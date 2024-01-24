ReShape Lifesciences® Conducts Bariatric Fellows Training for its Lap-Band® System, Highlighting the Next-Generation Lap-Band® 2.0 FLEX

First Time Introduction of Lap-Band® 2.0 FLEX to the Next Generation of Surgeons

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReShape Lifesciences® (Nasdaq: RSLS), the premier physician-led weight loss and metabolic health solutions company, today announced that bariatric surgical fellows from the University of Texas Health Center in Houston, Texas were trained on Friday, January 19th, on the Lap-Band® System and also received an introduction to the Company’s new Lap-Band® 2.0 FLEX. The training was hosted by Erik B. Wilson, M.D., Professor of Surgery at McGovern Medical School at the University of Texas (UT) Health Science Center, Houston, TX, Director of the UT Physicians Minimally Invasive Surgeons of Texas, and was co-led by Christine Ren-Fielding, M.D., Professor of Surgery at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, Director of the NYU Langone Weight Management Program and Chief of the Division of Bariatric Surgery.



“Training surgical fellows on our Lap-Band® System provided ReShape the opportunity to introduce the next generation of bariatric surgeons to our FDA approved, minimally invasive, long-term treatment for obesity," stated Paul F. Hickey, President and Chief Executive Officer of ReShape Lifesciences. "I am particularly excited that we were also able to introduce our recently approved Lap-Band® 2.0 FLEX, designed to improve the patient experience, as the future of the Lap-Band® is inextricably tied to its continued adoption by surgeons. Similar to our existing Lap-Band®, the Lap-Band® 2.0 FLEX technology acts as a relief valve, allowing larger pieces of food to more easily pass through the narrowed passage (or stoma), created by the band. We continue to believe that the Lap-Band® System offers the safest, enduring weight loss solution for patients who have historically struggled with managing their weight and are committed to expanding its visibility in the bariatric market.”

“It was an honor to host the training of this group of bariatric surgical fellows on the benefits of the device,” stated Dr. Wilson. “The unique insights I have learned from performing minimally invasive Lap-Band® procedures on my patients were the impetus for organizing the training of this emerging group of bariatric surgeons. Further, I am impressed by the enhanced features of the Lap-Band® 2.0 FLEX and look forward to utilizing it in my practice for both new and existing Lap-Band® patients.”

Dr. Ren-Fielding, who conducted a live Lap-Band® procedure as part of the training, added, “My 20-year experience with the Lap-Band® has demonstrated that, over time, some patients require adjustments from food obstructions. Lap-Band® 2.0 FLEX will potentially remedy this issue because of the ability for self-correction utilizing an internal reservoir system.”

About ReShape Lifesciences®

ReShape Lifesciences® is America’s premier weight loss and metabolic health-solutions company, offering an integrated portfolio of proven products and services that manage and treat obesity and metabolic disease. The FDA-approved Lap-Band® System provides minimally invasive, long-term treatment of obesity and is an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. The investigational Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation™ (DBSN™) system utilizes a proprietary vagus nerve block and stimulation technology platform for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and metabolic disorders. The Obalon® balloon technology is a non-surgical, swallowable, gas-filled intra-gastric balloon that is designed to provide long-lasting weight loss. For more information, please visit www.reshapelifesciences.com.

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from those discussed due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "may," "intend," "will," "continue," "future," other words of similar meaning and the use of future dates. These and additional risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those factors identified as "risk factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. We are providing this information as of the date of this press release and do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Dr. Ren-Fielding receives consulting and other compensation from ReShape Lifesciences. Her views are her own and do not represent an endorsement by NYU Langone Health.

