Bryq and Carahsoft Partner to Offer Advanced Talent Intelligence Platform for Government Agencies

Advancing Public Sector Efficiency with AI-Powered Human Resources and Training Solutions

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. and RESTON, Va., Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bryq, the talent intelligence platform that empowers organizations to recruit, manage and optimize talent, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Bryq’s Master Government Aggregator® making the company’s revolutionary AI talent intelligence solution available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA), E&I Cooperative Services Contract and OMNIA Partners contracts.



“Our partnership with Carahsoft is pivotal in extending Bryq’s talent intelligence platform to Government agencies,” said Hope O Baker, Global Head of Partnerships at Bryq. “We specialize in swiftly identifying the right talent and empowering current employees to unlock their full potential. By leveraging Carahsoft’s extensive Government and reseller network and contract vehicles, we expedite the adoption of our AI-powered platform to enable data-driven decision-making in talent acquisition and development.”

Bryq stands as a transformative talent intelligence platform that merges AI technology and I-O (Industrial and Organizational) psychology, catering to the specific needs of Public Sector agencies. This innovative platform introduces an assessment methodology which meticulously discerns and evaluates applicants' character traits and unique attributes. Through this process, Bryq delivers precise recommendations for the most suitable candidates for each position while concurrently cultivating a diverse talent pool. This dual capability not only facilitates consideration across multiple roles but also aids agencies in efficiently managing recurring applicants.

Additionally, Bryq’s talent pool provides comprehensive insights for employers who upload employee performance data, fostering a deep understanding of their capabilities. This solution empowers employers to retain top talent, create customized career paths and strengthen organizational culture. By equipping customers with essential tools and insights, Bryq is committed to revealing the full potential of individual employees and entire organizations, enhancing strengths and nurturing growth.

“Integrating Bryq’s AI-backed talent intelligence platform into our Human Resources and Training Technology Portfolio significantly enhances Public Sector agencies’ capabilities,” said Brad Kuhns, Sales Manager who leads the Bryq Team at Carahsoft. “Bryq’s expertise in leveraging I-O psychology developments enables cost-efficient hiring, enhances talent performance, and offers effective talent management. Together with Bryq and our reseller partners, we are committed to empowering hiring professionals across the Public Sector with these advanced performance-boosting solutions.”

Bryq’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, NCPA Contract NCPA01-86, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (571) 871-8583 or Bryqsales@carahsoft.com; or view this on-demand webinar featuring Bryq.

About Bryq

Bryq is a talent intelligence platform that helps organizations hire the right people fast and enable existing talent to realize their full potential. Leveraging the latest developments in I-O psychology, Bryq offers an AI-driven platform that enables HR professionals and leaders to reduce hiring costs, boost employee performance, and manage talent effectively.

Contact

Alexis Filippidis

(206) 258-8851

alexis.filippidis@bryq.com

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for HR & Training Technology, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

pr@carahsoft.com