Waterborne Polyurethane Dispersions Market is expected to reach a value of US$ 2,934.5 million by 2034| Fact.MR Report

Rise in the number of electric vehicles to accelerate the growth in the global market

Rockville , Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is projected that the waterborne polyurethane dispersions market will reach a valuation of US$1,634.2 million by 2024. It is anticipated that the market is going to expand at a 5.4% CAGR from 2024 to 2034. It is anticipated that the market will have expanded to a staggering US$2,934.5 million by 2034.



The development of bio-based formulas for waterborne polyurethane dispersions presents an opportunity for the key players. This presents a means for market participants to innovate and serve the expanding eco-conscious consumer, which is in line with the growing need for sustainable alternatives.

The strict enforcement of environmental laws is the motivator. Waterborne polyurethane dispersions have become an increasingly popular alternative due to their negligible environmental effect as governments across the globe tighten rules on VOC emissions, which is encouraging growing usage across businesses seeking sustainability and compliance.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 2,934.5 Million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 5.4% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 48 Tables No. of Figures 144 Figures

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

North America is expected to account for 26.80% of the market by 2024.

In contrast, it is predicted that East Asia would account for 31.50% of the market by 2024.

The market in the United States is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 335.1 million in 2024, with a predicted increase in market share to 71.7%.

Waterborne polyurethane dispersions are anticipated to hold a US$ 339.4 million worth market share in China by 2024.

The anionic PUD category will account for 14.4% of the market in 2024.

By 2024, the textile coatings industry is projected to grow to a 12.3% market share.

“Waterborne polyurethane dispersions are becoming more and more popular due to the need for environment friendly coatings that comply with strict environmental standards and the growing demand from a variety of sectors for sustainable solutions,” remarks a Fact.MR analyst”.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

BASF SE

Covestro AG

Lubrizol Corp.

Dow Inc.

Wanhua Chemical Group Ltd.

Mitsui Chemicals

DIC Corp.

Lanxess AG

Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd.

Allnex GmbH

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies in the waterborne polyurethane dispersions market are concentrating on bio-based formulations and advancing innovation via innovative research. They strategically collaborate with end-user industries to customise waterborne polyurethane dispersions for particular uses, such as coatings for electric vehicles. These companies take the lead by incorporating sustainable practices, adhering to strict laws, and pushing the boundaries of technology to produce better products.

Developments of the Key Players

In 2023, Covestro, a German materials firm, opened a new manufacturing line for high-performance Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPUs) that is going to be used to make paint protection films (PPFs). The firm also introduced its new Desmopan®UP TPU series during the debut of the new range.

The United States-based specialty chemical manufacturer Lubrizol Corporation stated in 2023 that it has committed to investing more than USD 150 million in a number of its portfolio projects. The proposed investment will go toward establishing the largest CPVC resin plant in the world at Vilayat, Gujarat, in collaboration with Grasim Industries; tripling the CPVC capacity at its Dahej, Gujarat, plant to 1.4 lakh tonne; and establishing another grease lab in Navi Mumbai.

More Valuable Insights Available

Fact.MR offers an unbiased analysis of the waterborne polyurethane dispersions market, providing historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034.

To understand opportunities in the waterborne polyurethane dispersions market, the market is segmented on the basis of product (anionic PUD, cationic PUD, non-ionic PUD, self-crosslinking PUD, hybrid PUD), application (plastic coatings, paper coatings, textile coatings, metal coatings, wood coatings) and across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, and Middle East & Africa (MEA)).

