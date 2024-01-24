Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,625 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,317 in the last 365 days.

What is driving change in Europe’s international cooperation agenda?

Geopolitical and geoeconomic changes have an impact on domestic politics in European countries at an increasing pace, with implications for their foreign policy priorities and international cooperation choices. In an environment of poly- and permacrisis, European foreign policy struggles to respond. European development cooperation, increasingly presented as mutually beneficial and linked to European interests, is at a crossroads too.

We wanted to understand the drivers of these changes and approached 14 senior officials in Europe – speaking on a non-attributional basis – to get some answers. We also challenged them to share their perceptions of how the framing of international cooperation has been evolving, how their institutions are coping, how they think changes are being perceived by partners and what opportunities exist in this new agenda and environment. This first brief of a two-part series is the result of those off-the-record interviews, which led us to identify seven key factors influencing Europe’s international cooperation.

2024 is a pivotal year for the leadership of the EU and its member states, with many opportunities for European and global change. In the second part of this series, we will look at ways forward for Europe’s international cooperation. What clearly came out of our conversations with European senior officials is that Europe’s evolving international cooperation agenda presents both challenges and opportunities – and that there is still time for seizing the latter.

About the Authors

Andrew Sherriff is the associate director of institutional relations and partnerships at ECDPM. He is also a member of the management team.

Pauline Veron is a policy officer working in ECDPM’s European foreign and development policy, migration and mobility and peace, security and resilience teams.

You just read:

What is driving change in Europe’s international cooperation agenda?

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more