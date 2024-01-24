Verizon Business announces $75K donation to USO EMEA

DORTMUND, Germany, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business today announced it would donate $75,000 to the United Service Organizations (USO) Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) .

As a result of this donation, Verizon Business will be designated a sponsor of the USO mission in Europe. As a mission sponsor, Verizon Business will help support the operation of USO locations across Europe, in part through a portion of the donated funds. These USO centers provide programs designed to support military members through the challenges of service and connect them to family and friends.

Another portion of the donation will be allocated to supporting the USO Gaming program, specifically the Rapid Response Gaming Kit initiative. These kits are built to bring the amenities of the USO Gaming program to remote locations where military members may be deployed. Each kit contains six gaming systems and at least 15 games.

This donation marks a continuation of Verizon’s long-standing commitment to the military community. Verizon’s lasting dedication to those who have served has led to its being named a top 10 Military Friendly Company for six consecutive years, including three as the #1 Military Friendly Company in the United States.

“Verizon has a strong tradition of supporting the military community, and donations to organizations like the USO play a critical role in carrying this mission forward,” said Kyle Malady, CEO of Verizon Business. “As the executive sponsor of Verizon VALOR, our employee resource group for the more than 8,000 veterans and 500 military spouses part of our workforce across the globe, I see firsthand how important the work of the USO is to those in uniform, and it is personally important to me that Verizon Business contributes.”

"I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Verizon Business for their generous contribution to USO Europe, Middle East, and Africa,” said USO EMEA Regional Vice President Grant McCormick. “With these funds, we can significantly enhance our programs for the people who serve. Together with Verizon Business, we are committed to having a positive impact on the quality of life for our service members and their families."

About USO EMEA:

U.S. forces serving in Europe play a critical role in deterring traditional military threats to our country and providing vital support to others deployed in operations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and beyond. USO locations in Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom support service members and their families by helping them stay connected to loved ones and their communities back home, despite being stationed so far away from everything familiar.

USO personnel also directly support troops exercising with our allies in more remote European locations, such as Poland, Romania, Hungary, Lithuania and Slovakia. Additionally, local programs and community-building activities like gaming events, holiday celebrations, creative arts and food-focused events provide a much-needed break from the demanding and challenging environment of life on deployment.

About USO Gaming & Rapid Response Gaming Kits:

Gaming provides a generationally relevant online and in-person activity that helps service members relax and unwind. It also enables them to connect and interact with their fellow service members, families, and friends, as well as the civilian community, which helps to diminish the military-civilian divide.

USO Gaming strives towards a comprehensive gaming program which encapsulates opportunities for all types of gamers from competitive to casual, tabletop to digital. Gaming promotes mental wellness, social interaction, and entertainment while also providing service members and their families increased resiliency, stress relief, communication opportunities, and enhanced military camaraderie.

The comprehensive USO Gaming program provides gaming capabilities, used both online and in-person, for service members and their families, in addition to public partnerships, such as invitationals, streaming, content creation and entertainment events. The program includes local, regional and national events, including numerous tournaments, leagues, community events and competitions.

The USO Gaming program has continued to expand through the construction of USO Gaming Centers and dedicated gaming spaces within existing USO centers across the globe, as well as featuring prominent gaming experts and military family programming. Service members deployed to the front lines remained entertained and connected through USO Gaming’s Rapid Response Gaming Kits, which are portable, fully-contained gaming kits designed to support service members in the most austere locations around the world.

