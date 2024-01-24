HealthLynked and CEO Dr. Michael Dent Featured in Health Documentary "Forever: The End of Aging," Now Available for Streaming

NAPLES, Fla., Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – via IBN – HealthLynked Corp. ( OTCQB: HLYK ), a global healthcare network focused on improving healthcare outcomes through technology, proudly announces the release of the health documentary "Forever: The End of Aging" on Prime Video. Directed by Paul Castro, acclaimed writer of the blockbuster movie "August Rush," this groundbreaking film features HealthLynked and its CEO, Dr. Michael Dent, offering a compelling look at the future of healthcare and the revolutionary role of AI and technology in medical advancements.



Joining Dr. Dent is an esteemed lineup of over 15 medical experts, including Dr. David Perlmutter, a five-time New York Times bestselling author recognized for his insights into neurological health and nutrition. The documentary explores cutting-edge healthcare solutions such as gene therapy, medical information exchange, and the transformative potential of AI in healthcare.

"Forever: The End of Aging," aligned with HealthLynked's mission of driving improved outcomes for all healthcare stakeholders, bridges the gap in healthcare through efficient medical information exchange. Dr. Michael Dent's participation in the film underscores HealthLynked's commitment to leveraging advanced technologies, including AI, to enhance patient care and outcomes, positioning the company at the forefront of the healthcare revolution.

About HealthLynked



HealthLynked Corp. is dedicated to enhancing healthcare by facilitating the efficient exchange of medical information between patients and providers. Our cloud based HealthLynked Network empowers members to actively manage their healthcare, providing a centralized and secure location for their medical data, including medications, allergies, past surgeries, and personal health records.

Healthcare providers in our network benefit from improved patient care and key insights into their practice operations. Additionally, our preferred providers can leverage HealthLynked's marketing tools to engage both patients, ensuring better patient compliance and optimized scheduling. To avail these services, providers need to claim their profiles and complete the necessary steps to become an in-network provider.

