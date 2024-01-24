Half of Marketers are Not Prepared to Succeed in a Cookieless World; Majority Won’t Use UID

Survey from Basis Technologies Reveals How Marketers are Prepping for Google Chrome Cookie Block

CHICAGO, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Basis Technologies (https://basis.com), a global provider of programmatic advertising and media automation solutions, today announced survey results showing that half of marketing professionals do not feel that their organization is prepared to succeed in a cookieless world. Furthermore, although 66% of those surveyed said their organizations have implemented new targeting or measuring solutions within the last year to respond to Google Chrome’s deprecation of third-party cookies in 2024, a majority marketers say they have no intention of using UID 2.0 (62.7%) nor digital fingerprinting (63.2%). Basis Technologies’ study was conducted in November 2023 by more than 200 respondents at agencies, brands and publishers. The report, ‘Identity vs. Privacy: Digital Advertising in a Cookieless World,’ is available at: https://basis.com/reports/identity-vs-privacy-digital-advertising-in-a-cookieless-world.



Additional findings show that:

More than one-third of marketers and advertisers (33.8%) do not believe they will be able to confidently reach target audiences if Google follows through on its plans to fully deprecate third-party cookies in Chrome in late 2024.

A minority of marketers continue to wait -- 13% say they are exploring new identity solutions to implement in 6-12 months, and 11% have no current plans for new solutions.

Contextual targeting (80.4%), first-party data (77.0%) and lookalike audiences (75.5%) are the most popular solutions industry professionals are already using. No other alternatives top 25% adoption.

Popular cookieless alternatives that respondents will begin using in the next six months are Google’s Privacy Sandbox (38.7%), CDPs/identity resolution (26.5%), and data clean rooms (27.0%).

Respondents also provided opinions about the consumer impact of their work:

90.7% of marketing and advertising professionals believe that most people outside the advertising industry do not understand how their data is used for digital advertising, and 96.1% say they do not believe most people outside the advertising industry fully understand their data privacy rights.

88.2% of marketers and advertisers say they believe precise audience targeting and measurement is more important to their colleagues in the advertising industry than protecting consumer privacy.

A majority of marketers (59.3%) want federal-level regulation of data privacy in the US. A third of respondents (33.8%) said they believe the industry should regulate itself.



As Google marches on to eliminate third-party cookies in Chrome, brands and agencies need strategies and techniques that overcome this challenge to audience targeting and campaign measurement. Basis Technologies’ survey provides insight into the current state and future trajectory of identity and privacy in marketing and advertising – illustrating how marketers have been navigating a cookieless advertising world and how they intend to move forward.

“Marketers need to take action. The industry is approaching deadline time for a cookieless Chrome, and our survey shows that fewer than half of advertisers are ready for a cookieless world,” said Ryan Manchee, SVP of brand marketing, Basis Technologies. “It’s critical for holdouts to start testing and implementing new solutions immediately to ensure business continuity. Although brands and agencies may not have all the answers in-house, there are many peers and organizations in ad tech that can provide guidance for the next generation of customer targeting and measurement on digital channels.”

Basis Technologies’ platform is composed of integrated applications that automate manual operations, standardize business processes, and improve marketing and advertising performance. Basis capabilities include ad buying via programmatic, vendor-direct, search and social. The platform’s nucleus is a top-rated omnichannel DSP complete with programmatic guaranteed and private marketplace deals.

