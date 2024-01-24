Glasswing Ventures Founder Rudina Seseri Awarded Achievement in Entrepreneurship by the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce Women’s Network

Rudina Seseri is recognized for her impact on Boston’s VC industry and for advancing tomorrow’s tech founders

BOSTON, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glasswing Ventures , a first capital-in investor in startups applying Artificial Intelligence (AI) and frontier technology to enterprise and cybersecurity markets, today announced that Rudina Seseri, the firm’s Founder and Managing Partner, has been awarded the 2024 Pinnacle Award for Achievement in Entrepreneurship.



The 2024 Pinnacle Awards , sponsored by the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce Women’s Network, honors remarkable female professionals in Greater Boston for their outstanding achievements, including leadership that has made a difference and is committed to enhancing the region's quality of life.

“We are excited to recognize Rudina Seseri for her foresight in recognizing AI as a disruptive technology early on as well as her significant impact on Boston’s venture capital and startup ecosystem,” said James E. Rooney, President and CEO of the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce. “Rudina's visionary leadership, successful fundraising, and strategic focus on AI and frontier tech have propelled Glasswing and Boston's role as the global leader in innovation.”

Rudina launched her woman-majority owned VC firm, Glasswing Ventures, in 2016, focusing on early-stage venture capital investments in frontier technology and AI within the enterprise and security sectors. Her VC firm was the largest AI-dedicated fund at $112 million to launch on the East Coast. In 2022, she raised the firm’s subsequent $158 million Fund II, over 40% larger than the debut fund, highlighting Glasswing's maturation and Rudina's strategic vision in navigating Boston's evolving technology investment landscape.

Rudina’s commitment to diversity, equality, and inclusion in her stewardship from the onset of the firm surpasses local and industry standards. Over 42% of Glasswing’s portfolio companies have C-level executives who are women/BIPOC, 48% of the employees in Glasswing’s portfolio companies are women/BIPOC, and 72% of the firm’s Fund II founding teams are 50% women/BIPOC.

Rudina has curated an expert team and leveraged Boston’s deep domain expertise, establishing Glasswing as a driving force investing in AI and transformative founders who redefine markets. She leads the firm’s investments in AI, frontier technology, SaaS, cloud, software, and vertical markets. Through innovative initiatives, including the Glasswing Building Partners Model and community-building efforts, Rudina is shaping the future of venture capital and technology in Boston.

Rudina’s firm has made impactful investments in over 40 B2B AI and frontier tech companies, including Boston-based startups Inrupt , Black Kite , Reprise , ChaosSearch , Featurebyte , Atlantic Quantum , and Common Sense Machines which have thrived under her firm’s strategic guidance. Rudina’s contributions to Boston’s economy include creating nearly 400 jobs and elevating its status as a hub for cutting-edge technology.

“I am deeply honored to receive the Pinnacle Award for Achievement in Entrepreneurship,” said Rudina Seseri, Founder and Managing Partner of Glasswing Ventures. “Together with my team, we are proud of our disciplined, thematic approach to investing in enterprise AI and frontier technology. It is a privilege to empower exceptional founders who are building generation-defining businesses with the power to transform enterprise and security markets. We believe advanced AI platforms and applications will reshape industries, and are committed to supporting the innovators who will lead that change.”

This year’s Pinnacle Award honorees are being celebrated at a special luncheon on Friday, January 26, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:30 pm, at the annual Pinnacle Awards held at the Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport. More than 1,200 attendees are expected to attend the Awards ceremony, including elected and appointed officials and business and community leaders representing every industry.

