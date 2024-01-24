ZyVersa Therapeutics Announces Peer-Reviewed Article Supporting the Therapeutic Potential of Targeting ASC Specks During Progression of Alzheimer’s Disease

Research demonstrated that activation of the inflammasome/ASC speck pathway has a vital role in synaptic degeneration in Alzheimer’s Disease (AD).

ZyVersa is developing IC 100, a monoclonal antibody targeting inflammasome ASC specks to block initiation and perpetuation of damaging inflammation in the central nervous system and peripheral tissues.

WESTON, Fla., Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZVSA or “ZyVersa”), a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class drugs for treatment of inflammatory and renal diseases, is pleased to announce that world renowned inflammasome researchers and inventors of ZyVersa’s Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100 have published a scientific paper in the peer-reviewed journal, Alzheimer’s & Dementia: Translational Research & Clinical Interventions.

In the paper titled, “Association of region-specific hippocampal reduction of neurogranin with inflammasome proteins in postmortem brains of Alzheimer’s disease,” the researchers demonstrated that loss of plasticity and neuronal scaffolding proteins, part of the neurodegenerative process leading to memory and learning deficits in AD, is associated with recruitment of ASC molecules and formation of inflammasome complexes in both neurons and microglia.

“Our data emphasize that the synapse may be more vulnerable when the inflammatory machinery is activated, supporting the potential role of targeting ASC specks during the progression of AD pathology,” said Dr. Regina T. Vontell, Research Assistant Professor and Associate Director, Brain Endowment Bank at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine.

“Our earlier data demonstrated that ASC correlated with Aβ and p-tau in postmortem cases with AD pathology, and that neurons in areas of the brain that are particularly susceptible to death in the early and intermediate stages of the disease process could be identified through imaging studies with Inflammasome ASC inhibitor IC 100. This further supports the therapeutic potential of targeting ASC in patients with AD,” stated Dr. Robert W. Keane, Professor, Physiology and Biophysics, Neurological Surgery and Microbiology, and Immunology at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, and a member of ZyVersa’s Inflammatory Disease Scientific Advisory Board.

Stephen C. Glover, ZyVersa’s Co-founder, Chairman, CEO and President, commented, “The research published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: Translational Research & Clinical Interventions reinforces the therapeutic potential of ZyVersa’s Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100 in neurological diseases. Preclinical studies have demonstrated reduced inflammatory activity and/or improved outcomes in multiple sclerosis, age-related inflammation, spinal cord injury, and two different models of brain injury.”

About Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100

IC 100 is a novel humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the inflammasome adaptor protein ASC. IC 100 was designed to attenuate both initiation and perpetuation of the inflammatory response. It does so by binding to a specific region of the ASC component of multiple types of inflammasomes, including NLRP1, NLRP2, NLRP3, NLRC4, AIM2, Pyrin. Intracellularly, IC 100 binds to ASC monomers, inhibiting inflammasome formation, thereby blocking activation of IL-1β early in the inflammatory cascade. IC 100 also binds to ASC in ASC Specks, both intracellularly and extracellularly, further blocking activation of IL-1β and the perpetuation of the inflammatory response that is pathogenic in inflammatory diseases. Because active cytokines amplify adaptive immunity through various mechanisms, IC 100, by attenuating cytokine activation, also attenuates the adaptive immune response.

About ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc.

ZyVersa (Nasdaq: ZVSA) is a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company leveraging advanced, proprietary technologies to develop first-in-class drugs for patients with renal and inflammatory diseases who have significant unmet medical needs. The Company is currently advancing a therapeutic development pipeline with multiple programs built around its two proprietary technologies – Cholesterol Efflux Mediator™ VAR 200 for treatment of kidney diseases, and Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100, targeting damaging inflammation associated with numerous CNS and other inflammatory diseases. For more information, please visit www.zyversa.com.

