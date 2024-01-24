United Community Banks, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Results
GREENVILLE, S.C., Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) (“United”) today announced net income for the fourth quarter of $14.1 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income of $25.8 million. Diluted earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter represented a decrease of $0.28 or 72% from the third quarter of 2023 and a decrease of $0.63 or 85%, from the fourth quarter of 2022.
On an operating basis, diluted earnings per share of $0.53 increased $0.08 or 18% compared to last quarter. Non-operating items included merger charges, losses for the previously reported bond portfolio restructuring transaction and an FDIC special assessment. Deposits grew by 8% annualized and loans grew at a 2.5% annualized rate during the quarter. Net interest revenue increased modestly during the quarter due to growth in interest bearing assets which offset the effect of a lower margin.
For the quarter, United’s return on assets was 0.18% and 0.92% on an operating basis. Return on common equity was 1.44% and return on tangible common equity was 10.58% on an operating basis. On a pre-tax, pre-provision basis, operating return on assets was 1.33% for the quarter. At quarter-end, tangible common equity to tangible assets was 8.36%, up eighteen basis points from the third quarter of 2023.
Chairman and CEO Lynn Harton stated, “Our focus continues to be on both maintaining a strong balance sheet and investing in growth as we continue to build the company. This quarter, we entered into a bond portfolio restructuring transaction to reduce our exposure to interest rate volatility in this uncertain environment. This will have the additional advantage of increasing our earnings in 2024. In our core banking operations, we continue to be pleased with the ability of our teams to grow our book of business. In the fourth quarter, strong deposit growth allowed us to reduce high cost brokered deposits and more than fund loan growth. While the cost of deposits continued to drift upward, the pace of margin compression has slowed. Asset quality remained solid with net charge-offs for the bank, excluding Navitas, at low levels. Looking into 2024, we expect broader credit performance to remain strong, but are closely monitoring for potential changes in both the economic environment overall and specifically in our markets.”
United’s net interest margin decreased by 5 basis points to 3.19% compared to the third quarter. The average yield on United’s interest-earning assets was up 14 basis points to 5.31%, but funding costs increased by 22 basis points, leading to the modest reduction in the net interest margin. Net charge-offs were $10.1 million, or 0.22%, of average loans during the quarter, down 37 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2023. Excluding Navitas, net charge-offs were 0.05% of average loans. Nonperforming assets were 34 basis points relative to total assets, which is in line with the prior quarter.
Mr. Harton concluded, “We are excited and optimistic about 2024. Economic conditions remain strong in our markets, though we continue to be cautious in our underwriting and portfolio management given the inherent uncertainty in the environment. Our teams continue to be focused on leading our markets in customer service, knowing that it is our connections with our customers and communities that drive our success. In 2023, including recently in the fourth quarter, we added a new member to our Board of Directors, and added new market leaders, new commercial bankers and new line-of-business leaders. We also expanded our market reach and service capabilities with new locations across our footprint. In November, United was named one of the “Best Banks to Work For” by American Banker for the seventh consecutive year, an accolade that underscores our belief that we are a great place to work for great people. We are in the final phases of refreshing our corporate logo and brand across our franchise. Our commitment to investing in our people, technology and customers’ needs with a culture of caring will remain the same as we continue to grow.”
2023 Financial Highlights:
- Completed a successful year with strong, high-quality loan and deposit growth and completed acquisitions in high-growth markets in Alabama, the Florida panhandle and Miami, which were all strategic priorities
- The fourth quarter bond portfolio restructuring transaction resulted in a pre-tax loss of $52 million and the FDIC special assessment was $10 million, which reduced GAAP and operating EPS by approximately $0.39
- Full-year EPS of $1.54, a decrease of 39% compared to 2022; full year operating EPS of $2.11, a decrease of 21% from 2022
- Return on assets of 0.68%, or 0.94%, on an operating basis
- Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets of 1.53% on an operating basis
- Return on common equity of 5.34%, or 7.33%, on an operating basis
- Return on tangible common equity of 10.6% on an operating basis
- A provision for credit losses of $89.4 million compared to a provision for credit losses of $63.9 million in 2022, with both periods including a provision establishing an initial allowance for acquired banks
- Strong loan growth of $3.0 billion or $972 million, excluding loans acquired from acquired banks
- Core transaction deposits were up $796 million compared to 2022; excluding acquired banks, 2023 core transaction deposits were down $984 million, or 6%
- Net interest margin of 3.35% was down 3 basis points from last year primarily due to increased deposit costs
- Noninterest income was down $62.2 million primarily due to the bond portfolio restructuring transaction
- Excluding the bond portfolio restructuring transaction, noninterest income was down $4.8 million primarily due to a decline in mortgage fees, as higher rates led to lower demand and business volume
- The efficiency ratio of 60.1%, or 56.2% on an operating basis, increased, primarily driven by higher deposit rates and a compressing NIM
- Net charge-offs of $52.2 million, or 0.30% of average total loans, were up from the $9.65 million of net charge-offs in 2022
Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:
- Net income of $14.1 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income of $25.8 million; operating net income of $64.8 million
- EPS decreased by 85% compared to last year on a GAAP basis and 29% on an operating basis; compared to third quarter 2023, EPS decreased 72% on a GAAP basis and increased 18% on an operating basis
- The bond portfolio restructuring transaction and the FDIC special assessment reduced GAAP and operating EPS by approximately $0.38
- Return on assets of 0.18%, and 0.92% on an operating basis
- Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets of 1.33% excluding non-operating items
- Return on common equity of 1.4%, or 7.3% when excluding non-operating items
- Return on tangible common equity of 10.6% on an operating basis
- Loan production of $1.4 billion, resulting in loan growth of 2.5% annualized for the quarter
- Total deposits, excluding brokered deposits, were up $504 million, or 8.9% annualized, from last quarter, driven by seasonal increases in public funds
- Net interest margin of 3.19% was down 5 basis points from the third quarter due to increased deposit costs
- Mortgage closings of $204 million compared to $253 million a year ago; mortgage rate locks of $223 million compared to $364 million a year ago
- Noninterest income was down $55.1 million, primarily due to the pre-tax loss of $51.7 million resulting from the bond portfolio restructuring transaction
- Excluding the bond portfolio restructuring transaction, noninterest income was down $3.4 million from third quarter primarily due to a seasonal decline in mortgage fees
- Noninterest expenses increased $10.1 million compared to the third quarter mostly due to the FDIC special assessment of $10.0 million
- Efficiency ratio of 66.3%, or 59.6% on an operating basis, up from third quarter largely driven by increased group medical insurance costs
- Net charge-offs of $10.1 million, or 0.22% of average loans, down 37 basis points from the net charge-offs level experienced in the third quarter, which included a $19 million charge-off from an 8.7% participation in a large, nationally syndicated credit
- Nonperforming assets of 0.34% of total assets, are in line with September 30, 2023
- Quarterly common shareholder dividend of $0.23 per share declared during the quarter, an increase of 5% year-over-year
|
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Selected Financial Information
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
2023
|2022
|
Fourth
Quarter
2023-2022
Change
|For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|
YTD
2023-2022
Change
|Fourth
Quarter
|Third
Quarter
|Second
Quarter
|First
Quarter
|Fourth
Quarter
|2023
|2022
|INCOME SUMMARY
|Interest revenue
|$
|338,698
|$
|323,147
|$
|295,775
|$
|279,487
|$
|240,831
|$
|1,237,107
|$
|813,155
|Interest expense
|135,245
|120,591
|95,489
|68,017
|30,943
|419,342
|60,798
|Net interest revenue
|203,453
|202,556
|200,286
|211,470
|209,888
|(3
|)%
|817,765
|752,357
|9
|%
|Provision for credit losses
|14,626
|30,268
|22,753
|21,783
|19,831
|(26
|)
|89,430
|63,913
|40
|Noninterest income
|(23,090
|)
|31,977
|36,387
|30,209
|33,354
|75,483
|137,707
|(45
|)
|Total revenue
|165,737
|204,265
|213,920
|219,896
|223,411
|(26
|)
|803,818
|826,151
|(3
|)
|Noninterest expenses
|154,587
|144,474
|132,407
|139,805
|117,329
|32
|571,273
|470,149
|22
|Income before income tax expense
|11,150
|59,791
|81,513
|80,091
|106,082
|232,545
|356,002
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|(2,940
|)
|11,925
|18,225
|17,791
|24,632
|45,001
|78,530
|Net income
|14,090
|47,866
|63,288
|62,300
|81,450
|187,544
|277,472
|Non-operating items
|67,450
|9,168
|3,645
|8,631
|1,470
|88,894
|19,375
|Income tax benefit of non-operating items
|(16,714
|)
|(2,000
|)
|(820
|)
|(1,955
|)
|(323
|)
|(21,489
|)
|(4,246
|)
|Net income - operating(1)
|$
|64,826
|$
|55,034
|$
|66,113
|$
|68,976
|$
|82,597
|(22
|)
|$
|254,949
|$
|292,601
|(13
|)
|Pre-tax pre-provision income(5)
|$
|25,776
|$
|90,059
|$
|104,266
|$
|101,874
|$
|125,913
|(80
|)
|$
|321,975
|$
|419,915
|(23
|)
|PERFORMANCE MEASURES
|Per common share:
|Diluted net income - GAAP
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.39
|$
|0.53
|$
|0.52
|$
|0.74
|(85
|)
|$
|1.54
|$
|2.52
|(39
|)
|Diluted net income - operating(1)
|0.53
|0.45
|0.55
|0.58
|0.75
|(29
|)
|2.11
|2.66
|(21
|)
|Common stock cash dividends declared
|0.23
|0.23
|0.23
|0.23
|0.22
|5
|0.92
|0.86
|7
|Book value
|26.52
|25.87
|25.98
|25.76
|24.38
|9
|26.52
|24.38
|9
|Tangible book value(3)
|18.39
|17.70
|17.83
|17.59
|17.13
|7
|18.39
|17.13
|7
|Key performance ratios:
|Return on common equity - GAAP(2)(4)
|1.44
|%
|5.32
|%
|7.47
|%
|7.34
|%
|10.86
|%
|5.34
|%
|9.54
|%
|Return on common equity - operating(1)(2)(4)
|7.27
|6.14
|7.82
|8.15
|11.01
|7.33
|10.07
|Return on tangible common equity - operating(1)(2)(3)(4)
|10.58
|9.03
|11.35
|11.63
|15.20
|10.63
|14.04
|Return on assets - GAAP(4)
|0.18
|0.68
|0.95
|0.95
|1.33
|0.68
|1.13
|Return on assets - operating(1)(4)
|0.92
|0.79
|1.00
|1.06
|1.35
|0.94
|1.19
|Return on assets -pre-tax pre-provision, excluding non-operating items(1)(4)(5)
|1.33
|1.44
|1.65
|1.71
|2.09
|1.53
|1.80
|Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)(4)
|3.19
|3.24
|3.37
|3.61
|3.76
|3.35
|3.38
|Efficiency ratio - GAAP
|66.33
|61.32
|55.71
|57.20
|47.95
|60.09
|52.31
|Efficiency ratio - operating(1)
|59.57
|57.43
|54.17
|53.67
|47.35
|56.17
|50.16
|Equity to total assets
|11.95
|11.85
|11.89
|11.90
|11.25
|11.95
|11.25
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets(3)
|8.36
|8.18
|8.21
|8.17
|7.88
|8.36
|7.88
|ASSET QUALITY
|Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”)
|$
|92,877
|$
|90,883
|$
|103,737
|$
|73,403
|$
|44,281
|110
|$
|92,877
|$
|44,281
|110
|Allowance for credit losses - loans
|208,071
|201,557
|190,705
|176,534
|159,357
|31
|208,071
|159,357
|31
|Allowance for credit losses - total
|224,128
|219,624
|212,277
|197,923
|180,520
|24
|224,128
|180,520
|24
|Net charge-offs (recoveries)
|10,122
|26,638
|8,399
|7,084
|6,611
|52,243
|9,654
|Allowance for credit losses - loans to loans
|1.14
|%
|1.11
|%
|1.10
|%
|1.03
|%
|1.04
|%
|1.14
|%
|1.04
|%
|Allowance for credit losses - total to loans
|1.22
|1.21
|1.22
|1.16
|1.18
|1.22
|1.18
|Net charge-offs to average loans(4)
|0.22
|0.59
|0.20
|0.17
|0.17
|0.30
|0.07
|NPAs to total assets
|0.34
|0.34
|0.40
|0.28
|0.18
|0.34
|0.18
|AT PERIOD END ($ in millions)
|Loans
|$
|18,319
|$
|18,203
|$
|17,395
|$
|17,125
|$
|15,335
|19
|$
|18,319
|$
|15,335
|19
|Investment securities
|5,822
|5,701
|5,914
|5,915
|6,228
|(7
|)
|5,822
|6,228
|(7
|)
|Total assets
|27,297
|26,869
|26,120
|25,872
|24,009
|14
|27,297
|24,009
|14
|Deposits
|23,311
|22,858
|22,252
|22,005
|19,877
|17
|23,311
|19,877
|17
|Shareholders’ equity
|3,262
|3,184
|3,106
|3,078
|2,701
|21
|3,262
|2,701
|21
|Common shares outstanding (thousands)
|119,010
|118,976
|115,266
|115,152
|106,223
|12
|119,010
|106,223
|12
|(1)
|Excludes non-operating items as detailed on Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation on next page.
|(2)
|Net income less preferred stock dividends, divided by average realized common equity, which excludes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).
|(3)
|Excludes effect of acquisition related intangibles and associated amortization.
|(4)
|Annualized.
|(5)
|Excludes income tax expense and provision for credit losses.
|
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation
Selected Financial Information
(in thousands, except per share data)
| 2023
|2022
|
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|
Fourth
Quarter
|
Third
Quarter
|
Second
Quarter
|
First
Quarter
|
Fourth
Quarter
|2023
|2022
|
Net income to operating income reconciliation
|Net income (GAAP)
|$
|14,090
|$
|47,866
|$
|63,288
|$
|62,300
|$
|81,450
|$
|187,544
|$
|277,472
|Bond portfolio restructuring loss
|51,689
|—
|—
|—
|—
|51,689
|—
|FDIC special assessment
|9,995
|—
|—
|—
|—
|9,995
|—
|Merger-related and other charges
|5,766
|9,168
|3,645
|8,631
|1,470
|27,210
|19,375
|Income tax benefit of non-operating items
|(16,714
|)
|(2,000
|)
|(820
|)
|(1,955
|)
|(323
|)
|(21,489
|)
|(4,246
|)
|Net income - operating
|$
|64,826
|$
|55,034
|$
|66,113
|$
|68,976
|$
|82,597
|$
|254,949
|$
|292,601
|
Net income to pre-tax pre-provision income reconciliation
|Net income (GAAP)
|$
|14,090
|$
|47,866
|$
|63,288
|$
|62,300
|$
|81,450
|$
|187,544
|$
|277,472
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|(2,940
|)
|11,925
|18,225
|17,791
|24,632
|45,001
|78,530
|Provision for credit losses
|14,626
|30,268
|22,753
|21,783
|19,831
|89,430
|63,913
|Pre-tax pre-provision income
|$
|25,776
|$
|90,059
|$
|104,266
|$
|101,874
|$
|125,913
|$
|321,975
|$
|419,915
|
Diluted income per common share reconciliation
|Diluted income per common share (GAAP)
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.39
|$
|0.53
|$
|0.52
|$
|0.74
|$
|1.54
|$
|2.52
|Bond portfolio restructuring loss
|0.32
|—
|—
|—
|—
|0.33
|—
|FDIC special assessment
|0.06
|—
|—
|—
|—
|0.06
|—
|Merger-related and other charges
|0.04
|0.06
|0.02
|0.06
|0.01
|0.18
|0.14
|Diluted income per common share - operating
|$
|0.53
|$
|0.45
|$
|0.55
|$
|0.58
|$
|0.75
|$
|2.11
|$
|2.66
|
Book value per common share reconciliation
|Book value per common share (GAAP)
|$
|26.52
|$
|25.87
|$
|25.98
|$
|25.76
|$
|24.38
|$
|26.52
|$
|24.38
|Effect of goodwill and other intangibles
|(8.13
|)
|(8.17
|)
|(8.15
|)
|(8.17
|)
|(7.25
|)
|(8.13
|)
|(7.25
|)
|Tangible book value per common share
|$
|18.39
|$
|17.70
|$
|17.83
|$
|17.59
|$
|17.13
|$
|18.39
|$
|17.13
|
Return on tangible common equity reconciliation
|Return on common equity (GAAP)
|1.44
|%
|5.32
|%
|7.47
|%
|7.34
|%
|10.86
|%
|5.34
|%
|9.54
|%
|Bond portfolio restructuring loss
|4.47
|—
|—
|—
|—
|1.15
|—
|FDIC special assessment
|0.86
|—
|—
|—
|—
|0.22
|—
|Merger-related and other charges
|0.50
|0.82
|0.35
|0.81
|0.15
|0.62
|0.53
|Return on common equity - operating
|7.27
|6.14
|7.82
|8.15
|11.01
|7.33
|10.07
|Effect of goodwill and other intangibles
|3.31
|2.89
|3.53
|3.48
|4.19
|3.30
|3.97
|Return on tangible common equity - operating
|10.58
|%
|9.03
|%
|11.35
|%
|11.63
|%
|15.20
|%
|10.63
|%
|14.04
|%
|
Return on assets reconciliation
|Return on assets (GAAP)
|0.18
|%
|0.68
|%
|0.95
|%
|0.95
|%
|1.33
|%
|0.68
|%
|1.13
|%
|Bond portfolio restructuring loss
|0.57
|—
|—
|—
|—
|0.15
|—
|FDIC special assessment
|0.11
|—
|—
|—
|—
|0.03
|—
|Merger-related and other charges
|0.06
|0.11
|0.05
|0.11
|0.02
|0.08
|0.06
|Return on assets - operating
|0.92
|%
|0.79
|%
|1.00
|%
|1.06
|%
|1.35
|%
|0.94
|%
|1.19
|%
|
Return on assets to return on assets- pre-tax pre-provision reconciliation
|Return on assets (GAAP)
|0.18
|%
|0.68
|%
|0.95
|%
|0.95
|%
|1.33
|%
|0.68
|%
|1.13
|%
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|(0.04
|)
|0.18
|0.29
|0.29
|0.41
|0.17
|0.32
|Provision for credit losses
|0.21
|0.45
|0.35
|0.34
|0.33
|0.34
|0.27
|Bond portfolio restructuring loss
|0.75
|—
|—
|—
|—
|0.20
|—
|FDIC special assessment
|0.15
|—
|—
|—
|—
|0.04
|—
|Merger-related and other charges
|0.08
|0.13
|0.06
|0.13
|0.02
|0.10
|0.08
|Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision, excluding non-operating items
|1.33
|%
|1.44
|%
|1.65
|%
|1.71
|%
|2.09
|%
|1.53
|%
|1.80
|%
|
Efficiency ratio reconciliation
|Efficiency ratio (GAAP)
|66.33
|%
|61.32
|%
|55.71
|%
|57.20
|%
|47.95
|%
|60.09
|%
|52.31
|%
|FDIC special assessment
|(4.29
|)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(1.05
|)
|—
|Merger-related and other charges
|(2.47
|)
|(3.89
|)
|(1.54
|)
|(3.53
|)
|(0.60
|)
|(2.87
|)
|(2.15
|)
|Efficiency ratio - operating
|59.57
|%
|57.43
|%
|54.17
|%
|53.67
|%
|47.35
|%
|56.17
|%
|50.16
|%
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets reconciliation
|Equity to total assets (GAAP)
|11.95
|%
|11.85
|%
|11.89
|%
|11.90
|%
|11.25
|%
|11.95
|%
|11.25
|%
|Effect of goodwill and other intangibles
|(3.27
|)
|(3.33
|)
|(3.31
|)
|(3.36
|)
|(2.97
|)
|(3.27
|)
|(2.97
|)
|Effect of preferred equity
|(0.32
|)
|(0.34
|)
|(0.37
|)
|(0.37
|)
|(0.40
|)
|(0.32
|)
|(0.40
|)
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets
|8.36
|%
|8.18
|%
|8.21
|%
|8.17
|%
|7.88
|%
|8.36
|%
|7.88
|%
|
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
|
Financial Highlights
|
Loan Portfolio Composition at Period-End
|(in millions)
|2023
|2022
|
Linked
Quarter
Change
|
Year over Year
Change
|Fourth
Quarter
|Third
Quarter
|Second
Quarter
|First
Quarter
|Fourth
Quarter
|LOANS BY CATEGORY
|Owner occupied commercial RE
|$
|3,264
|$
|3,279
|$
|3,111
|$
|3,141
|$
|2,735
|$
|(15
|)
|$
|529
|Income producing commercial RE
|4,264
|4,130
|3,670
|3,611
|3,262
|134
|1002
|Commercial & industrial
|2,411
|2,504
|2,550
|2,442
|2,252
|(93
|)
|159
|Commercial construction
|1,860
|1,850
|1,739
|1,806
|1,598
|10
|262
|Equipment financing
|1,543
|1,534
|1,510
|1,447
|1,374
|9
|169
|Total commercial
|13,342
|13,297
|12,580
|12,447
|11,221
|45
|2,121
|Residential mortgage
|3,199
|3,043
|2,905
|2,756
|2,355
|156
|844
|Home equity lines of credit
|959
|941
|927
|930
|850
|18
|109
|Residential construction
|302
|399
|463
|492
|443
|(97
|)
|(141
|)
|Manufactured housing
|336
|343
|340
|326
|317
|(7
|)
|19
|Consumer
|181
|180
|180
|174
|149
|1
|32
|Total loans
|$
|18,319
|$
|18,203
|$
|17,395
|$
|17,125
|$
|15,335
|$
|116
|$
|2,984
|LOANS BY STATE
|Georgia
|$
|4,357
|$
|4,321
|$
|4,281
|$
|4,177
|$
|4,051
|$
|36
|$
|306
|South Carolina
|2,780
|2,801
|2,750
|2,672
|2,587
|(21
|)
|193
|North Carolina
|2,492
|2,445
|2,355
|2,257
|2,186
|47
|306
|Tennessee
|2,244
|2,314
|2,387
|2,458
|2,507
|(70
|)
|(263
|)
|Florida
|2,442
|2,318
|1,708
|1,745
|1,308
|124
|1,134
|Alabama
|1,082
|1,070
|1,062
|1,029
|—
|12
|1,082
|Commercial Banking Solutions
|2,922
|2,934
|2,852
|2,787
|2,696
|(12
|)
|226
|Total loans
|$
|18,319
|$
|18,203
|$
|17,395
|$
|17,125
|$
|15,335
|$
|116
|$
|2,984
|UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
|Financial Highlights
|Loan Portfolio Composition at Year-End
|(in millions)
|2023
|2022
|2021
|2020
|2019
|LOANS BY CATEGORY
|Owner occupied commercial RE
|$
|3,264
|$
|2,735
|$
|2,322
|$
|2,090
|$
|1,720
|Income producing commercial RE
|4,264
|3,262
|2,601
|2,541
|2,008
|Commercial & industrial
|2,411
|2,252
|1,910
|2,499
|1,221
|Commercial construction
|1,860
|1,598
|1,015
|967
|976
|Equipment financing
|1,543
|1,374
|1,083
|864
|745
|Total commercial
|13,342
|11,221
|8,931
|8,961
|6,670
|Residential mortgage
|3,199
|2,355
|1,638
|1,285
|1,118
|Home equity
|959
|850
|694
|697
|661
|Residential construction
|302
|443
|359
|281
|236
|Manufactured housing
|336
|317
|—
|—
|—
|Consumer
|181
|149
|138
|147
|128
|Total loans
|$
|18,319
|$
|15,335
|$
|11,760
|$
|11,371
|$
|8,813
|LOANS BY STATE
|Georgia
|$
|4,357
|$
|4,051
|$
|3,778
|$
|3,685
|$
|3,606
|South Carolina
|2,780
|2,587
|2,235
|1,947
|1,708
|North Carolina
|2,492
|2,186
|1,895
|1,281
|1,156
|Tennessee
|2,244
|2,507
|373
|415
|421
|Florida
|2,442
|1,308
|1,148
|1,435
|—
|Alabama
|1,082
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Commercial Banking Solutions
|2,922
|2,696
|2,331
|2,608
|1,922
|Total loans
|$
|18,319
|$
|15,335
|$
|11,760
|$
|11,371
|$
|8,813
|UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
|Financial Highlights
|Credit Quality
|(in thousands)
| 2023
|
Fourth
Quarter
|
Third
Quarter
| Second
Quarter
|NONACCRUAL LOANS
|Owner occupied RE
|$
|3,094
|$
|5,134
|$
|3,471
|Income producing RE
|30,128
|30,255
|32,542
|Commercial & industrial
|13,467
|13,382
|30,823
|Commercial construction
|1,878
|1,065
|115
|Equipment financing
|8,505
|9,206
|8,989
|Total commercial
|57,072
|59,042
|75,940
|Residential mortgage
|13,944
|11,893
|11,419
|Home equity
|3,772
|4,009
|2,777
|Residential construction
|944
|2,074
|1,682
|Manufactured housing
|15,861
|12,711
|10,782
|Consumer
|94
|89
|19
|Total nonaccrual loans held for investment
|91,687
|89,818
|102,619
|OREO and repossessed assets
|1,190
|1,065
|1,118
|Total NPAs
|$
|92,877
|$
|90,883
|$
|103,737
| 2023
|Fourth Quarter
|Third Quarter
|Second Quarter
|(in thousands)
|Net Charge-Offs
|Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans (1)
|Net Charge-Offs
|Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans (1)
|Net Charge-Offs
|Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans (1)
|NET CHARGE-OFFS BY CATEGORY
|Owner occupied RE
|$
|35
|—
|%
|$
|582
|0.07
|%
|$
|(205
|)
|(0.03
|)%
|Income producing RE
|(562
|)
|(0.05
|)
|3,011
|0.30
|1,184
|0.13
|Commercial & industrial
|547
|0.09
|17,542
|2.71
|2,746
|0.44
|Commercial construction
|33
|0.01
|(49
|)
|(0.01
|)
|(105
|)
|(0.02
|)
|Equipment financing
|7,926
|2.05
|6,325
|1.62
|2,537
|0.69
|Total commercial
|7,979
|0.24
|27,411
|0.83
|6,157
|0.20
|Residential mortgage
|12
|—
|(129
|)
|(0.02
|)
|(43
|)
|(0.01
|)
|Home equity
|(68
|)
|(0.03
|)
|(2,784
|)
|(1.17
|)
|(59
|)
|(0.03
|)
|Residential construction
|(13
|)
|(0.01
|)
|341
|0.31
|623
|0.53
|Manufactured housing
|1,444
|1.69
|1,168
|1.34
|620
|0.75
|Consumer
|768
|1.70
|631
|1.37
|1,101
|2.51
|Total
|$
|10,122
|0.22
|$
|26,638
|0.59
|$
|8,399
|0.20
|(1) Annualized.
|UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
|Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
|(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|December 31,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|200,781
|$
|195,771
|Interest-bearing deposits in banks
|803,094
|316,082
|Federal funds and other short-term investments
|—
|135,000
|Cash and cash equivalents
|1,003,875
|646,853
|Debt securities available-for-sale
|3,331,084
|3,614,333
|Debt securities held-to-maturity (fair value $2,095,620 and $2,191,073, respectively)
|2,490,848
|2,613,648
|Loans held for sale at fair value
|33,008
|13,600
|Loans and leases held for investment
|18,318,755
|15,334,627
|Less allowance for credit losses - loans and leases
|(208,071
|)
|(159,357
|)
|Loans and leases, net
|18,110,684
|15,175,270
|Premises and equipment, net
|378,421
|298,456
|Bank owned life insurance
|345,371
|299,297
|Accrued interest receivable
|87,782
|72,807
|Net deferred tax asset
|113,214
|129,313
|Derivative financial instruments
|50,352
|50,636
|Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|990,087
|779,248
|Other assets
|362,525
|315,423
|Total assets
|$
|27,297,251
|$
|24,008,884
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Liabilities:
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing demand
|$
|6,534,307
|$
|7,643,081
|NOW and interest-bearing demand
|6,155,193
|4,350,878
|Money market
|5,600,587
|4,510,680
|Savings
|1,207,807
|1,456,337
|Time
|3,649,498
|1,781,482
|Brokered
|163,219
|134,049
|Total deposits
|23,310,611
|19,876,507
|Short-term borrowings
|—
|158,933
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|—
|550,000
|Long-term debt
|324,823
|324,663
|Derivative financial instruments
|84,811
|99,543
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|315,481
|298,564
|Total liabilities
|24,035,726
|21,308,210
|Shareholders' equity:
|Preferred stock, $1 par value: 10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,662 and 4,000 shares Series I issued and outstanding, respectively; $25,000 per share liquidation preference
|88,266
|96,422
|Common stock, $1 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 119,010,319 and 106,222,758 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
|119,010
|106,223
|Common stock issuable; 620,108 and 607,128 shares, respectively
|13,110
|12,307
|Capital surplus
|2,699,112
|2,306,366
|Retained earnings
|581,219
|508,844
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(239,192
|)
|(329,488
|)
|Total shareholders’ equity
|3,261,525
|2,700,674
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|27,297,251
|$
|24,008,884
|UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
|Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Interest revenue:
|Loans, including fees
|$
|281,909
|$
|197,330
|$
|1,042,605
|$
|673,402
|Investment securities, including tax exempt of $1,732, 2,561, $7,295 and $10,323
|44,025
|40,781
|169,800
|131,824
|Deposits in banks and short-term investments
|12,764
|2,720
|24,702
|7,929
|Total interest revenue
|338,698
|240,831
|1,237,107
|813,155
|Interest expense:
|Deposits:
|NOW and interest-bearing demand
|44,527
|9,688
|125,336
|17,312
|Money market
|50,967
|11,244
|156,397
|18,274
|Savings
|758
|356
|2,866
|693
|Time
|35,511
|3,498
|110,975
|5,820
|Deposits
|131,763
|24,786
|395,574
|42,099
|Short-term borrowings
|9
|480
|3,195
|507
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|—
|1,424
|5,761
|1,424
|Long-term debt
|3,473
|4,253
|14,812
|16,768
|Total interest expense
|135,245
|30,943
|419,342
|60,798
|Net interest revenue
|203,453
|209,888
|817,765
|752,357
|Provision for credit losses
|14,626
|19,831
|89,430
|63,913
|Net interest revenue after provision for credit losses
|188,827
|190,057
|728,335
|688,444
|Noninterest income:
|Service charges and fees
|9,621
|9,519
|38,412
|38,163
|Mortgage loan gains and related fees
|1,956
|3,104
|19,220
|32,524
|Wealth management fees
|5,965
|5,835
|23,740
|23,594
|Gains from other loan sales
|2,237
|1,504
|9,146
|10,730
|Other lending and loan servicing fees
|3,994
|2,487
|13,973
|10,005
|Securities losses, net
|(51,689
|)
|(184
|)
|(53,333
|)
|(3,872
|)
|Other
|4,826
|11,089
|24,325
|26,563
|Total noninterest income
|(23,090
|)
|33,354
|75,483
|137,707
|Total revenue
|165,737
|223,411
|803,818
|826,151
|Noninterest expenses:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|82,343
|68,143
|318,464
|276,205
|Occupancy
|11,616
|8,866
|42,640
|36,247
|Communications and equipment
|11,610
|10,516
|43,264
|38,234
|FDIC assessments and other regulatory charges
|14,992
|3,098
|27,449
|9,894
|Professional fees
|7,062
|5,496
|26,732
|20,166
|Lending and loan servicing expense
|2,176
|1,604
|9,722
|9,350
|Outside services - electronic banking
|2,931
|3,954
|11,577
|12,583
|Postage, printing and supplies
|2,162
|2,441
|9,467
|8,749
|Advertising and public relations
|2,559
|2,052
|9,473
|8,384
|Amortization of intangibles
|4,055
|1,619
|15,175
|6,826
|Merger-related and other charges
|5,766
|1,470
|27,210
|19,375
|Other
|7,315
|8,070
|30,100
|24,136
|Total noninterest expenses
|154,587
|117,329
|571,273
|470,149
|Net income before income taxes
|11,150
|106,082
|232,545
|356,002
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|(2,940
|)
|24,632
|45,001
|78,530
|Net income
|$
|14,090
|$
|81,450
|$
|187,544
|$
|277,472
|Preferred stock dividends, net of discount on repurchases
|1,395
|1,718
|5,665
|6,875
|Earnings allocated to participating securities
|77
|461
|1,032
|1,462
|Net income available to common shareholders
|$
|12,618
|$
|79,271
|$
|180,847
|$
|269,135
|Net income per common share:
|Basic
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.74
|$
|1.54
|$
|2.52
|Diluted
|0.11
|0.74
|1.54
|2.52
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|119,612
|106,795
|117,603
|106,661
|Diluted
|119,713
|106,916
|117,745
|106,778
|Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis
|For the Three Months Ended December 31,
|(dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE))
|2023
|2022
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Average
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Average
Rate
|Assets:
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans, net of unearned income (FTE) (1)(2)
|$
|18,167,572
|$
|281,776
|6.15
|%
|$
|15,002,836
|$
|197,502
|5.22
|%
|Taxable securities (3)
|5,772,630
|42,293
|2.93
|6,325,165
|38,220
|2.42
|Tax-exempt securities (FTE) (1)(3)
|367,585
|2,326
|2.53
|490,838
|3,440
|2.80
|Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets
|1,092,939
|13,294
|4.83
|453,090
|2,912
|2.55
|Total interest-earning assets (FTE)
|25,400,726
|339,689
|5.31
|22,271,929
|242,074
|4.32
|Noninterest-earning assets:
|Allowance for loan losses
|(204,631
|)
|(152,551
|)
|Cash and due from banks
|210,383
|217,873
|Premises and equipment
|377,765
|297,523
|Other assets (3)
|1,516,268
|1,166,424
|Total assets
|$
|27,300,511
|$
|23,801,198
|Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity:
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing deposits:
|NOW and interest-bearing demand
|$
|5,961,835
|44,527
|2.96
|$
|4,385,916
|9,688
|0.88
|Money market
|5,799,213
|50,967
|3.49
|4,628,585
|11,244
|0.96
|Savings
|1,227,708
|758
|0.24
|1,480,908
|356
|0.10
|Time
|3,611,790
|35,117
|3.86
|1,708,311
|3,143
|0.73
|Brokered time deposits
|60,583
|394
|2.58
|51,258
|355
|2.75
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|16,661,129
|131,763
|3.14
|12,254,978
|24,786
|0.80
|Federal funds purchased and other borrowings
|7,958
|9
|0.45
|47,487
|480
|4.01
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|—
|—
|—
|135,000
|1,424
|4.18
|Long-term debt
|324,801
|3,473
|4.24
|324,590
|4,253
|5.20
|Total borrowed funds
|332,759
|3,482
|4.15
|507,077
|6,157
|4.82
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|16,993,888
|135,245
|3.16
|12,762,055
|30,943
|0.96
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|6,690,251
|7,993,816
|Other liabilities
|410,067
|383,270
|Total liabilities
|24,094,206
|21,139,141
|Shareholders’ equity
|3,206,305
|2,662,057
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|27,300,511
|$
|23,801,198
|Net interest revenue (FTE)
|$
|204,444
|$
|211,131
|Net interest-rate spread (FTE)
|2.15
|%
|3.36
|%
|Net interest margin (FTE) (4)
|3.19
|%
|3.76
|%
|(1)
|Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities and loans has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities and loans. The rate used was 26%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate and the federal tax adjusted state income tax rate.
|(2)
|Included in the average balance of loans outstanding are loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and loans that are held for sale.
|(3)
|Unrealized gains and losses on AFS securities, including those related to the transfer from AFS to HTM, have been reclassified to other assets. Pretax unrealized losses of $458 million in 2023 and $454 million in 2022 are included in other assets for purposes of this presentation.
|(4)
|Net interest margin is taxable equivalent net interest revenue divided by average interest-earning assets.
|Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis
|For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|(dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE))
|2023
|2022
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Average
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Average
Rate
|Assets:
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans, net of unearned income (FTE) (1)(2)
|$
|17,576,424
|$
|1,042,578
|5.93
|%
|$
|14,571,746
|$
|673,491
|4.62
|%
|Taxable securities (3)
|5,929,687
|162,505
|2.74
|6,284,603
|121,501
|1.93
|Tax-exempt securities (FTE) (1)(3)
|381,731
|9,796
|2.57
|496,327
|13,865
|2.79
|Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets
|642,499
|26,397
|4.11
|1,065,057
|9,104
|0.85
|Total interest-earning assets (FTE)
|24,530,341
|1,241,276
|5.06
|22,417,733
|817,961
|3.65
|Non-interest-earning assets:
|Allowance for loan losses
|(191,016
|)
|(135,144
|)
|Cash and due from banks
|239,574
|204,852
|Premises and equipment
|355,139
|288,044
|Other assets (3)
|1,517,940
|1,275,263
|Total assets
|$
|26,451,978
|$
|24,050,748
|Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity:
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing deposits:
|NOW and interest-bearing demand
|$
|5,161,071
|125,336
|2.43
|$
|4,486,263
|17,312
|0.39
|Money market
|5,462,677
|156,397
|2.86
|4,900,667
|18,274
|0.37
|Savings
|1,312,469
|2,866
|0.22
|1,482,599
|693
|0.05
|Time
|3,106,989
|100,973
|3.25
|1,693,307
|5,152
|0.30
|Brokered time deposits
|224,914
|10,002
|4.45
|61,636
|668
|1.08
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|15,268,120
|395,574
|2.59
|12,624,472
|42,099
|0.33
|Federal funds purchased and other borrowings
|75,965
|3,195
|4.21
|13,004
|507
|3.90
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|124,425
|5,761
|4.63
|34,027
|1,424
|4.18
|Long-term debt
|324,753
|14,812
|4.56
|323,102
|16,768
|5.19
|Total borrowed funds
|525,143
|23,768
|4.53
|370,133
|18,699
|5.05
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|15,793,263
|419,342
|2.66
|12,994,605
|60,798
|0.47
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|7,091,034
|7,967,321
|Other liabilities
|397,337
|377,221
|Total liabilities
|23,281,634
|21,339,147
|Shareholders’ equity
|3,170,344
|2,711,601
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|26,451,978
|$
|24,050,748
|Net interest revenue (FTE)
|$
|821,934
|$
|757,163
|Net interest-rate spread (FTE)
|2.40
|%
|3.18
|%
|Net interest margin (FTE) (4)
|3.35
|%
|3.38
|%
|(1)
|Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities and loans has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities and loans. The rate used was 26%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate and the federal tax adjusted state income tax rate.
|(2)
|Included in the average balance of loans outstanding are loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and loans that are held for sale.
|(3)
|Unrealized gains and losses on AFS securities, including those related to the transfer from AFS to HTM, have been reclassified to other assets. Pretax unrealized losses of $424 million in 2023 and $277 million in 2022 are included in other assets for purposes of this presentation.
|(4)
|Net interest margin is taxable equivalent net-interest revenue divided by average interest-earning assets.
About United Community Banks, Inc.
United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) is the financial holding company for United Community, a top 100 US financial institution that is committed to improving the financial health and well-being of its customers and ultimately the communities it serves. United Community provides a full range of banking, wealth management, and mortgage services. As of December 31, 2023, United Community has $27.2 billion in assets and 207 offices across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, as well as a national SBA lending franchise and a national equipment financing subsidiary. United Community has been recognized nationally as a leader in customer service, financial performance, and workplace environment. Among the accolades, United Community is a nine-time winner of the J.D. Power award that ranked the bank #1 in customer satisfaction with consumer banking in the Southeast and was recognized in 2023 by Forbes as one of the World's Best Banks and one of America's Best Banks. United Community was also recognized by Newsweek in 2023 as one of the Most Trusted Companies in America, is a multi-award recipient of the Greenwich Excellence Awards and was named by American Banker as one of the "Best Banks to Work For" in 2023 for the seventh consecutive year. Additional information about United Community can be found at ucbi.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release, including the accompanying financial statement tables, contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. This financial information includes certain operating performance measures, which exclude merger-related and other charges that are not considered part of recurring operations, such as “operating net income,” “pre-tax, pre-provision income,” “operating net income per diluted common share,” “operating earnings per share,” “tangible book value per common share,” “operating return on common equity,” “operating return on tangible common equity,” “operating return on assets,” “return on assets - pre-tax, pre-provision, excluding non-operating items,” “return on assets - pre-tax, pre-provision,” “operating efficiency ratio,” and “tangible common equity to tangible assets.” These non-GAAP measures are included because United believes they may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating United’s underlying performance trends. Further, United’s management uses these measures in managing and evaluating United’s business and intends to refer to them in discussions about United’s operations and performance. These measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. To the extent applicable, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable measures as reported in accordance with GAAP are included with the accompanying financial statement tables.
For more information:
Jefferson Harralson
Chief Financial Officer
(864) 240-6208
Jefferson_Harralson@ucbi.com