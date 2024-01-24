Spice Coated Casing Market: Unravelling Lucrative Opportunities in a US$ 629.5 Million Industry with a CAGR of 3.9% | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Culinary Industry Observers Rising Demand for Spice Coated Casings Pre-Loaded with Cultural & Exotic Herbs. The spice coated casing industry in the United States is expected to grow at 2.9% through 2034.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global spice coated casing market is expected to be worth US$ 429.4 million in 2024. The sector is expected to be valued at US$ 629.5 million by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 3.9% between 2024 and 2034. With a spike in popularity across numerous cuisines and food applications, the market for spice-coated casing is seeing expansion driven by rising consumer demand for delicious and creative food items. The rising popularity of ethnic meals and new culinary trends support the spice coated casing market's rise.

The growing trend of consumers making health-conscious purchases has led them to select spice-coated food casings over traditional ones. The perceived flavor benefits of adding extra spice to meal portions may be responsible for the rise in demand. The increasing population and urbanization drive growth in the market for spice coated casing. The market is growing because of shifting customer preferences for artificial casings and improved spice adhesion provided by these coated casings. Furthermore, the need for spice coated casings is rising because of the rise in fast food chains and modernity, particularly in Asian countries.

Consumers' preferences for handy goods develop, and the cost of producing artificial casings decreases. The taste of food products is improved by these casings, which also provide extra features like a zipper, quick opening, and uncoated clip support, which drives rising demand for alternatives.

“Spice coated casings market is positive due to the growing demand for flavored and ready-to-eat meat products, as consumers seek unique and exotic flavors. The convenience of these products and the trend of snacking and indulgence are driving their popularity. Manufacturers invest in developing innovative, premium-quality spice coatings to cater to consumers' evolving preferences.” -says Nandini Roy Choudhury (client Partner for Food and Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Key Takeaways from the Spice Coated Casing Market

The roll tubing casing segment is set to capture a significant 42.3% share of the spice coated casing industry in 2024.

The plastic casings are estimated to dominate with a 35.3% market share in 2024.

The United States spice coated casing industry is projected to experience a CAGR of 2.9% through 2034.

Germany spice coated casing market is expected to demonstrate a CAGR of 2.6% through 2034.

The France spice coated casing industry is anticipated to see a CAGR of 3.3% through 2034.

Japan spice coated casing industry showcases a CAGR of 2.8% through 2034.

China spice coated casing market is expected to display a modest CAGR of 5.4% through 2034.





Competitive Landscape

The spice coated casing sector is a fiercely competitive market, driven by price tactics, marketing campaigns, research and development, and the creation of novel products. Due to its fragmentation and intense competition, strategic decision-making and competitive pressures are given more weight. Players invest heavily in research and development to produce effective food layer casings.

Strategic partnerships and collaborations are crucial for businesses to increase market share and operational efficiency. Companies can achieve shared objectives by utilizing each other's resources and abilities. Marketing strategies, such as new releases and collaborations, can increase the spice coated casing market, raise product awareness, and gain a competitive advantage. Continuously developing new strategies helps businesses stay ahead of the curve.

Recent Developments in the Spice Coated Casing Market

Handtmann launched the PVLH-251 AL system in August 2023, which automates the production process for medium-scale and industrial sausage producers. The system includes portioning, linking, and hanging cooked and dry sausages in cellulose and collagen casing.

The ‘Slow Food in Western Visayas’ culinary and rural tourism event was arranged by the Department of Tourism in September 2023 to elevate the region to the forefront of the Philippines' slow food travel program expansion.

Sahlen Packing Co. began selling 16-ounce packages of Sahlen's Tender Casing Pork & Beef Smokehouse Hot Dogs and 13.7-ounce packs of Sahlen's Tender Casing All Beef Smokehouse Hot Dogs in some Food Lion locations in November 2023.





Key Companies in the Spice Coated Casing Market

Kalle GmbH

Almol (Australia) Casing Pty Ltd.

Natural Casings Company Inc.

Walsroder Casings GmnH

Viskase Companies, Inc.

MCJ Casings Ltd.

World Casings Corporation

Rugao Qingfeng Casing Co.

Elshazly Casings Company

DAT-Schaub Group, Saria Se And Co. Kg

Key Segments

By Product Type:

Rolled Tubing Casings

Flat Sheets Casings

End Sealed Casings

Cut Sleeves Casings

By Coating Type:

Plastic Casings

Spice sheets

Spice cut pieces

Spice reels

By Material Type:

Real parchment

Woven fabric

Protein coated woven fabric

Plastic coated woven fabric

Hardened protein



By Application Type:

Dry sausage

Smoked pork and ham

Cheese



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

The Middle East and Africa





Author

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

