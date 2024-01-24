Inspiration Unleashed: Arian Simone Debuts "Fearlessly Living As Arian Simone" Podcast in Partnership with REVOLT

T.I. and Arian Simone, "Fearlessly Living As Arian Simone" podcast Photo credit: Chris Mitchell / CME 3000 Photography

T.I. Joins Arian Simone's debut episode discussing social advocacy and facing the challenges that threaten the future of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

We are in an era where diverse voices and perspectives are crucial. This podcast is more than just a series of conversations; it's an invitation to embrace fearlessness and live life on your terms.” — Arian Simone

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ● Fearless Fund Co-Founder, Arian Simone launches a new podcast empowering listeners to transform their lives with fearless intention.● The “Fearlessly Living As Arian Simone” podcast debut episode features entrepreneur and cultural icon, T.I. discussing entertainment, business, and social justice.● The podcast is available on major podcast platforms in the U.S. and internationally in 46 African Countries, the United Kingdom, Canada, and the Caribbean.Powered by REVOLT, Fearless Media announces the official launch of “Fearlessly Living As Arian Simone”, a podcast merging the realms of culture, career, and advocacy set to inspire and empower listeners with Arian's unique perspective on life, success, and the pursuit of one's dreams. Arian Simone, international speaker, author, and Co-Founder of the venture capital (VC) firm, Fearless Fund, taps into her wealth of experience empowering listeners to transform their lives with fearless intention.Episodes will feature engaging discussions surrounding life-changing events that have shaped Simone into the leader she is today as well as conversations with celebrity guests, experts, and thought leaders such as entrepreneur and cultural icon, T.I., renowned politician Keshia Lance Bottoms, trailblazing CEO Sophia Amoruso, former Mayor of Atlanta Kasim Reed, and more.As a media powerhouse known for championing diverse voices and untold stories, REVOLT perfectly matches Arian Simone's mission to inspire and motivate a global audience.The partnership with REVOLT ensures that "Fearlessly Living as Arian Simone" will reach new heights, engaging audiences across various platforms and sparking meaningful conversations. Arian Simone's fearless spirit aligns with REVOLT's dedication to highlighting influential Black voices through the creation of original programming," says Akinwole Garrett, VP of Business Development at REVOLT and GM of REVOLT Podcast Network. "This podcast, merging culture, career, and advocacy, promises to be a transformative force, guiding audiences towards boundlessly pursuing their dreams. Together with Arian's team, we are set to elevate these discussions to new heights, fostering meaningful connections that resonate globally and invitingeveryone to embrace fearless living on their own terms."“Fearlessly Living as Arian Simone” is poised to be a global catalyst for change, fostering an inclusive and supportive environment that uplifts audiences of all cultures. The first episode will feature artist and mogul T.I. in a discussion surrounding the federal lawsuit Fearless Fund and Fearless Foundation are facing against conservative Edward Blum (Case No. 23-13138). The conversation will be a deep dive into what has taken place thus far and what the company still has to face ahead of the upcoming court appearance on January 31st in a case that will be the litmus test for the future of diversity, equity, and inclusion.“To embark on this transformative journey with the launch of “Fearlessly Living As Arian Simone” is an ode to perseverance, determination, and unwavering resilience,” says Arian Simone. “We are in an era where diverse voices and perspectives are crucial. This podcast is more than just a series of conversations; it's an invitation to embrace fearlessness and live life on your terms. In 'Fearlessly Living As Arian Simone,' we'll explore stories of triumph, share lessons learned, and celebrate the indomitable spirit that resides within each of us.” The “Fearlessly Living As Arian Simone” debut episode is available now on Youtube, major podcast platforms in the U.S. and internationally in 46 African Countries, the United Kingdom, Canada, and the Caribbean.###To stay updated on the latest episodes and exclusive content, follow Arian Simone and REVOLT on social media:Arian Simone:● Instagram: @ArianSimone● Youtube: @ArianSimoneREVOLT:● Instagram: @revolttv● Twitter: @revolttv● Facebook: /revolttvFor media inquiries, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:Whittley Agency, lydeah@whittleyagency.com or eugenia@eugeniajohnson.com.

Episode 1: Fearlessly Living With Arian Simone featuring T.I. - Using My Platform For Social Justice