Doosan and Dataiku Revolutionize Steel Mill Efficiency, Education With AI, and Generative AI

Multinational conglomerate leverages Everyday AI to Transform Business Processes and Promote Organizational Agility

New York, NY, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dataiku, the platform for Everyday AI, and Doosan, a renowned, multinational industrial conglomerate headquartered in South Korea, today announced their collaboration, marking a significant advancement in the application of AI technologies (including Generative AI). This partnership is at the heart of Doosan's digital transformation journey, as it represents a commitment to integrating AI Everywhere within their business operations. This strategic alliance is not just about technological integration; it's a shared vision to foster AI literacy and to build a data-centric culture across the organization, exemplifying the ethos of Everyday AI.

“Working with Dataiku empowers us to imagine the full potential of AI and Generative AI, allowing us to embed it into Doosan’s business strategies and operations. It’s a crucial initial step in allowing us to imagine the concept of ‘AI Everywhere; and bring it to life, driving agile innovation that’s practical and breakthrough,” shared Robert Oh, EVP, Head of Corporate Digital, Doosan Corporation.

AI Everywhere: Revolutionizing Steel Production

In the realm of industrial innovation, the 'Electric Furnace Steel Capacity Prediction Project' stands as a testament to the transformative power of AI in traditional industries. Awarded in the Smarter Manufacturing category at the 2023 Dataiku Frontrunner Awards, this project, implemented in Doosan's 60-year-old steel mill in Changwon, Korea, achieved a remarkable 98% accuracy in AI model predictions for steel capacity (a 21% improvement in accuracy compared to the previous model). This integration of AI led to significant reductions in energy and production costs, contributing to environmental sustainability and fostering a culture of efficiency and innovation.

Leading With Generative AI: The Doopedia Project

The Doopedia Generative AI Project, a collaboration between Doosan and Dataiku, revolutionizes how educational content is delivered. Aimed at making complex information accessible and engaging for young learners, this initiative has transformed Doopedia, Korea's answer to Wikipedia, into an easily navigable resource for elementary students in just one month. The project, which remarkably reduced content creation time from one to two days to just one minute, is a notable example of Generative AI's impact in education. This achievement in digital education underscores the power of Generative AI and Large Language Models (LLMs), as seen in Dataiku's innovative LLM Mesh, to make knowledge more accessible and foster an efficient, engaging learning environment.

Future Collaborations: Expanding Horizons

Doosan Corporation and Dataiku's partnership is more than a series of successful projects; it's a testament to the power of collaborative innovation in harnessing AI to drive forward-thinking solutions and realize tangible business value in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

"Our journey with Dataiku has just begun. We are committed to exploring the full potential of AI, driving innovative products and services that deliver exponential business impacts in a rapidly evolving digital landscape,” shares Robert Oh.

"The partnership between Doosan and Dataiku is a shining example of how Everyday AI and Generative AI can revolutionize traditional industries and education. Doosan's commitment to embedding these technologies into their core processes, supported by our platform, demonstrates the incredible potential of AI to not only enhance business efficiency but also to foster a culture of innovation. This collaboration is a blueprint for the future, proving that AI can be integrated into every aspect of business operations, making it a reality for companies striving to be at the forefront of digital transformation," shared Florian Douetteau, co-founder and CEO of Dataiku.

About Dataiku

Dataiku, the platform for Everyday AI, enables data experts and domain experts to work together to build data into their daily operations, from advanced analytics to Generative AI. Founded in 2013, Dataiku has proven its ability to continue to develop its founding vision for Everyday AI and to execute on its growth. Boasting over 600 customers, including 200 of the Forbes Global 2000, and a dedicated workforce of over 1,000 employees, Dataiku takes pride in its rapid expansion and pivotal role in empowering enterprises to harness the full potential of data, analytics, AI, and Generative AI.

About Doosan Group

Founded in 1896 and headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, Doosan Group has committed to “Building your tomorrow today” with the conviction that companies must contribute to humankind by helping shape the future and improve quality of lives through innovation and corporate social responsibility.

As a leading global player in the clean energy, smart machine, and semiconductor businesses, Doosan continues to identify new growth engines globally while committing to innovation and technology excellence. Doosan Group is comprised of a worldwide network of offices and employees across 24 countries and corporate regional headquarters in the U.S., Japan, UK, China, Germany, Vietnam, Singapore, India, and Czech Republic. Doosan Group is invested in collaborating with several global top-tier companies that possess original technologies or synergies with Doosan’s existing businesses, such as nuclear power plant equipment, gas turbine, hydrogen fuel cells, compact equipment, collaborative robot, electro-material, and semiconductor test service. www.doosan.com

