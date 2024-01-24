Submit Release
United Community Banks, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Results

GREENVILLE, S.C., Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) (“United”) today announced net income for the fourth quarter of $14.1 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income of $25.8 million. Diluted earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter represented a decrease of $0.28 or 72% from the third quarter of 2023 and a decrease of $0.63 or 85%, from the fourth quarter of 2022.

On an operating basis, diluted earnings per share of $0.53 increased $0.08 or 18% compared to last quarter. Non-operating items included merger charges, losses for the previously reported bond portfolio restructuring transaction and an FDIC special assessment. Deposits grew by 8% annualized and loans grew at a 2.5% annualized rate during the quarter. Net interest revenue increased modestly during the quarter due to growth in interest bearing assets which offset the effect of a lower margin.

For the quarter, United’s return on assets was 0.18% and 0.92% on an operating basis. Return on common equity was 1.44% and return on tangible common equity was 10.58% on an operating basis. On a pre-tax, pre-provision basis, operating return on assets was 1.33% for the quarter. At quarter-end, tangible common equity to tangible assets was 8.36%, up eighteen basis points from the third quarter of 2023.

Chairman and CEO Lynn Harton stated, “Our focus continues to be on both maintaining a strong balance sheet and investing in growth as we continue to build the company. This quarter, we entered into a bond portfolio restructuring transaction to reduce our exposure to interest rate volatility in this uncertain environment. This will have the additional advantage of increasing our earnings in 2024. In our core banking operations, we continue to be pleased with the ability of our teams to grow our book of business. In the fourth quarter, strong deposit growth allowed us to reduce high cost brokered deposits and more than fund loan growth. While the cost of deposits continued to drift upward, the pace of margin compression has slowed. Asset quality remained solid with net charge-offs for the bank, excluding Navitas, at low levels. Looking into 2024, we expect broader credit performance to remain strong, but are closely monitoring for potential changes in both the economic environment overall and specifically in our markets.”

United’s net interest margin decreased by 5 basis points to 3.19% compared to the third quarter. The average yield on United’s interest-earning assets was up 14 basis points to 5.31%, but funding costs increased by 22 basis points, leading to the modest reduction in the net interest margin. Net charge-offs were $10.1 million, or 0.22%, of average loans during the quarter, down 37 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2023. Excluding Navitas, net charge-offs were 0.05% of average loans. Nonperforming assets were 34 basis points relative to total assets, which is in line with the prior quarter.

Mr. Harton concluded, “We are excited and optimistic about 2024. Economic conditions remain strong in our markets, though we continue to be cautious in our underwriting and portfolio management given the inherent uncertainty in the environment. Our teams continue to be focused on leading our markets in customer service, knowing that it is our connections with our customers and communities that drive our success. In 2023, including recently in the fourth quarter, we added a new member to our Board of Directors, and added new market leaders, new commercial bankers and new line-of-business leaders. We also expanded our market reach and service capabilities with new locations across our footprint. In November, United was named one of the “Best Banks to Work For” by American Banker for the seventh consecutive year, an accolade that underscores our belief that we are a great place to work for great people. We are in the final phases of refreshing our corporate logo and brand across our franchise. Our commitment to investing in our people, technology and customers’ needs with a culture of caring will remain the same as we continue to grow.”

2023 Financial Highlights:

  • Completed a successful year with strong, high-quality loan and deposit growth and completed acquisitions in high-growth markets in Alabama, the Florida panhandle and Miami, which were all strategic priorities
  • The fourth quarter bond portfolio restructuring transaction resulted in a pre-tax loss of $52 million and the FDIC special assessment was $10 million, which reduced GAAP and operating EPS by approximately $0.39
  • Full-year EPS of $1.54, a decrease of 39% compared to 2022; full year operating EPS of $2.11, a decrease of 21% from 2022
  • Return on assets of 0.68%, or 0.94%, on an operating basis
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets of 1.53% on an operating basis
  • Return on common equity of 5.34%, or 7.33%, on an operating basis
  • Return on tangible common equity of 10.6% on an operating basis
  • A provision for credit losses of $89.4 million compared to a provision for credit losses of $63.9 million in 2022, with both periods including a provision establishing an initial allowance for acquired banks
  • Strong loan growth of $3.0 billion or $972 million, excluding loans acquired from acquired banks
  • Core transaction deposits were up $796 million compared to 2022; excluding acquired banks, 2023 core transaction deposits were down $984 million, or 6%
  • Net interest margin of 3.35% was down 3 basis points from last year primarily due to increased deposit costs
  • Noninterest income was down $62.2 million primarily due to the bond portfolio restructuring transaction
  • Excluding the bond portfolio restructuring transaction, noninterest income was down $4.8 million primarily due to a decline in mortgage fees, as higher rates led to lower demand and business volume
  • The efficiency ratio of 60.1%, or 56.2% on an operating basis, increased, primarily driven by higher deposit rates and a compressing NIM
  • Net charge-offs of $52.2 million, or 0.30% of average total loans, were up from the $9.65 million of net charge-offs in 2022

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

  • Net income of $14.1 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income of $25.8 million; operating net income of $64.8 million
  • EPS decreased by 85% compared to last year on a GAAP basis and 29% on an operating basis; compared to third quarter 2023, EPS decreased 72% on a GAAP basis and increased 18% on an operating basis
  • The bond portfolio restructuring transaction and the FDIC special assessment reduced GAAP and operating EPS by approximately $0.38
  • Return on assets of 0.18%, and 0.92% on an operating basis
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets of 1.33% excluding non-operating items
  • Return on common equity of 1.4%, or 7.3% when excluding non-operating items
  • Return on tangible common equity of 10.6% on an operating basis
  • Loan production of $1.4 billion, resulting in loan growth of 2.5% annualized for the quarter
  • Total deposits, excluding brokered deposits, were up $504 million, or 8.9% annualized, from last quarter, driven by seasonal increases in public funds
  • Net interest margin of 3.19% was down 5 basis points from the third quarter due to increased deposit costs
  • Mortgage closings of $204 million compared to $253 million a year ago; mortgage rate locks of $223 million compared to $364 million a year ago
  • Noninterest income was down $55.1 million, primarily due to the pre-tax loss of $51.7 million resulting from the bond portfolio restructuring transaction
  • Excluding the bond portfolio restructuring transaction, noninterest income was down $3.4 million from third quarter primarily due to a seasonal decline in mortgage fees
  • Noninterest expenses increased $10.1 million compared to the third quarter mostly due to the FDIC special assessment of $10.0 million
  • Efficiency ratio of 66.3%, or 59.6% on an operating basis, up from third quarter largely driven by increased group medical insurance costs
  • Net charge-offs of $10.1 million, or 0.22% of average loans, down 37 basis points from the net charge-offs level experienced in the third quarter, which included a $19 million charge-off from an 8.7% participation in a large, nationally syndicated credit
  • Nonperforming assets of 0.34% of total assets, are in line with September 30, 2023
  • Quarterly common shareholder dividend of $0.23 per share declared during the quarter, an increase of 5% year-over-year

Conference Call

United will hold a conference call on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at 11 a.m. ET to discuss the contents of this press release and to share business highlights for the quarter. Participants can pre-register for the conference call by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10185556/fb5d089df4. Those without internet access or who are unable to pre-register may dial in by calling 1-866-777-2509. Participants are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes prior to the call start time. The conference call also will be webcast and available for replay by selecting “Events and Presentations” under “News and Events” within the Investor Relations section of United’s website at ucbi.com.

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Selected Financial Information
(in thousands, except per share data)
    2023
   2022   Fourth
Quarter
2023-2022
Change
   For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,   YTD
2023-2022
Change
    Fourth
Quarter		   Third
Quarter		   Second
Quarter		   First
Quarter		   Fourth
Quarter		       2023       2022    
INCOME SUMMARY                                    
Interest revenue   $ 338,698     $ 323,147     $ 295,775     $ 279,487     $ 240,831         $ 1,237,107     $ 813,155      
Interest expense     135,245       120,591       95,489       68,017       30,943           419,342       60,798      
Net interest revenue     203,453       202,556       200,286       211,470       209,888     (3 )%     817,765       752,357     9 %
Provision for credit losses     14,626       30,268       22,753       21,783       19,831     (26 )     89,430       63,913     40  
Noninterest income     (23,090 )     31,977       36,387       30,209       33,354           75,483       137,707     (45 )
Total revenue     165,737       204,265       213,920       219,896       223,411     (26 )     803,818       826,151     (3 )
Noninterest expenses     154,587       144,474       132,407       139,805       117,329     32       571,273       470,149     22  
Income before income tax expense     11,150       59,791       81,513       80,091       106,082           232,545       356,002      
Income tax (benefit) expense     (2,940 )     11,925       18,225       17,791       24,632           45,001       78,530      
Net income     14,090       47,866       63,288       62,300       81,450           187,544       277,472      
Non-operating items     67,450       9,168       3,645       8,631       1,470           88,894       19,375      
Income tax benefit of non-operating items     (16,714 )     (2,000 )     (820 )     (1,955 )     (323 )         (21,489 )     (4,246 )    
Net income - operating(1)   $ 64,826     $ 55,034     $ 66,113     $ 68,976     $ 82,597     (22 )   $ 254,949     $ 292,601     (13 )
                                     
Pre-tax pre-provision income(5)   $ 25,776     $ 90,059     $ 104,266     $ 101,874     $ 125,913     (80 )   $ 321,975     $ 419,915     (23 )
                                     
PERFORMANCE MEASURES                                    
Per common share:                                    
Diluted net income - GAAP   $ 0.11     $ 0.39     $ 0.53     $ 0.52     $ 0.74     (85 )   $ 1.54     $ 2.52     (39 )
Diluted net income - operating(1)     0.53       0.45       0.55       0.58       0.75     (29 )     2.11       2.66     (21 )
Common stock cash dividends declared     0.23       0.23       0.23       0.23       0.22     5       0.92       0.86     7  
Book value     26.52       25.87       25.98       25.76       24.38     9       26.52       24.38     9  
Tangible book value(3)     18.39       17.70       17.83       17.59       17.13     7       18.39       17.13     7  
Key performance ratios:                                    
Return on common equity - GAAP(2)(4)     1.44 %     5.32 %     7.47 %     7.34 %     10.86 %         5.34 %     9.54 %    
Return on common equity - operating(1)(2)(4)     7.27       6.14       7.82       8.15       11.01           7.33       10.07      
Return on tangible common equity - operating(1)(2)(3)(4)     10.58       9.03       11.35       11.63       15.20           10.63       14.04      
Return on assets - GAAP(4)     0.18       0.68       0.95       0.95       1.33           0.68       1.13      
Return on assets - operating(1)(4)     0.92       0.79       1.00       1.06       1.35           0.94       1.19      
Return on assets -pre-tax pre-provision, excluding non-operating items(1)(4)(5)     1.33       1.44       1.65       1.71       2.09           1.53       1.80      
Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)(4)     3.19       3.24       3.37       3.61       3.76           3.35       3.38      
Efficiency ratio - GAAP     66.33       61.32       55.71       57.20       47.95           60.09       52.31      
Efficiency ratio - operating(1)     59.57       57.43       54.17       53.67       47.35           56.17       50.16      
Equity to total assets     11.95       11.85       11.89       11.90       11.25           11.95       11.25      
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(3)     8.36       8.18       8.21       8.17       7.88           8.36       7.88      
ASSET QUALITY                                    
Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”)   $ 92,877     $ 90,883     $ 103,737     $ 73,403     $ 44,281     110     $ 92,877     $ 44,281     110  
Allowance for credit losses - loans     208,071       201,557       190,705       176,534       159,357     31       208,071       159,357     31  
Allowance for credit losses - total     224,128       219,624       212,277       197,923       180,520     24       224,128       180,520     24  
Net charge-offs (recoveries)     10,122       26,638       8,399       7,084       6,611           52,243       9,654      
Allowance for credit losses - loans to loans     1.14 %     1.11 %     1.10 %     1.03 %     1.04 %         1.14 %     1.04 %    
Allowance for credit losses - total to loans     1.22       1.21       1.22       1.16       1.18           1.22       1.18      
Net charge-offs to average loans(4)     0.22       0.59       0.20       0.17       0.17           0.30       0.07      
NPAs to total assets     0.34       0.34       0.40       0.28       0.18           0.34       0.18      
AT PERIOD END ($ in millions)                                    
Loans   $ 18,319     $ 18,203     $ 17,395     $ 17,125     $ 15,335     19     $ 18,319     $ 15,335     19  
Investment securities     5,822       5,701       5,914       5,915       6,228     (7 )     5,822       6,228     (7 )
Total assets     27,297       26,869       26,120       25,872       24,009     14       27,297       24,009     14  
Deposits     23,311       22,858       22,252       22,005       19,877     17       23,311       19,877     17  
Shareholders’ equity     3,262       3,184       3,106       3,078       2,701     21       3,262       2,701     21  
Common shares outstanding (thousands)     119,010       118,976       115,266       115,152       106,223     12       119,010       106,223     12  


(1) Excludes non-operating items as detailed on Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation on next page.
(2) Net income less preferred stock dividends, divided by average realized common equity, which excludes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).
(3) Excludes effect of acquisition related intangibles and associated amortization.
(4) Annualized.
(5) Excludes income tax expense and provision for credit losses.



UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation
Selected Financial Information
(in thousands, except per share data)
   2023
 		    2022     Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
  Fourth
Quarter 		  Third
Quarter 		  Second
Quarter 		  First
Quarter 		  Fourth
Quarter 		   2023     2022 
Net income to operating income reconciliation
                          
Net income (GAAP)  $ 14,090     $ 47,866     $ 63,288     $ 62,300     $ 81,450     $ 187,544     $ 277,472  
Bond portfolio restructuring loss    51,689                               51,689        
FDIC special assessment    9,995                               9,995        
Merger-related and other charges    5,766       9,168       3,645       8,631       1,470       27,210       19,375  
Income tax benefit of non-operating items    (16,714 )     (2,000 )     (820 )     (1,955 )     (323 )     (21,489 )     (4,246 )
Net income - operating  $ 64,826     $ 55,034     $ 66,113     $ 68,976     $ 82,597     $ 254,949     $ 292,601  
                                                       
Net income to pre-tax pre-provision income reconciliation
                          
Net income (GAAP)  $ 14,090     $ 47,866     $ 63,288     $ 62,300     $ 81,450     $ 187,544     $ 277,472  
Income tax (benefit) expense    (2,940 )     11,925       18,225       17,791       24,632       45,001       78,530  
Provision for credit losses    14,626       30,268       22,753       21,783       19,831       89,430       63,913  
Pre-tax pre-provision income  $ 25,776     $ 90,059     $ 104,266     $ 101,874     $ 125,913     $ 321,975     $ 419,915  
                           
Diluted income per common share reconciliation
                          
Diluted income per common share (GAAP)  $ 0.11     $ 0.39     $ 0.53     $ 0.52     $ 0.74     $ 1.54     $ 2.52  
Bond portfolio restructuring loss    0.32                               0.33        
FDIC special assessment    0.06                               0.06        
Merger-related and other charges    0.04       0.06       0.02       0.06       0.01       0.18       0.14  
Diluted income per common share - operating  $ 0.53     $ 0.45     $ 0.55     $ 0.58     $ 0.75     $ 2.11     $ 2.66  
                           
Book value per common share reconciliation
                          
Book value per common share (GAAP)  $ 26.52     $ 25.87     $ 25.98     $ 25.76     $ 24.38     $ 26.52     $ 24.38  
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles    (8.13 )     (8.17 )     (8.15 )     (8.17 )     (7.25 )     (8.13 )     (7.25 )
Tangible book value per common share  $ 18.39     $ 17.70     $ 17.83     $ 17.59     $ 17.13     $ 18.39     $ 17.13  
                           
Return on tangible common equity reconciliation
                          
Return on common equity (GAAP)    1.44 %     5.32 %     7.47 %     7.34 %     10.86 %     5.34 %     9.54 %
Bond portfolio restructuring loss    4.47                               1.15        
FDIC special assessment    0.86                               0.22        
Merger-related and other charges    0.50       0.82       0.35       0.81       0.15       0.62       0.53  
Return on common equity - operating    7.27       6.14       7.82       8.15       11.01       7.33       10.07  
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles    3.31       2.89       3.53       3.48       4.19       3.30       3.97  
Return on tangible common equity - operating    10.58 %     9.03 %     11.35 %     11.63 %     15.20 %     10.63 %     14.04 %
                           
Return on assets reconciliation
                          
Return on assets (GAAP)    0.18 %     0.68 %     0.95 %     0.95 %     1.33 %     0.68 %     1.13 %
Bond portfolio restructuring loss    0.57                               0.15        
FDIC special assessment    0.11                               0.03        
Merger-related and other charges    0.06       0.11       0.05       0.11       0.02       0.08       0.06  
Return on assets - operating    0.92 %     0.79 %     1.00 %     1.06 %     1.35 %     0.94 %     1.19 %
                           
Return on assets to return on assets- pre-tax pre-provision reconciliation
                          
Return on assets (GAAP)    0.18 %     0.68 %     0.95 %     0.95 %     1.33 %     0.68 %     1.13 %
Income tax (benefit) expense    (0.04 )     0.18       0.29       0.29       0.41       0.17       0.32  
Provision for credit losses    0.21       0.45       0.35       0.34       0.33       0.34       0.27  
Bond portfolio restructuring loss    0.75                               0.20        
FDIC special assessment    0.15                               0.04        
Merger-related and other charges    0.08       0.13       0.06       0.13       0.02       0.10       0.08  
Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision, excluding non-operating items    1.33 %     1.44 %     1.65 %     1.71 %     2.09 %     1.53 %     1.80 %
                           
Efficiency ratio reconciliation
                          
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)    66.33 %     61.32 %     55.71 %     57.20 %     47.95 %     60.09 %     52.31 %
FDIC special assessment    (4.29 )                             (1.05 )      
Merger-related and other charges    (2.47 )     (3.89 )     (1.54 )     (3.53 )     (0.60 )     (2.87 )     (2.15 )
Efficiency ratio - operating    59.57 %     57.43 %     54.17 %     53.67 %     47.35 %     56.17 %     50.16 %
                           
Tangible common equity to tangible assets reconciliation
                          
Equity to total assets (GAAP)    11.95 %     11.85 %     11.89 %     11.90 %     11.25 %     11.95 %     11.25 %
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles    (3.27 )     (3.33 )     (3.31 )     (3.36 )     (2.97 )     (3.27 )     (2.97 )
Effect of preferred equity    (0.32 )     (0.34 )     (0.37 )     (0.37 )     (0.40 )     (0.32 )     (0.40 )
Tangible common equity to tangible assets    8.36 %     8.18 %     8.21 %     8.17 %     7.88 %     8.36 %     7.88 %



UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Financial Highlights
Loan Portfolio Composition at Period-End
(in millions)             
    2023     2022   Linked
Quarter
Change
   Year over Year
Change
  Fourth
Quarter		   Third
Quarter		   Second
Quarter		   First
Quarter		   Fourth
Quarter		    
LOANS BY CATEGORY                          
Owner occupied commercial RE $ 3,264   $ 3,279   $ 3,111   $ 3,141   $ 2,735   $ (15 )   $ 529  
Income producing commercial RE   4,264     4,130     3,670     3,611     3,262     134       1002  
Commercial & industrial   2,411     2,504     2,550     2,442     2,252     (93 )     159  
Commercial construction   1,860     1,850     1,739     1,806     1,598     10       262  
Equipment financing   1,543     1,534     1,510     1,447     1,374     9       169  
Total commercial   13,342     13,297     12,580     12,447     11,221     45       2,121  
Residential mortgage   3,199     3,043     2,905     2,756     2,355     156       844  
Home equity lines of credit   959     941     927     930     850     18       109  
Residential construction   302     399     463     492     443     (97 )     (141 )
Manufactured housing   336     343     340     326     317     (7 )     19  
Consumer   181     180     180     174     149     1       32  
Total loans $ 18,319   $ 18,203   $ 17,395   $ 17,125   $ 15,335   $ 116     $ 2,984  
                           
LOANS BY STATE                          
Georgia $ 4,357   $ 4,321   $ 4,281   $ 4,177   $ 4,051   $ 36     $ 306  
South Carolina   2,780     2,801     2,750     2,672     2,587     (21 )     193  
North Carolina   2,492     2,445     2,355     2,257     2,186     47       306  
Tennessee   2,244     2,314     2,387     2,458     2,507     (70 )     (263 )
Florida   2,442     2,318     1,708     1,745     1,308     124       1,134  
Alabama   1,082     1,070     1,062     1,029         12       1,082  
Commercial Banking Solutions   2,922     2,934     2,852     2,787     2,696     (12 )     226  
Total loans $ 18,319   $ 18,203   $ 17,395   $ 17,125   $ 15,335   $ 116     $ 2,984  



UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.                
Financial Highlights                
Loan Portfolio Composition at Year-End                
(in millions)                  
    2023       2022       2021       2020       2019  
LOANS BY CATEGORY                  
Owner occupied commercial RE $ 3,264     $ 2,735     $ 2,322     $ 2,090     $ 1,720  
Income producing commercial RE   4,264       3,262       2,601       2,541       2,008  
Commercial & industrial   2,411       2,252       1,910       2,499       1,221  
Commercial construction   1,860       1,598       1,015       967       976  
Equipment financing   1,543       1,374       1,083       864       745  
Total commercial   13,342       11,221       8,931       8,961       6,670  
Residential mortgage   3,199       2,355       1,638       1,285       1,118  
Home equity   959       850       694       697       661  
Residential construction   302       443       359       281       236  
Manufactured housing   336       317                    
Consumer   181       149       138       147       128  
Total loans $ 18,319     $ 15,335     $ 11,760     $ 11,371     $ 8,813  
                   
LOANS BY STATE                  
Georgia $ 4,357     $ 4,051     $ 3,778     $ 3,685     $ 3,606  
South Carolina   2,780       2,587       2,235       1,947       1,708  
North Carolina   2,492       2,186       1,895       1,281       1,156  
Tennessee   2,244       2,507       373       415       421  
Florida   2,442       1,308       1,148       1,435        
Alabama   1,082                          
Commercial Banking Solutions   2,922       2,696       2,331       2,608       1,922  
Total loans $ 18,319     $ 15,335     $ 11,760     $ 11,371     $ 8,813  



UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.                      
Financial Highlights                      
Credit Quality                      
(in thousands)                      
    2023
            
   Fourth
Quarter
   Third
Quarter
     Second
Quarter 		            
NONACCRUAL LOANS                                
Owner occupied RE  $ 3,094     $ 5,134     $ 3,471                
Income producing RE   30,128       30,255       32,542                
Commercial & industrial   13,467       13,382       30,823                
Commercial construction   1,878       1,065       115                
Equipment financing   8,505       9,206       8,989                
Total commercial   57,072       59,042       75,940                
Residential mortgage   13,944       11,893       11,419                
Home equity   3,772       4,009       2,777                
Residential construction   944       2,074       1,682                
Manufactured housing   15,861       12,711       10,782                
Consumer   94       89       19                
Total nonaccrual loans held for investment   91,687       89,818       102,619                
OREO and repossessed assets   1,190       1,065       1,118                
Total NPAs 92,877     $ 90,883     $ 103,737                
   2023 
  Fourth Quarter   Third Quarter   Second Quarter
(in thousands) Net Charge-Offs   Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans (1)   Net Charge-Offs   Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans (1)   Net Charge-Offs   Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans (1)
NET CHARGE-OFFS BY CATEGORY                                      
Owner occupied RE $ 35       %   $ 582     0.07 %   $ (205 )   (0.03 )% 
Income producing RE   (562 )     (0.05 )     3,011     0.30       1,184     0.13  
Commercial & industrial   547       0.09       17,542     2.71       2,746     0.44  
Commercial construction   33       0.01       (49 )   (0.01 )     (105 )   (0.02 )
Equipment financing   7,926       2.05       6,325     1.62       2,537     0.69  
Total commercial   7,979       0.24       27,411     0.83       6,157     0.20  
Residential mortgage   12             (129 )   (0.02 )     (43 )   (0.01 )
Home equity   (68 )     (0.03 )     (2,784 )   (1.17 )     (59 )   (0.03 )
Residential construction   (13 )     (0.01 )     341     0.31       623     0.53  
Manufactured housing   1,444       1.69       1,168     1.34       620     0.75  
Consumer   768       1.70       631     1.37       1,101     2.51  
Total $ 10,122       0.22     $ 26,638     0.59     $ 8,399     0.20  
                                       
(1) Annualized.                                      



UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
    December 31,
2023		   December 31,
2022
ASSETS        
Cash and due from banks   $ 200,781     $ 195,771  
Interest-bearing deposits in banks     803,094       316,082  
Federal funds and other short-term investments           135,000  
Cash and cash equivalents     1,003,875       646,853  
Debt securities available-for-sale     3,331,084       3,614,333  
Debt securities held-to-maturity (fair value $2,095,620 and $2,191,073, respectively)     2,490,848       2,613,648  
Loans held for sale at fair value     33,008       13,600  
Loans and leases held for investment     18,318,755       15,334,627  
Less allowance for credit losses - loans and leases     (208,071 )     (159,357 )
Loans and leases, net     18,110,684       15,175,270  
Premises and equipment, net     378,421       298,456  
Bank owned life insurance     345,371       299,297  
Accrued interest receivable     87,782       72,807  
Net deferred tax asset     113,214       129,313  
Derivative financial instruments     50,352       50,636  
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net     990,087       779,248  
Other assets     362,525       315,423  
Total assets   $ 27,297,251     $ 24,008,884  
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Liabilities:        
Deposits:        
Noninterest-bearing demand   $ 6,534,307     $ 7,643,081  
NOW and interest-bearing demand     6,155,193       4,350,878  
Money market     5,600,587       4,510,680  
Savings     1,207,807       1,456,337  
Time     3,649,498       1,781,482  
Brokered     163,219       134,049  
Total deposits     23,310,611       19,876,507  
Short-term borrowings           158,933  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances           550,000  
Long-term debt     324,823       324,663  
Derivative financial instruments     84,811       99,543  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities     315,481       298,564  
Total liabilities     24,035,726       21,308,210  
Shareholders' equity:        
Preferred stock, $1 par value: 10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,662 and 4,000 shares Series I issued and outstanding, respectively; $25,000 per share liquidation preference     88,266       96,422  
Common stock, $1 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 119,010,319 and 106,222,758 shares issued and outstanding, respectively     119,010       106,223  
Common stock issuable; 620,108 and 607,128 shares, respectively     13,110       12,307  
Capital surplus     2,699,112       2,306,366  
Retained earnings     581,219       508,844  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (239,192 )     (329,488 )
Total shareholders’ equity     3,261,525       2,700,674  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 27,297,251     $ 24,008,884  



UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share data)
    Three Months Ended
December 31, 		  Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
      2023       2022       2023       2022  
Interest revenue:                
Loans, including fees   $ 281,909     $ 197,330     $ 1,042,605     $ 673,402  
Investment securities, including tax exempt of $1,732, 2,561, $7,295 and $10,323     44,025       40,781       169,800       131,824  
Deposits in banks and short-term investments     12,764       2,720       24,702       7,929  
Total interest revenue     338,698       240,831       1,237,107       813,155  
Interest expense:                
Deposits:                
NOW and interest-bearing demand     44,527       9,688       125,336       17,312  
Money market     50,967       11,244       156,397       18,274  
Savings     758       356       2,866       693  
Time     35,511       3,498       110,975       5,820  
Deposits     131,763       24,786       395,574       42,099  
Short-term borrowings     9       480       3,195       507  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances           1,424       5,761       1,424  
Long-term debt     3,473       4,253       14,812       16,768  
Total interest expense     135,245       30,943       419,342       60,798  
Net interest revenue     203,453       209,888       817,765       752,357  
Provision for credit losses     14,626       19,831       89,430       63,913  
Net interest revenue after provision for credit losses     188,827       190,057       728,335       688,444  
Noninterest income:                
Service charges and fees     9,621       9,519       38,412       38,163  
Mortgage loan gains and related fees     1,956       3,104       19,220       32,524  
Wealth management fees     5,965       5,835       23,740       23,594  
Gains from other loan sales     2,237       1,504       9,146       10,730  
Other lending and loan servicing fees     3,994       2,487       13,973       10,005  
Securities losses, net     (51,689 )     (184 )     (53,333 )     (3,872 )
Other     4,826       11,089       24,325       26,563  
Total noninterest income     (23,090 )     33,354       75,483       137,707  
Total revenue     165,737       223,411       803,818       826,151  
Noninterest expenses:                
Salaries and employee benefits     82,343       68,143       318,464       276,205  
Occupancy     11,616       8,866       42,640       36,247  
Communications and equipment     11,610       10,516       43,264       38,234  
FDIC assessments and other regulatory charges     14,992       3,098       27,449       9,894  
Professional fees     7,062       5,496       26,732       20,166  
Lending and loan servicing expense     2,176       1,604       9,722       9,350  
Outside services - electronic banking     2,931       3,954       11,577       12,583  
Postage, printing and supplies     2,162       2,441       9,467       8,749  
Advertising and public relations     2,559       2,052       9,473       8,384  
Amortization of intangibles     4,055       1,619       15,175       6,826  
Merger-related and other charges     5,766       1,470       27,210       19,375  
Other     7,315       8,070       30,100       24,136  
Total noninterest expenses     154,587       117,329       571,273       470,149  
Net income before income taxes     11,150       106,082       232,545       356,002  
Income tax (benefit) expense     (2,940 )     24,632       45,001       78,530  
Net income   $ 14,090     $ 81,450     $ 187,544     $ 277,472  
Preferred stock dividends, net of discount on repurchases     1,395       1,718       5,665       6,875  
Earnings allocated to participating securities     77       461       1,032       1,462  
Net income available to common shareholders   $ 12,618     $ 79,271     $ 180,847     $ 269,135  
Net income per common share:                
Basic   $ 0.11     $ 0.74     $ 1.54     $ 2.52  
Diluted     0.11       0.74       1.54       2.52  
Weighted average common shares outstanding:                
Basic     119,612       106,795       117,603       106,661  
Diluted     119,713       106,916       117,745       106,778  



Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis
For the Three Months Ended December 31,
(dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE))
      2023       2022  
    Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Rate
Assets:                        
Interest-earning assets:                        
Loans, net of unearned income (FTE) (1)(2)   $ 18,167,572     $ 281,776     6.15 %   $ 15,002,836     $ 197,502     5.22 %
Taxable securities (3)     5,772,630       42,293     2.93       6,325,165       38,220     2.42  
Tax-exempt securities (FTE) (1)(3)     367,585       2,326     2.53       490,838       3,440     2.80  
Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets     1,092,939       13,294     4.83       453,090       2,912     2.55  
Total interest-earning assets (FTE)     25,400,726       339,689     5.31       22,271,929       242,074     4.32  
                         
Noninterest-earning assets:                        
Allowance for loan losses     (204,631 )             (152,551 )        
Cash and due from banks     210,383               217,873          
Premises and equipment     377,765               297,523          
Other assets (3)     1,516,268               1,166,424          
Total assets   $ 27,300,511             $ 23,801,198          
                         
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity:                        
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Interest-bearing deposits:                        
NOW and interest-bearing demand   $ 5,961,835       44,527     2.96     $ 4,385,916       9,688     0.88  
Money market     5,799,213       50,967     3.49       4,628,585       11,244     0.96  
Savings     1,227,708       758     0.24       1,480,908       356     0.10  
Time     3,611,790       35,117     3.86       1,708,311       3,143     0.73  
Brokered time deposits     60,583       394     2.58       51,258       355     2.75  
Total interest-bearing deposits     16,661,129       131,763     3.14       12,254,978       24,786     0.80  
Federal funds purchased and other borrowings     7,958       9     0.45       47,487       480     4.01  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances                     135,000       1,424     4.18  
Long-term debt     324,801       3,473     4.24       324,590       4,253     5.20  
Total borrowed funds     332,759       3,482     4.15       507,077       6,157     4.82  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     16,993,888       135,245     3.16       12,762,055       30,943     0.96  
                         
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                        
Noninterest-bearing deposits     6,690,251               7,993,816          
Other liabilities     410,067               383,270          
Total liabilities     24,094,206               21,139,141          
Shareholders’ equity     3,206,305               2,662,057          
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 27,300,511             $ 23,801,198          
                         
Net interest revenue (FTE)       $ 204,444             $ 211,131      
Net interest-rate spread (FTE)           2.15 %           3.36 %
Net interest margin (FTE) (4)           3.19 %           3.76 %


(1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities and loans has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities and loans. The rate used was 26%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate and the federal tax adjusted state income tax rate.
(2) Included in the average balance of loans outstanding are loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and loans that are held for sale.
(3) Unrealized gains and losses on AFS securities, including those related to the transfer from AFS to HTM, have been reclassified to other assets. Pretax unrealized losses of $458 million in 2023 and $454 million in 2022 are included in other assets for purposes of this presentation.
(4) Net interest margin is taxable equivalent net interest revenue divided by average interest-earning assets.



Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE))
      2023       2022  
    Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Rate
Assets:                        
Interest-earning assets:                        
Loans, net of unearned income (FTE) (1)(2)   $ 17,576,424     $ 1,042,578     5.93 %   $ 14,571,746     $ 673,491     4.62 %
Taxable securities (3)     5,929,687       162,505     2.74       6,284,603       121,501     1.93  
Tax-exempt securities (FTE) (1)(3)     381,731       9,796     2.57       496,327       13,865     2.79  
Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets     642,499       26,397     4.11       1,065,057       9,104     0.85  
Total interest-earning assets (FTE)     24,530,341       1,241,276     5.06       22,417,733       817,961     3.65  
                         
Non-interest-earning assets:                        
Allowance for loan losses     (191,016 )             (135,144 )        
Cash and due from banks     239,574               204,852          
Premises and equipment     355,139               288,044          
Other assets (3)     1,517,940               1,275,263          
Total assets   $ 26,451,978             $ 24,050,748          
                         
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity:                        
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Interest-bearing deposits:                        
NOW and interest-bearing demand   $ 5,161,071       125,336     2.43     $ 4,486,263       17,312     0.39  
Money market     5,462,677       156,397     2.86       4,900,667       18,274     0.37  
Savings     1,312,469       2,866     0.22       1,482,599       693     0.05  
Time     3,106,989       100,973     3.25       1,693,307       5,152     0.30  
Brokered time deposits     224,914       10,002     4.45       61,636       668     1.08  
Total interest-bearing deposits     15,268,120       395,574     2.59       12,624,472       42,099     0.33  
Federal funds purchased and other borrowings     75,965       3,195     4.21       13,004       507     3.90  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     124,425       5,761     4.63       34,027       1,424     4.18  
Long-term debt     324,753       14,812     4.56       323,102       16,768     5.19  
Total borrowed funds     525,143       23,768     4.53       370,133       18,699     5.05  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     15,793,263       419,342     2.66       12,994,605       60,798     0.47  
                         
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                        
Noninterest-bearing deposits     7,091,034               7,967,321          
Other liabilities     397,337               377,221          
Total liabilities     23,281,634               21,339,147          
Shareholders’ equity     3,170,344               2,711,601          
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 26,451,978             $ 24,050,748          
                         
Net interest revenue (FTE)       $ 821,934             $ 757,163      
Net interest-rate spread (FTE)           2.40 %           3.18 %
Net interest margin (FTE) (4)           3.35 %           3.38 %

 

(1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities and loans has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities and loans. The rate used was 26%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate and the federal tax adjusted state income tax rate.
(2) Included in the average balance of loans outstanding are loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and loans that are held for sale.
(3) Unrealized gains and losses on AFS securities, including those related to the transfer from AFS to HTM, have been reclassified to other assets. Pretax unrealized losses of $424 million in 2023 and $277 million in 2022 are included in other assets for purposes of this presentation.
(4) Net interest margin is taxable equivalent net-interest revenue divided by average interest-earning assets.
   


About United Community Banks, Inc.
United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) is the financial holding company for United Community, a top 100 US financial institution that is committed to improving the financial health and well-being of its customers and ultimately the communities it serves. United Community provides a full range of banking, wealth management, and mortgage services. As of December 31, 2023, United Community has $27.2 billion in assets and 207 offices across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, as well as a national SBA lending franchise and a national equipment financing subsidiary. United Community has been recognized nationally as a leader in customer service, financial performance, and workplace environment. Among the accolades, United Community is a nine-time winner of the J.D. Power award that ranked the bank #1 in customer satisfaction with consumer banking in the Southeast and was recognized in 2023 by Forbes as one of the World's Best Banks and one of America's Best Banks. United Community was also recognized by Newsweek in 2023 as one of the Most Trusted Companies in America, is a multi-award recipient of the Greenwich Excellence Awards and was named by American Banker as one of the "Best Banks to Work For" in 2023 for the seventh consecutive year. Additional information about United Community can be found at ucbi.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release, including the accompanying financial statement tables, contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. This financial information includes certain operating performance measures, which exclude merger-related and other charges that are not considered part of recurring operations, such as “operating net income,” “pre-tax, pre-provision income,” “operating net income per diluted common share,” “operating earnings per share,” “tangible book value per common share,” “operating return on common equity,” “operating return on tangible common equity,” “operating return on assets,” “return on assets - pre-tax, pre-provision, excluding non-operating items,” “return on assets - pre-tax, pre-provision,” “operating efficiency ratio,” and “tangible common equity to tangible assets.” These non-GAAP measures are included because United believes they may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating United’s underlying performance trends. Further, United’s management uses these measures in managing and evaluating United’s business and intends to refer to them in discussions about United’s operations and performance. These measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. To the extent applicable, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable measures as reported in accordance with GAAP are included with the accompanying financial statement tables.

Caution About Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In general, forward-looking statements usually may be identified through use of words such as “may,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “will,” “should,” “plan,” “estimate,” “predict,” “continue” and “potential” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, and include statements related to the strength of our pipelines and their ability to support business growth across our markets and our belief that our high-quality balance sheet and business mix will support strong performance regardless of future economic conditions. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and represent management’s beliefs, based upon information available at the time the statements are made, with regard to the matters addressed; they are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that change over time and could cause actual results or financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements.

Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to (1) the risk that the cost savings and any revenue synergies from acquisitions may not be realized or take longer than anticipated to be realized, (2) disruption of customer, supplier, employee or other business partner relationships as a result of these acquisitions, (3) reputational risk and the reaction of each of the companies’ customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to these acquisitions, (4) the risks relating to the integration of acquired banks’ operations into the operations of United, including the risk that such integration will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected, (5) the risks associated with United’s pursuit of future acquisitions, (6) the risk associated with expansion into new geographic or product markets, and (7) general competitive, economic, political, regulatory and market conditions. Further information regarding additional factors which could affect the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be found in the cautionary language included under the headings “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in United’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other documents subsequently filed by United with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

Many of these factors are beyond United’s ability to control or predict. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, shareholders and investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this communication, and United undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for United to predict their occurrence or how they will affect United.

United qualifies all forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

For more information:

Jefferson Harralson
Chief Financial Officer
(864) 240-6208
Jefferson_Harralson@ucbi.com


