ManTech Unveils Advanced Google Workspace Practice for Secure AI-Driven Innovation

New Consulting Practice Ramps Up Trusted Innovation and Collaboration for Government in Real Time

HERNDON, Va., Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech today launched a new Google Workspace Practice to jumpstart rapid innovation and share best practices for Google Cloud innovation and adoption with secure workplace productivity and AI for U.S. government clients.

Today’s announcement marks a transformative chapter in ManTech’s partnership with Google Cloud, which debuted in April 2021 when ManTech became an expert Google Cloud Partner for the Sell and Service engagement model. In 2022/2023 ManTech became the first federal systems integrator (FSI) to deploy Chronicle, and in 2023 the first FSI to adopt Google Workspace – for 11,500 users – and the first to implement CAC/PIV email signing and encryption in the Google Workspace FedRAMP HIGH/IL4 Google Mail environment. In 4Q 2023 ManTech added Duet for Generative AI capabilities.

“ManTech’s innovative Google Workspace Practice embodies the transformative power of collaboration and cloud solutions for government agencies,” said Karen Dahut, CEO of Google Public Sector. “We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with ManTech in driving secure, innovative and efficient workplaces for the U.S. government.

“Our Google Workspace Practice is a game changer, empowering technology adoption tailored for secure, real-time mission collaboration with agencies, local authorities, allies and partners in academia and industry,” said Eric Brown, ManTech’s Chief Innovation Officer. “Leveraging ManTech’s Google Workspace experts, government clients and those working with the U.S. government can collaborate securely, leverage our AI-assisted translation services for virtual meetings or documents, and chat securely to drive deeper collaboration in real time.”

Highlights of ManTech’s New Google Workspace Practice:

Rapid Innovation. ManTech’s “Proven Here First” approach drives more nimble innovation to U.S. government clients to keep pace with the demands of operational tempo while ensuring high impact solutions with global scalability.

Government IT environments are often inherited or mandated, ManTech empathizes with their clients and helps build within their existing legacy environment to help drive secure innovation forward. Talent Development. Given the pace of innovation, ManTech has invested deeply in offering training to customers on the implementation of Google Cloud technologies. They are partnering with Google Public Sector to offer Agency or organization specific immersion workshops to test drive the latest in generative AI and Google Workspace to see how productive customer organizations can become.

About ManTech

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence and federal civilian agencies. In business for more than 55 years, we are a leading provider of AI solutions that power full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, high-end engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com .

