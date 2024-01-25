Indian Passport Ranks Low in 2024 Global Rankings
La Vida's Global Passport Rankings for 2024 show India languishing 152nd out of 199 countries due to its weak passport.
Indian entrepreneurs and business limited by weakness of passport”LONDON, UK, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- India has ranked poorly in the 2024 Passport Rankings by La Vida coming in at a lowly 152nd out of a global list of 199 countries.
The Indian passport this year offers visa free travel to 75 countries and territories worldwide. But what might seem like a reasonable number for visa-free access is deceiving. The “quality” of those destinations as measured by the wealth or GDP of those countries is just 8.8% of total Global Wealth. The largest destination visa-free for Indian passport holders was Indonesia at $1.04bn GDP followed by Nigeria at $397m.
La Vida CEO Paul Williams says “it’s quite astonishing that a country that is so export led, with many successful small businesses and entrepreneurs relying on international trade can achieve so much while being limited with the weakness of its passport”.
For many nationalities improving travel connections through the acquistion of a second citizenship and passport through citizenship investment is perfectly possible. However in the case of India it is more restrictive as dual citizenship is not allowed. Figures from Statista reveal that a staggering 1.8 million people renounced their Indian citizenship in 2022. The number of people giving up their Indian citizenship had doubled since two years earlier.
The worldwide rankings produced by La Vida reveal San Marino, Japan and Singapore as the top three passports worldwide all offering access to over 95% of global wealth for their citizens. Countries fairing worse than India include Bangladesh in 189th position at 3.5% and Pakistan in 194th position with just 2.2%.
