the affordable end of the new car market alongside higher-end mainstream and luxury offerings.

“For 2024, the Edmunds Top Rated Awards reflect the depth and breadth of the new car market. Our winners range from a hybrid hatchback to a three-row electric SUV to a couple of tech-laden trucks,” said Edmunds’ editor-in-chief Alistair Weaver. “We pride ourselves on the most rigorous testing process in the industry, and every winner has received an official Edmunds Rating. This is our stamp of authority and helps car shoppers make a confident, informed decision. With dealer inventory rising and interest rates stabilizing, now is a good time to shop, and our Edmunds Top Rated Awards are a great place to start the journey.”

2024 marks first-time Edmunds Top Rated wins for the Toyota Prius, BMW i5, Kia EV9 and Chevrolet Colorado. In the gas-powered categories, the Kia Sportage Hybrid becomes a back-to-back winner after clinching 2023’s Edmunds Top Rated SUV award. On the electric side, the Ford F-150 Lightning returns to the stage with a second consecutive Edmunds Top Rated Electric Truck award.

Also returning for 2024 is the Edmunds Top Rated Best of the Best award—recognizing the standout vehicle among Edmunds Top Rated winners—, with consideration given to the vehicle’s impact, innovation and relevance to car shoppers. The Kia EV9 has earned Edmunds Top Rated Best of the Best honors for 2024 as the first mainstream three-row EV SUV on the market.

“The Kia EV9 answers the call for a more affordable three-row electric SUV. This is a family-friendly alternative with a spacious, high-quality cabin that also performed well in the Edmunds EV Range Test™, the Edmunds EV Efficiency Test™, and the Edmunds EV Charging Test™. With its impressive breadth of ability, the EV9 can play a crucial role as the EV market transitions from early adopters to mainstream consumers. If this is the future of the American family car, then the future is bright.”

For more information about the Edmunds Top Rated Awards, please visit the dedicated awards page on Edmunds here: edmunds.com/toprated

Further details on the criteria by which vehicles were segmented are available on Edmunds here: https://www.edmunds.com/car-news/more-about-edmunds-top-rated-awards.html

About Edmunds Top Rated Awards 2024

Edmunds Top Rated Awards help drive consumer purchasing decisions. Car shoppers who visit the Edmunds Top Rated Awards page are more likely to submit a lead for a winning vehicle than other Edmunds visitors[1]. The 2024 Edmunds Top Rated Award winners were selected by the Edmunds editorial team in part based on informed opinions gathered during its vehicle testing and ranking process, including results from the Edmunds EV Range Test™ and Edmunds EV Efficiency Test™, as well as the Edmunds EV Charging Test™ for electric vehicles. Edmunds editors selected the overall winners from a group of finalists that consisted of each of the highest-ranked eligible new vehicles as of November 13, 2023 in their vehicle classes assigned by Edmunds. Eligible vehicles must have undergone the full Edmunds testing process by November 13, 2023, and be available for sale as new on January 1, 2024. The top-ranked vehicles are those with the highest overall test ratings based on the following criteria: performance, comfort, technology, fuel economy and value. The finalists were then assigned to one of six Edmunds Top Rated vehicle classes, and Edmunds' editors selected the overall best vehicle in each class.

