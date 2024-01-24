Telesign Recognized as the “Best Fraud Solution Against Artificially Generated Traffic/Artificially Inflated Traffic Fraud” By Juniper Research’s Telco Innovation Future Digital Awards

Prestigious annual awards program recognizes organizations that have made outstanding contributions to their industry

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telesign , the leading provider of customer identity and engagement solutions, has been honored with the 'Best Fraud Solution Against Artificially Generated Traffic/Artificially Inflated Traffic (AGT/AIT) Fraud Solution' award by the Telco Innovation Future Digital Awards program. The Telco Innovation Future Digital Awards, sponsored by the market intelligence organization Juniper Research , recognize organizations that have made outstanding contributions to their industry and are positioned to make a significant impact in the future.



Telesign was recognized for its identity verification and fraud protection solution, Verify Plus, which can detect toll fraud, SMS pumping, and International Revenue Share Fraud (IRSF) attacks. By scrutinizing factors like number velocity, range activity, and recency of traffic, Verify Plus can also help identify abnormal usage patterns, which provides businesses the ability to risk-score attempted transactions as an additional security step. This proactive approach helps safeguard companies from financial losses associated with communications fraud.

“We’re grateful to be recognized by Juniper Research for our dedication to making the digital world safer for everyone,” said Christophe Van de Weyer, Telesign CEO. “Today, fraud costs businesses about five percent of annual revenue with the average loss per case totaling more than $1.78 million. More needs to be done to stem the tide of digital theft while building bonds of trust between companies and their customers. That’s why Verify Plus leverages over 15 years of data-driven insights to protect against fraud during onboarding and throughout the customer journey.”

About Telesign



Telesign provides Continuous Trust™ to leading global enterprises by connecting, protecting, and defending their digital identities. Telesign verifies over five billion unique phone numbers a month, representing half of the world’s mobile users, and provides critical insight into the remaining billions. The company’s powerful machine learning and extensive data science deliver identity with a unique combination of speed, accuracy, and global reach. Telesign solutions provide fraud protection, secure communications, and enable the digital economy by allowing companies and customers to engage with confidence.

Learn more at www.telesign.com and follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter at @Telesign.