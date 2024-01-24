FISCAL Technologies announced as a finalist for prestigious Business of the Year Award
We are proud and delighted to have been shortlisted for this award. This is recognition for the talented FISCAL team who all have worked incredibly hard in the last year.”READING, UNITED KINGDOM, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FISCAL Technologies, who protect £340 billion in spend for their customers each year, have just been shortlisted for Business of the Year in the prominent Thames Valley Business and Community Awards.
These awards, now in their 5th year, recognise organisations with outstanding achievements, who are making a positive, meaningful impact throughout the Thames Valley. The Business of the Year category is for businesses that demonstrate growth and exceptional contribution to the community.
FISCAL Technologies is growing rapidly, achieving a significant 15-year milestone by tripling their recurring revenue growth in 2023. This has been achieved primarily through the constant innovation of their AI-based platform, which empowers finance teams across the world to protect their organisation from risks including fraud, compliance issues and payment errors.
The company invests significantly in their research and development. They work with customers to gather valuable feedback and combine this with a talented engineering team to add modules and updates to their software frequently. Last year, they released their Statement Reconciliation module. This automates supplier statement reconciliation, making a notoriously time-consuming accounting process faster and simpler. Current customer research shows that with this software, the average time it takes to reconcile a statement was lowered from 24 minutes to just 7 seconds. Furthermore, within the last two months they have launched an advanced reporting module which uses generative AI. The company puts the customer at the heart of everything they do to ensure they are empowered with the best possible solutions.
David Griffiths, CEO at FISCAL Technologies, said “We are proud and delighted to have been shortlisted for this award. This is recognition for the talented FISCAL team who all have worked incredibly hard in the last year, hand in hand with our fantastic customers to help them protect their businesses from negative financial impact.”
Christina Briggs, former Director of External Affairs for Thames Valley Chamber of Commerce, was part of the judging panel and said: “Judging the awards is always tough. Every entry is of a very high standard and each one is unique which makes the decision harder. I’m very proud of the quality of businesses that we have in this region and these awards give them the true recognition that they deserve.”
