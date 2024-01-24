Melissa Partners with Esri to Power Retail Ecommerce Operations with Data Accuracy

Clean, enhanced address data pairs with Esri’s ArcGIS for customer insight; improves shopper experience, optimizes deliveries, and prevents fraud

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melissa , a leading provider of global data quality, identity verification, and address management solutions, today announced its partnership with Esri, supporting retailers with optimized address data that improves ecommerce operations. Melissa’s data quality tools promote faster, error-free order processing that drives convenience and competitive value, while Esri’s market-leading location services enable accurate, on-time delivery.



“Melissa data accuracy solutions can have even greater impact on retail ecommerce operations when combined with the ArcGIS System,” said Bud Walker, chief information officer, Melissa. “Today’s online buying habits give retailers an opportunity to blend data quality with location services to foster both customer satisfaction and brand loyalty for the win.”

Melissa’s proprietary address engine, advanced parsing, and fuzzy matching tools pair with nearly four decades of in-house expertise to verify, correct, and enrich customer addresses. Accurate address data helps retailers improve the customer experience, optimize deliveries, prevent fraud, and gain better insight within GIS applications such as Esri’s ArcGIS. The resulting single customer view based on clean, deduplicated data, is essential to decision-making excellence in the retail sector.

“Accurate customer information creates value across every level of retail operations. Verifying an address – that it exists and is correct – is the first line of defense in minimizing the fraud and identity theft that challenges online retailers. Customer insights are unlocked with enhanced location data and demographics, powering up marketing for ideal campaign results. Clean data also empowers retailers to evaluate store and facility sites, and more effectively visualize supply chains for a competitive edge,” added Walker.

Melissa’s Global Address Verification suite verifies addresses in real-time, in a seamless process that reduces costs associated with failed deliveries and address correction fees charged by carriers. Data is automatically standardized, with operations that correct spelling mistakes, abbreviations, and formatting issues. Shippers only deliver to good addresses and have access to the standardized data essential for accurate data analysis, communications, and deduplication.

Autocompletion further simplifies data entry and supports data accuracy from the moment an address enters a retailer’s system. As the user types, Melissa suggests a matching address, reducing keystrokes by over 50% to promote faster data entry and frictionless checkout ideal for M-commerce.

Since 1985, Melissa has been known as the Address Expert. Working with postal authorities, including USPS, Canada Post, Deutsche Post, Royal Mail, and others, the company consistently acquires the best address data around the world. Unique company benefits include:

Highest Accuracy & Coverage – 240+ Countries & Territories

USPS® CASS™ & Canada Post SERP Certified Address Software

Batch Processing, API integration & Global Service Bureau

Highly Scalable + Integrations for Leading GIS, CRM & Ecommerce Apps

SOC 2 Certified, GDPR & HIPAA Compliant for Data Security & Privacy



